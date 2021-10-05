Double 7 with a twist

Adapted from the award winning international best seller (Short Term Strategies That Work) by Larry Connors and Cesar Alverez in 2008, this concept was retested 10 years after the book published and that will give you an idea of the concept if it still works.  Take the last 10 years as walk forward and this strategy is added with a twist to risk management with arbitrary 5% stop loss and exit day counted as calender days instead of trading day.

This EA works on dual mode, Long and Short.  Original work by the authors advocate Long Only with no stops, this adaptation comes with Stops and trades both directions.

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Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Experts
This is an intra day strategy that is simple and resilient for long term use.  There are only a few parameters and the entry is triggered by price action, no indicators are needed.  The time of entry and exit will affect the performance, defaults can be used for safe and conservative trading.  Broker spreads will also affect the returns, because it is intraday, the frequency of trade is once per day per pair.  Do try out the backtest and forward test to verify the results. No grid or martingale
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Experts
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
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