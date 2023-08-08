Aussie Victor MT5

4.51

Buy Any 2 Products, Get 1 Free For a limited time, purchase any two TickStack EAs and choose a third one completely free — including a full lifetime license with unlimited activations. (Gold Neural Core not included in this offer)

Aussie Victor revolutionizes traditional grid trading by combining intelligent positioning with machine learning-powered entry signals, specifically engineered for the AUDCAD currency pair's unique price dynamics.

Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250

Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232

Live Performance

All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website. See images for more information.

What Makes Aussie Victor Different?

  • Smart Grid Technology - Unlike basic grid systems that place orders at fixed intervals, Aussie Victor uses adaptive spacing and intelligent position sizing based on real-time market analysis.
  • Machine Learning Entry Patterns - Advanced algorithms analyze price action, volatility, and market structure to identify optimal entry points, significantly reducing the risk of entering trades during unfavorable conditions.
  • AUDCAD Specialization - Meticulously optimized for AUDCAD's specific characteristics, including its correlation patterns, typical daily ranges, and session-based behavior.

    How to use:

    • Load on AUDCAD chart (timeframe is irrelevant)
    • Change the risk settings by adjusting the input called "autolot level". Higher Autolot level = higher risk and more profit potential. 
    • Run on VPS  
    • Minimum account balance for safe trading 1000$ or 10$ on a cent account
    • Minimum leverage for safe trading 1:500

    Avoid using broker historical data for backtests beyond 1-2 years. Brokers typically don't maintain high-quality historical data for extended periods, which can lead to inaccurate backtest results and misleading performance metrics.

    For backtesting strategies over longer timeframes, use third-party tick data instead. This ensures data accuracy and reliability for your analysis. You can find my step-by-step guide for downloading and importing tick data into MT5 Follow this guide for more information.

    Functionalities and recommendations:

    • A stop loss function has been integrated to allow the user to cut losses at a percentage- or money-based drawdown limit. If you use the EA on a prop firm account, you can use this function to close all positions should the drawdown reach the allowed daily limit so that you do not lose your account.
    • Proprietary Firm Ready: Added intelligent randomized timing system to maintain compliance with prop firm trading regulations and anti-pattern detection algorithms.
    • Prop firm ready - sets designed for prop firm challanges are provided to all users.
    • The EA uses a newsfilter to avoid trading during times when market volatility is expected to increase.
    • The EA uses a smart grid that adapts to market volatility.
    • This is EA is not sensitive to spread and slippage.
    • Minimum account balance for is 1000$ with 1:500 leverage.
    • If you have less capital to trade with you can alternatively use a cent account with as little as 10$ starting balance.
    Reviews 41
    Sergej87
    511
    Sergej87 2026.03.19 21:33 
     

    I own almost all of Jesper’s EAs and have been using them for several months and even years on multiple live accounts with different brokers. I do not believe in writing reviews based only on a backtest or after just a few weeks of use. That is why I am only writing my honest feedback now. It is very difficult to find an honest and, more importantly, successful EA developer on MQL5, and Jesper is definitely one of them. Yes, these are grid EAs, and in certain situations they require monitoring or even manual intervention, at least in my personal opinion. But I have to say that even for a grid EA, this is a very robust and reliable system that can generate profits. The key requirement is that risk management must always come first. So my honest conclusion after many months of use is this: thank you, Jesper — and I can definitely recommend his EAs.

    Gravity Tool
    421
    Gravity Tool 2025.12.07 15:55 
     

    Another great grid bot from Jesper. Very nice profits so far with great risk management options for different trading styles. Highly recommended!

    HOTTE
    398
    HOTTE 2025.11.25 19:26 
     

    I am and astonished at how often EA is right.

