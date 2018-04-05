Deriv Future Bot

Introducing Deriv Future Bot: Your Ultimate Deriv Trading Companion

Deriv Future Bot represents the pinnacle of automated trading technology, designed to navigate the complex landscape of the Indices market with precision and efficiency. Leveraging advanced algorithms and sophisticated strategies, this cutting-edge trading robot offers unparalleled insights into the dynamic world of currency exchange.

FEATURES

  • At the core of Deriv Future Bot's strategy lie two key candlestick patterns, meticulously analyzed alongside the MACD and Stochastic oscillators. 
  • These technical indicators serve as the cornerstone of its decision-making process, allowing the bot to identify lucrative trading opportunities with remarkable accuracy. 
  • Currently, Deriv Future Bot operates exclusively on the DEX 600 DOWN, DEX 900 DOWN and CRASH 300 Index within the Deriv Brokerage ecosystem, ensuring optimal performance and seamless integration.

ROBUST RISK MANAGEMENT

  • The robot uses fixed ratio by Ryan Jones
  • One of the standout features of Deriv Future Bot is its meticulously calibrated risk management system. 
  • With a Risk Ratio of 1:5 applied to every trade, the bot strikes a delicate balance between maximizing potential returns and mitigating inherent market risks. 
  • Each trade is safeguarded by a carefully calculated stop loss, providing an additional layer of protection and peace of mind for investors.

IMPORTANT

  • The Robot Doesn't work with any gambling strategy like Martingale or arbitrage.
  • The Robot Uses Stop Loss and Take Profit With Fixed Lotsize or you can use Lotsize based on your capital.
  • Every Trade is protected. Low risk with high returns
  • The Robot uses Trailing Stop as part of its strategy.

MOST IMPORTANT

  • Recommended Pairs: DEX 600 DOWN, DEX 900 DOWN And CRASH 300
  • You Need $100 Per Pair
  • Recommended Timeframe M5 For D6D And D9D. H1 For Crash 300
  • Minimum Deposit: $20 for 0.01 Lotsize (Tested on live account)

  • Recommended Deposit: $100 for Default settings with Lotsize of 0.1 (Tested On live account)


RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

I needed to change the settings from default settings so that I could upload it on mql5 

Here is the default Settings for the EA:

  • Initial Lotsize - 0.1
  • Increase Lot on Every $ - 2000
  • Buy SL - 20000
  • Buy TP - 10000
  • Sell SL - 15000
  • Sell TP - 60000
  • Trail From - 10
  • Trail By - 30000

HIGH PRECISION TRADING

  • Operating exclusively on the 5-minute chart, 
  • Deriv Future Bot boasts an impressive accuracy rate of 81%, a testament to its robust algorithms and data-driven approach. 
  • Whether you're a seasoned trader or a newcomer to the forex market, this powerful tool empowers you to capitalize on lucrative opportunities with confidence and ease.

EASY SETUP WITH DEFAULT SETTINGS

  • Deriv Future Bot comes pre-configured with default settings, streamlining the setup process and ensuring optimal performance right out of the box. 
  • Additionally, the inclusion of a trailing stop feature further enhances its versatility, allowing users to maximize profits while minimizing potential losses. 
  • With a trail set from $2 and trailing by $30, this innovative feature adapts to market conditions in real-time, ensuring that your investments remain protected at all times.

CONCLUSION

In conclusion, Deriv Future Bot represents a paradigm shift in the world of forex trading, combining cutting-edge technology with time-tested strategies to deliver exceptional results. Whether you're looking to diversify your investment portfolio or simply streamline your trading activities, this advanced trading robot is poised to revolutionize your approach to forex trading.


Risk Warning: Before you buy Deriv Future Bot please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses). 


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