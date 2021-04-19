Fit Channel MT5

3
The market price usually falls between the borders of the channel      .
 
If the price is out of range , it is a trading signal or trading opportunity  .

Basically , Fit Channel can be used to help determine overbought and oversold conditions in the market. When the market price is close to the upper limit, the market is considered overbought (sell zone). Conversely, when the market price is close to the bottom range, the market is considered oversold (buy zone).

However, the research can be used to help determine the strength of price trends.   The closing price of the price above the upper limit of channel trading is used as a buy signal, and the closing price of pushing the price lower and lower than the lower limit price is used as a selling signal.

The price channel will be constantly revised during operation,  and the channel will serve as a reference for current trading decisions.


Reviews 4
obioradiwe
82
obioradiwe 2021.07.31 05:54 
 

i will definitely say i am very impressed with the indicator. A combination of Fit Channel and XM Channel is a game changer. From TX, USA

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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
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E0D0BA45 2025.09.06 14:26 
 

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Kurren James Kidd
523
Kurren James Kidd 2024.02.28 18:04 
 

Faked results. The moment a chart is reloaded it will repaint making the indicator look amazing. Live market performance is terrible in comparison. I have screen shots and proof I will add to the comments. To reiterate, it does not repaint on a live chart. The only time it repaints is when the chart is reloaded or Metatrader is closed and reopened. The results from live testing are almost entirely different from how it appears on a chart when it is first loaded.

Kaijun Wang
184053
Reply from developer Kaijun Wang 2024.02.29 04:20
The product description states that it will be constantly revised as the price changes. This is its characteristic.
elite luis
3481
elite luis 2023.03.06 09:54 
 

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obioradiwe
82
obioradiwe 2021.07.31 05:54 
 

i will definitely say i am very impressed with the indicator. A combination of Fit Channel and XM Channel is a game changer. From TX, USA

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