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    Sergej87
    511
    Sergej87 2026.03.19 21:33 
     

    I own almost all of Jesper’s EAs and have been using them for several months and even years on multiple live accounts with different brokers. I do not believe in writing reviews based only on a backtest or after just a few weeks of use. That is why I am only writing my honest feedback now. It is very difficult to find an honest and, more importantly, successful EA developer on MQL5, and Jesper is definitely one of them. Yes, these are grid EAs, and in certain situations they require monitoring or even manual intervention, at least in my personal opinion. But I have to say that even for a grid EA, this is a very robust and reliable system that can generate profits. The key requirement is that risk management must always come first. So my honest conclusion after many months of use is this: thank you, Jesper — and I can definitely recommend his EAs.

    Gravity Tool
    421
    Gravity Tool 2025.12.07 15:55 
     

    Another great grid bot from Jesper. Very nice profits so far with great risk management options for different trading styles. Highly recommended!

    HOTTE
    398
    HOTTE 2025.11.25 19:26 
     

    I am and astonished at how often EA is right.

    Indra Pratama
    433
    Indra Pratama 2025.09.08 08:27 
     

    The developer is very supportive and present in the improvement of the EAs. He constantly improves the quality of the products, and I am very satisfied with the quality of his products.

    carl_carl101
    411
    carl_carl101 2024.04.15 00:43 
     

    Big drawn down just after a few months, its a very aggressive grid system/almost martingale. I would not recommend this EA because it does not even make a lot of profit. Check live performance of the author

    Yuta Hidaka
    984
    Yuta Hidaka 2024.04.14 14:01 
     

    As author mentions about martingale and grid. This EA could blow your account. Before buying the EA read the author's posts; you should understand this EA's pros and cons. If don't you will write a bad review here like other people who didn't read posts.

    tonysaulet
    438
    tonysaulet 2024.04.09 18:30 
     

    Bought around Christmas, used for a few months and alerted last month with a big drawdown (-60%), only to have the account $ swallowed up by the market the following month. I have nothing more to say, it's a big mistake. (martingal system)

    Jekil
    750
    Jekil 2024.04.08 16:06 
     

    Bad move market actually... 50% in moderate Risk

    Liang Ping Tang
    142
    Liang Ping Tang 2024.04.05 16:49 
     

    Garbage EA!!!

    Don't buy it at all, because you will get results like the ones below.

    https://msg3.mql5.com/attach/0x01DA876584A26703

    As you can see, this EA started SELL at a very low level, and this time the upward trend is very strong. The EA keeps adding to its position, and the position size keeps increasing. I'm not sure about the exact logic behind the EA's actions, but based on my experience, SELL at this level seems extremely foolish, and real-time data confirms my belief. The consequence of such actions by the EA is the potential for significant drawdown (DD).

    Currently, my configuration is set to medium risk, and I have slightly increased the position size (originally, for medium risk, it was 0.02 lots per $1000 balance, and I have adjusted it to 0.03 lots). In the current state, it has already reached an exaggerated 40% drawdown. One can imagine that if you were using high or aggressive risk settings, it would be highly likely to result in a margin call or account blow-up.

    Furthermore, as you can see in the screenshot, the total position size currently open is 0.73 lots. According to the profit-taking ratio for medium risk, I would only make a profit of $12. You can calculate it yourself, this is equivalent to having a position size of 1 lot, but you would only make less than 20 pips, while facing a risk as high as 20-30 DD or even higher. This is an extremely foolish behavior. Personally, I believe that if I can only make less than 20 pips with a 1-lot position, it would be better to trade randomly and then immediately exit, as I would have the potential to make more than 20 pips with even lower risk involved.

    During my usage of this EA for over a month, I have encountered numerous bugs, including:

    1.If you run this EA on an mql5 VPS, it is highly likely to face issues with the EA not being able to add positions properly.

    1.You may encounter multiple take profit levels.

    The author promised to fix the second bug this week, but so far, I have not seen any progress from the author in this regard.

    Besides that, the EA adds to its position every 100 pips. I believe this grid size is highly unreasonable because even a 1% price fluctuation would result in having more than 10 open positions, which means nearly a 20% drawdown.If you are using high risk or aggressive risk settings, your drawdown will indeed be even higher. I would rather believe that there's a bug in the EA this time. Its current performance is very disappointing, so I will lower the risk level and continue monitoring it for a while.

