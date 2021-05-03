Kilimandjaro

This EA is based on the Bollinger Bands indicator. It enters a trade when the candle is closing outside of the external band.

The EA closes the trade either when:

reaching the middle of the band or when reaching the amout of pips target. (see picture bellow)

but the results are better when closing with the #2 above.

You should optimise the settings and test with demo account before to go live.



Features:

Bollinger bands indicator

indicator Strategy for closing the trades:

When reaching back the middle band of the Bollinger band



or when reaching your pips target

Recovery mode allows you to increase the let size with or without martingale

2 stochastics

2 RSI

Time and Spread filter



