Aussie Victor MT5
- Experts
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TICK STACK LTD--->>
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------->>>>>>> Track performance of all my live trading accounts here: hhttps://showmytrades.com/trader/tick-stack
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- Version: 7.0
- Updated: 4 August 2026
- Activations: 15
Buy Any 2 Products, Get 1 Free For a limited time, purchase any two TickStack EAs and choose a third one completely free — including a full lifetime license with unlimited activations. (Gold Neural Core not included in this offer)
Aussie Victor revolutionizes traditional grid trading by combining intelligent positioning with machine learning-powered entry signals, specifically engineered for the AUDCAD currency pair's unique price dynamics.
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Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250
Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232
Live Performance
All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website. See images for more information.
What Makes Aussie Victor Different?
- Smart Grid Technology - Unlike basic grid systems that place orders at fixed intervals, Aussie Victor uses adaptive spacing and intelligent position sizing based on real-time market analysis.
- Machine Learning Entry Patterns - Advanced algorithms analyze price action, volatility, and market structure to identify optimal entry points, significantly reducing the risk of entering trades during unfavorable conditions.
- AUDCAD Specialization - Meticulously optimized for AUDCAD's specific characteristics, including its correlation patterns, typical daily ranges, and session-based behavior.
How to use:
- Load on AUDCAD chart (timeframe is irrelevant)
- Change the risk settings by adjusting the input called "autolot level". Higher Autolot level = higher risk and more profit potential.
- Run on VPS
- Minimum account balance for safe trading 1000$ or 10$ on a cent account
- Minimum leverage for safe trading 1:500
Avoid using broker historical data for backtests beyond 1-2 years. Brokers typically don't maintain high-quality historical data for extended periods, which can lead to inaccurate backtest results and misleading performance metrics.
For backtesting strategies over longer timeframes, use third-party tick data instead. This ensures data accuracy and reliability for your analysis. You can find my step-by-step guide for downloading and importing tick data into MT5 Follow this guide for more information.
Functionalities and recommendations:
- A stop loss function has been integrated to allow the user to cut losses at a percentage- or money-based drawdown limit. If you use the EA on a prop firm account, you can use this function to close all positions should the drawdown reach the allowed daily limit so that you do not lose your account.
- Proprietary Firm Ready: Added intelligent randomized timing system to maintain compliance with prop firm trading regulations and anti-pattern detection algorithms.
- Prop firm ready - sets designed for prop firm challanges are provided to all users.
- The EA uses a newsfilter to avoid trading during times when market volatility is expected to increase.
- The EA uses a smart grid that adapts to market volatility.
- This is EA is not sensitive to spread and slippage.
- Minimum account balance for is 1000$ with 1:500 leverage.
- If you have less capital to trade with you can alternatively use a cent account with as little as 10$ starting balance.
I own almost all of Jesper’s EAs and have been using them for several months and even years on multiple live accounts with different brokers. I do not believe in writing reviews based only on a backtest or after just a few weeks of use. That is why I am only writing my honest feedback now. It is very difficult to find an honest and, more importantly, successful EA developer on MQL5, and Jesper is definitely one of them. Yes, these are grid EAs, and in certain situations they require monitoring or even manual intervention, at least in my personal opinion. But I have to say that even for a grid EA, this is a very robust and reliable system that can generate profits. The key requirement is that risk management must always come first. So my honest conclusion after many months of use is this: thank you, Jesper — and I can definitely recommend his EAs.