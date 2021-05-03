Kilimandjaro

This EA is based on the Bollinger Bands indicator. It enters a trade when the candle is closing outside of the external band.

The EA closes the trade either when:

  1. reaching the middle of the band
  2. or when reaching the amout of pips target. (see picture bellow)

but the results are better when closing with the #2 above.
You should optimise the settings and test with demo account before to go live.

Features:

  • Bollinger bands indicator
  • Strategy for closing the trades:
    • When reaching back the middle band of the Bollinger band
    • or when reaching your pips target
  • Recovery mode allows you to increase the let size with or without martingale
  • 2 stochastics
  • 2 RSI 
  • Time and Spread filter


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Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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JS Equity MT5
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Indicator that will show your   Balance , and your   Equity .   Really simple to use, no specific requirements to install it. However you can deeply configure it for your own wishes. The pannel has 4 buttons.   Only current   will display the information of the chart you linked the indicator. If this is deselected, you will have the information of the whole account.   Only Buys   will display only the BUY orders and   Only Sells   will display only the SELL orders.   Show Zero will display the 0
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This indicator shows your daily profit for each chart. Please let me know in the comment section or via the MQL5 chat if you want find any problem, or if you want any specific features for this indicator. How to use: Attach the indicator to the chart you want to see your profit.  You can change the color of the indicators. (Currently positive figures are green, and negative are red) You can display the profit for pair it is attached, or for the whole account (all the pairs)
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SabineV
29
SabineV 2021.07.05 11:35 
 

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Joan Serfati
2095
Reply from developer Joan Serfati 2021.07.05 11:38
Thank you!
TraderYB
68
TraderYB 2021.06.30 18:01 
 

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Joan Serfati
2095
Reply from developer Joan Serfati 2021.06.30 20:03
Thanks, if you find some good settings for your broker, do not hesitate to contact me, i will share them!
Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.05.23 10:29 
 

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Joan Serfati
2095
Reply from developer Joan Serfati 2021.06.30 17:49
Hi, thank :)
kakou
66
kakou 2021.05.17 13:34 
 

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Joan Serfati
2095
Reply from developer Joan Serfati 2021.06.30 17:49
Thanks for your nice words.
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