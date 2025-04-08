Venus Mt5

Do you know any EA that exceeds 400 years of test?

 Do you know any EA that excedes 20 PAIRS 20 YEARS of test?
Do you know any EA that exceeds 210.240.000 CANDLE TESTING?
  Do you know any EA that excedes 271.176 TRADE TESTING?


Venus is not an EA is your EA.

Do you want to accompany Venus to the next level of neural trading?

You just have to download it and try it yourself. Also testing it is free. Are you not going to try them?

Venus  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices.

The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions   

 

 

VENUS BACKTESTING 20 PAIRS 20 YEARS:  https://www.mql5.com/es/blogs/post/739981
210.240.000 CANDLE TESTING
271.176 TRADE TESTING

See video here: https://youtu.be/71-ft_PYstg


Venus It is an advanced and professional trading system. This is a FULL configurable system.    


Venus s a professional system, Ready to personalized your profile.


 

                           You can download the demo and test it yourself.


Venus 19 neural net have working in parallel. Whit more than 100 input for personalized your trading

                          See video of relations into the neural net here: https://youtu.be/r26R-Wuz7D4

                                                              


Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.

"Safety first" approach in development.
Stress-tests on historical data 20 years for  multiple pairs.

Fully automatic.

Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker. 

Stress tested with 99.90% tickdata using variable spread

Fast VPS a most.

The algorithm of the adviser allows you to trade with the trend and against the trend.

Input parameters: See instruction here:  https://www.mql5.com/es/blogs/post/739799

See Video Manual Input here: https://youtu.be/6yj0VvR89M8



Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability, the EA could also make losses.  


------  This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal --------
I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.


I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.

For any questions you can write me a message

Try the FREE demo now!
































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