Black Box EURUSD evening MT5

This algorithm uses statistically justified comparison of historical prices, moving average and output values of Williams R and Stochastic indicators in order to take decision whether it is necessary to open a position. Prior to giving birth to a new EA, this logic was created as a result of usage of stochastic methods and then tested on historical data and checked with Monte Carlo method, which, of course, does not guarantee any results in the future.

The bot is designed to trade during evening hours on EURUSD M15. Despite the fact that this condition is not obligatory, trading logic assumes that no positions should remain open during publications of significant economic news like Non-farm Payrolls.

From machine learning point of view, the EA should be optimized every month using 170 day interval.

Default settings presume that servers of chosen broker work in widely spread EET time zone (4 PM - 10 PM by default). If it is necessary to set up trading in UTC time zone, the user should deduct 3 (in Winter time) or 2 from the default time settings.

It is not recommended to change the trading range and the instrument itself due to the fact that the logic of the algorithm was created for specific behaviours of currency pairs during specific time periods. Default trading volume is set to 0.05 standard EURUSD lots (EUR 5000 on a typical non-cent account). In order to trade this volume comfortably, your deposit should not be less than EUR 200 given that you use effective leverage equal to 1:25.





Options

magic - "magic" number, identifier of the EA for marking its own positions

start_hour - time, at which the EA commences trading

stop_hour - time, at which the EA ends trading, stops sending orders and closes positions

friday_close - trigger that determines the individual end time of trading on Fridays

friday_close_hour - time, in which the EA ends trading on Fridays

lot - volume of opened positions

pips_breakeven - amount of pips earned in profitable position that triggers setting SL to entry price

wpr_period_1 - period of the first Williams %R indicator

wpr_period_2 - period of the second Williams %R indicator

sma_period - period of the SMA indicator

stoch_k - period %K of the Stochastic indicator

stoch_d - period %D of the Stochastic indicator

stoch_slowing - slowing parameter of the Stochastic indicator

stoch_control_1 - value that controls the Stochastic indicator

stoch_control_2 - value that controls the Stochastic indicator

bar - bar number used in trade logic



