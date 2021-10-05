Double 7 with a twist

Adapted from the award winning international best seller (Short Term Strategies That Work) by Larry Connors and Cesar Alverez in 2008, this concept was retested 10 years after the book published and that will give you an idea of the concept if it still works. Take the last 10 years as walk forward and this strategy is added with a twist to risk management with arbitrary 5% stop loss and exit day counted as calender days instead of trading day.

This EA works on dual mode, Long and Short. Original work by the authors advocate Long Only with no stops, this adaptation comes with Stops and trades both directions.