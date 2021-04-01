Second To NoneFX Scalper

"2nd To NoneFX Scalper" is one powerful indicator which you can use on any timeframe.

The accuracy is in between 90% - 95% can be more.

The indicator is 100% non repaint so it doesn't repaint at all.

When the arrow comes out wait for the candlestick to close the arrow won't repaint/recalculate or move.

The indicator works with all volatility indices,step index, Boom & Crash(500 & 1000) and all currency pairs.

You can change settings of the indicator.

For great results find the trend of the pair, enter the direction of the trend and let the arrow be your entry or use it with some other indicators for best results.

Minimum Deposit $8 - $10.

I will give my buyers the template for free with the trend indicator contact me on whatsapp +27671684125