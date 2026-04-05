One of the secrets of short-term trading is knowing when to enter a trade. At the same time, having the potential to earn the maximum number of points, but without excessive incubation in the transaction in the hope of a ghostly profit. And in this we will be helped by a professional Forex indicator for determining goals within the day - Course Market. He will provide you with everything you need to overcome losses due to human emotions. It's time to stop wandering in the dark and gain a clear vision of goals in intraday trading, for which this indicator was created. The indicator determines the moments of the trend reversal and the direction of its movements. The indicator works perfectly in timeframes from one minute to four hours. Equipped with the most advanced and adaptable trading algorithms.