Black Box EURUSD evening MT5

  • Experts
  • Alexander Gromov
    Alexander Gromov

    Alexander Gromov

    3 (2)
    Born in Russia and learned at College of Space Machinery in 2005. Since this time, I’ve worked at several top IT companies from Russia and studied machine learning, maths and data science methods under supervision of lecturers from MIPT (Moscow Institute for Physics and Technology). Since 2016 I
    4 products 2 comments
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

This algorithm uses statistically justified comparison of historical prices, moving average and output values of Williams R and Stochastic indicators in order to take decision whether it is necessary to open a position. Prior to giving birth to a new EA, this logic was created as a result of usage of stochastic methods and then tested on historical data and checked with Monte Carlo method, which, of course, does not guarantee any results in the future.

The bot is designed to trade during evening hours on EURUSD M15. Despite the fact that this condition is not obligatory, trading logic assumes that no positions should remain open during publications of significant economic news like Non-farm Payrolls.

From machine learning point of view, the EA should be optimized every month using 170 day interval.

Default settings presume that servers of chosen broker work in widely spread EET time zone (4 PM - 10 PM by default). If it is necessary to set up trading in UTC time zone, the user should deduct 3 (in Winter time) or 2 from the default time settings.

It is not recommended to change the trading range and the instrument itself due to the fact that the logic of the algorithm was created for specific behaviours of currency pairs during specific time periods. Default trading volume is set to 0.05 standard EURUSD lots (EUR 5000 on a typical non-cent account). In order to trade this volume comfortably, your deposit should not be less than EUR 200 given that you use effective leverage equal to 1:25.


Options

  • magic - "magic" number, identifier of the EA for marking its own positions
  • start_hour - time, at which the EA commences trading
  • stop_hour - time, at which the EA ends trading, stops sending orders and closes positions
  • friday_close - trigger that determines the individual end time of trading on Fridays
  • friday_close_hour - time, in which the EA ends trading on Fridays
  • lot - volume of opened positions
  • pips_breakeven - amount of pips earned in profitable position that triggers setting SL to entry price
  • wpr_period_1 - period of the first Williams %R indicator
  • wpr_period_2 - period of the second Williams %R indicator
  • sma_period - period of the SMA indicator
  • stoch_k - period %K of the Stochastic indicator
  • stoch_d - period %D of the Stochastic indicator
  • stoch_slowing - slowing parameter of the Stochastic indicator
  • stoch_control_1 - value that controls the Stochastic indicator
  • stoch_control_2 - value that controls the Stochastic indicator
  • bar - bar number used in trade logic


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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
The Gold Space
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5 (4)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL REACHED NEW HIGH Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It elimin
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.34 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Neural Core
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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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