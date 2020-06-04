Gooinsta Hedge Plus
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 28 June 2022
Gooinsta Hedge Plus
Gooinsta Hege Plus is expert advisor major trend calculation
EA Fitur :
- Auto lots and fix lot
- Auto tp and cut profit
- Trend follow order position
- Cover mode when order position loss
- Send info notification to smartphone
- button close buy , close sell and close all
EA Inputs :
- Start_Setting = " ------------ Gooinsta Hedge+ ------------ ";
- EA_Name = "Gooinsta Hedge+";
- Logic = 1;
- Lots = 0.0 --- If Lots=0 Auto Lots aktive
- Risk = 15.0;
- mLots = 15.0;
- Step = 20;
- Takeprofit = 20;
- MaxOrders = 12;
- slippage = 3;
- extern string End_Setting = " -------- Copyright 2022,By Gooinsta -------- ";
EA Open and Close Strategy :
- ea open buy in major up trend
- ea open sell in major down trend
- cover mode buy or sell followed trend major
Strategy tester :
- Periode : 1 Hour (H1) 2014.12.29 00:00 - 2018.11.02 22:00 (2014.12.28 - 2018.11.03)
- Broker : Instaforex
- Deposit : 1000 USD
- Net profit : 12599.87USD
- Leverage 1:500
- Symbol : GBPUSD (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
- Spread : 3
Note :
- EA not have SL , manual button is option for close position if floting minus out of trader limit risk
- Don't used bigger setting of lots and risk , becouse ea have compounding lots, its make increase and decrease balance very fast
- Actived EA on more than 1 pair to reduce risk and make same allocation of risk per pair
- Optimaize for better acuration in a different conditions
Easy trade and make profit with Gooinsta Hedge Plus ... :)
такие кусачие усреднители привлекают своей живучестью и результативностью .по быстрому прогону в тестере уже можно сказать что логика работы советника рабочая и заслуживает положительной оценки.большое спасибо .