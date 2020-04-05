Vortex Trend Strength Grid EA

Vortex Trend Strength Grid EA

Measure trend strength. Trade with confidence. Recover intelligently.

Vortex Trend Strength Grid EA is an advanced automated trading system that combines Vortex Indicator trend strength analysis with a sophisticated Grid Recovery Engine to identify and trade strong directional market movements. By evaluating the relationship and separation between the Vortex Indicator's positive and negative lines, the EA determines not only the trend direction but also the strength behind that trend before executing a trade.

Instead of reacting to every market fluctuation, the EA waits for confirmed trend strength signals, helping to reduce low-quality entries and improve overall trading precision. Once a position is opened, the integrated grid recovery system intelligently manages temporary retracements while maintaining a disciplined approach to risk and profit management.

Key Features

Vortex Trend Strength Analysis

  • Measures the strength of bullish and bearish market trends.

  • Detects increasing and decreasing trend momentum.

  • Filters weak market conditions before entering trades.

  • Uses Vortex Indicator confirmation for improved trade quality.

Precision Trade Entries

  • Opens BUY positions during confirmed strong bullish trends.

  • Opens SELL positions during confirmed strong bearish trends.

  • Waits for trend strength confirmation before execution.

  • Helps avoid trading during weak or indecisive markets.

Intelligent Grid Recovery

  • Opens recovery positions only when required.

  • Adjustable grid spacing.

  • Configurable lot multiplier.

  • User-defined maximum grid levels.

  • Designed to manage temporary price retracements efficiently.

Smart Profit Management

  • Basket take-profit functionality.

  • Automatic closure of profitable trading cycles.

  • Commission-aware profit calculations.

  • Flexible profit target settings.

Advanced Risk Management

  • Adjustable starting lot size.

  • Maximum spread protection.

  • Slippage control.

  • Magic Number support.

  • Maximum simultaneous positions.

  • Flexible money management options.

Fully Automated Trading

  • Operates without manual intervention.

  • Compatible with multiple currency pairs and timeframes.

  • Optimized for continuous automated execution.

  • Extensive customization to match different trading styles.

Why Choose Vortex Trend Strength Grid EA?

Successful trend trading is not only about identifying the direction of the market—it is also about recognizing the strength behind the move. Vortex Trend Strength Grid EA analyzes both trend direction and momentum, allowing it to participate in stronger market movements while filtering out weaker trading conditions.

Combined with its intelligent grid recovery engine, the EA adapts to temporary market pullbacks while maintaining structured trade management and disciplined risk control. This balanced approach provides traders with a robust automated strategy capable of handling dynamic market environments.

The strategy combines:

  • Vortex trend strength analysis

  • Momentum-confirmed trade entries

  • Intelligent grid recovery

  • Automated trade management

  • Advanced risk controls

  • Professional-grade execution

Whether you're looking for a fully automated trend-following solution or a sophisticated grid strategy driven by the Vortex Indicator, Vortex Trend Strength Grid EA delivers the precision, flexibility, and automation needed to trade today's financial markets.

Measure the strength. Follow the trend. Trade with confidence.


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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works. • If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help. • After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a   FREE EA   as a gift. Welcome to our collection of Expert Advisors! Each EA is available for just $80, a price set to help the entire trading community succeed. My mission is to provide affordable tools that make trading easier and more accessible t
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Some users are very comfortable keeping their trades for ages, while other users are happy to get the least and leave :) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Check our other products which will be added to the market soon.
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Experts
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Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
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Basic SMA Price Cross EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
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Unleash Market Volatility with the Titan Force Indicator! Are you ready to dominate the market by capitalizing on volatility? The Titan Force Indicator is your ultimate trading tool, designed for traders who thrive during periods of heightened market activity. Not Optimized for You – Yet! This indicator is a canvas for your creativity. It's been crafted to let you optimize it according to your unique trading strategies and preferences. Your skills, your edge! How Does the Titan Force Indicator
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