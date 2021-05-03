Kilimandjaro
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This EA is based on the Bollinger Bands indicator. It enters a trade when the candle is closing outside of the external band.
The EA closes the trade either when:
- reaching the middle of the band
- or when reaching the amout of pips target. (see picture bellow)
but the results are better when closing with the #2 above.
You should optimise the settings and test with demo account before to go live.
Features:
- Bollinger bands indicator
- Strategy for closing the trades:
- When reaching back the middle band of the Bollinger band
- or when reaching your pips target
- Recovery mode allows you to increase the let size with or without martingale
- 2 stochastics
- 2 RSI
- Time and Spread filter
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