Second To NoneFX Scalper

"2nd To NoneFX Scalper" is one powerful indicator which you can use on any timeframe.

The accuracy is in between 90% - 95% can be more.

The indicator is 100% non repaint so it doesn't repaint at all.

When the arrow comes out wait for the candlestick to close the arrow won't repaint/recalculate or move.

The indicator works with all volatility indices,step index, Boom & Crash(500 & 1000) and all currency pairs.

You can change settings of the indicator.

For great results find the trend of the pair, enter the direction of the trend and let the arrow be your entry or use it with some other indicators for best results.

Minimum Deposit $8 - $10.

I will give my buyers the template for free with the trend indicator contact me on whatsapp +27671684125

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Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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Lorenzo Edward Beukes
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Lorenzo Edward Beukes
4 (8)
Experts
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This is the Stargogs Volatility Arrow V1 Yeahhh!!! This Arrow is based on trend, support and demand and based on EMA's. You can change the parameters or settings like you want to.  Message Me for the System which works best with this Indicator for free (include: Template, and other indicators). This indicator works with all Currency Pairs, All Volatility indices, All Indices, Boom & Crash Indices, Gold and NASDAQ. Works on All Timeframes Add the following to your chart with Stargogs Volatility A
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Lorenzo Edward Beukes
Experts
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Indicators
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Experts
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Lorenzo Edward Beukes
Experts
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Lorenzo Edward Beukes
Experts
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Lorenzo Edward Beukes
Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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Lorenzo Edward Beukes
Experts
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