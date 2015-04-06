Golden Time EA is a fully automated trading system that trades on the most popular major currency pairs GBPUSD, EURGBP, EURUSD on H1 Time Frame. It’s pure Price Action trading, mean reversal system that utilizes peakedness of market distribution to identify trend reversals safely. This Scalping EA uses a unique trading system that combines sophisticated automated trading with user discretion. Golden Time is one most advanced scalping systems and is best used with reputable Low Spread ECN Brokers.





Benefits

Automatic market analysis by author's indicators

Non-linear algorithm of money management

Various algorithms for capital protection

Multiple parameters allow to make flexible settings for any financial instrument.

Multicurrency transactions to share the risk of loss.

Does not require optimization and configuration. Uses ready-made strategies.

Flexible risk management system.

Advanced algorithm for entering and exiting the market.

Recommendations

Min. deposit $100.

Recommended pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURGBP (Still, EA technically works on any currency pair)

Timeframes: H1

MaxSpread: 15



MinSpread: 1

Use an ECN-broker with fast order execution.

Download history before backtest (Press F2, find currency pair, then Download). Backtest with model: Every tick































