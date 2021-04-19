Fit Channel MT5
- Indicators
-
Kaijun WangCooperation contact QQ: 556024
Cooperation mailbox: 556024@qq.com
Cooperation WeChat: 556024
TGGOUP: https://t.me/+qmlWO6RSTPY1ODc1
- Version: 7.88
- Updated: 24 April 2023
- Activations: 5
User didn't leave any comment to the rating
Faked results. The moment a chart is reloaded it will repaint making the indicator look amazing. Live market performance is terrible in comparison. I have screen shots and proof I will add to the comments. To reiterate, it does not repaint on a live chart. The only time it repaints is when the chart is reloaded or Metatrader is closed and reopened. The results from live testing are almost entirely different from how it appears on a chart when it is first loaded.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating
i will definitely say i am very impressed with the indicator. A combination of Fit Channel and XM Channel is a game changer. From TX, USA
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i will definitely say i am very impressed with the indicator. A combination of Fit Channel and XM Channel is a game changer. From TX, USA