    I do not wish to specifically criticize the seller, as it does not benefit me in any way. Instead, I hope the seller can attentively read my review and proactively make improvements. The current performance of the EA is truly disappointing and far from the expected signals provided by the seller. This may also be influenced by market conditions, but I hope the seller can acknowledge these issues with the EA and seek ways to rectify them.If there are any improvements, I will modify my review.

    **************************************************************************UPDATE 2024/4/8******************************************************************************************************************************************

    I have decided to stop using this EA because it simply cannot withstand a slightly larger one-sided market movement (even at the lowest risk level). Although this EA has shown good backtesting results over the past ten years, past performance does not guarantee future profits and should only be considered as a reference. Market conditions are constantly changing, and while this EA may have adapted well to the market in the past decade, the recent month has been challenging its limits. After some simple calculations, I found that experiencing such significant drawdowns occurred roughly once a year during the past ten years. But looking at this year, within just one month, two enormous drawdowns have already occurred. Obviously, the adaptability of this EA to the market conditions of the past decade does not apply to the present. However, the seller seems unconcerned about this issue as he did not respond to my inquiry about why such a situation has arisen.

    Please remember!!!!!! This EA can win a thousand times, but it only takes one time to wipe out all your gains and capital.

    David Gabriel
    151
    David Gabriel 2024.03.14 21:32 
     

    Excellent EA, I don't like grids or martigale, so I use it with the fixed lot option. Works very well, and really very stable. In real account for 3 months and always a positive result.

    munmun mondal
    141
    munmun mondal 2024.03.11 03:40 
     

    very high risk , never try it friends , grid system never make money ! I use this ea personally !

    Javier Herrera
    448
    Javier Herrera 2024.03.01 13:08 
     

    Funciona chido.

    hongzhang liu
    718
    hongzhang liu 2024.02.29 11:48 
     

    非常不错的EA，推荐！中国的小伙伴可以聊聊哦

    Michael Arthur Schorr
    2179
    Michael Arthur Schorr 2024.02.25 00:00 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Mitsuru
    487
    Mitsuru 2024.02.15 10:10 
     

    This EA is the best martingale grid EA. I believe this is the best, not one of the best. I think the recovery factor is better data to find a profitable low DD EA. Many martingale EAs do not show high RF because sometimes huge DD happens and it decreases RF. This EA shows higher RF, which means it gives us high profitability with low DD. Perhaps not only the entry points but also especially taking grid positions are excellent. Highly recommend it to those who want both safety and profitability. Also the developer's quick responses help us lot.

    Summ Top
    1802
    Summ Top 2024.02.04 14:41 
     

    Good EA, highly recommend

    Micha9886
    239
    Micha9886 2024.01.30 16:01 
     

    I am using this EA for about 2 months now on a live account. My profits in this period were quite good and I like how the EA works. Although this EA uses a grid / martingale system, the risk on "moderate" is not too high for me. The backtests also match the live results. It would only be nice if the EA traded a little more frequently; nevertheless, I prefer few "safe" trades than many "risky" trades.

    djeidy
    167
    djeidy 2024.01.12 03:59 
     

    The EA has been useful for challenges in the prop firm, but there is room for improvement in daily loss management. I will update the review if anything changes.

    Ahmed Jumaa Saif Ali Almheiri
    2683
    Ahmed Jumaa Saif Ali Almheiri 2023.12.21 08:08 
     

    Had big loss with martingale system of this EA. Big long move destroyed it and high spread AUDCAD didn't catch the TP. I was optimistic with this EA for sometime but no longer using it now. Hope the author improve it.

    Christian Bolduc
    786
    Christian Bolduc 2023.12.20 20:42 
     

    Ea seem very good so far, it stops for holidays (it’s a good thing!!). Seller answer almost immediately with clear information.

    123
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