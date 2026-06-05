V Patterns Scanner MT5

  • Indicators
  • Elif Kaya
    Elif Kaya

    Elif Kaya

    4.4 (123)
    Beware :
    I just sell my products on Elif Kaya profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support.
    If you want to have lifetime update free, guide file and adding in Elif Trader Group, just buy from me.
    Contact me for more info.
    24 products 7 comments
  • Version: 3.1
  • Updated: 5 June 2026
  • Activations: 20

Contact me for instruction, any questions!

Introduction

V Bottoms and Tops (or Fibonacci Retracement) are popular chart patterns among traders due to their potential for identifying trend reversals. These patterns are characterized by sharp and sudden price movements, creating a V-shaped or inverted V-shaped formation on the chart. By recognizing these patterns, traders can anticipate potential shifts in market direction and position themselves accordingly. V pattern is a powerful bullish/bearish reversal pattern and appears in all markets and time-frames.


V Pattern Scanner

V-shaped bottoms and tops can be challenging to trade because of their sharp and sudden movement. It is easy for a trader to recognize patterns on scanner chart by scanning many charts and time frames in same time without trader's mistake in calculations. This indicator can automatically scan all symbols and time frames to find possible patterns in one chart.

Scan, Fibonacci calculations and pattern recognition are completely done by V Pattern Scanner indicator; All you do is "press the scan button". It sends alert and push notification on your mobile.


How To Work

Default setting is best practice and you can just add it on chart and use V Pattern Scanner indicator, then you have signals with entry point, stop-loss, and take-profit by clear signal to decide a strong trade.




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Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
M1 Arrow MT5
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. Besides the main algorithm which is based on buy and sell signals, the indicator also has multiple built-in extra strategies which you can choose in the inputs. These strategies
Ziva LSE Pro
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Indicators
ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
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Breakout Trend Scanner MT5
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Liquidity Hunter PRO MT5
Elif Kaya
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Edge Breakout EA MT5
Elif Kaya
Experts
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