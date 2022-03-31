Stargogs Spike Catcher EA V3

!!!PLEASE MESSAGE ME AFTER PURCHASING THE EA I WILL HELP AND SET IT UP FOR YOU OR I'LL SEND YOU THE RIGHT SETFILES!!!

!!! IMPORTANT THIS ROBOT WON'T WORK OR MAKE PROFIT WITH DEFAULT SETTINGS!!!

With The Right Settings so that you can make your daily or monthly Income.

This Is the best version so far.

With the right Parameters you won't fail.

I will also show you the results.

In Version 3.0 you can Switch on/off to Choose on which indices to catch spikes on Boom and Crash.

This version do not blow accounts, but bring profits

This EA/Robot is Developed To milk the BOOM and CRASH indices .

It works On all Boom and Crash pairs (boom 300, 500, 1000 & Crash 300, 500, 1000)

It works On all Currency Pairs, indices, metals, stock.

The EA has Adjustable Settings for indicator and money management

I would Highly recommend that you use this EA/Robot to Catch spikes on Boom and Crash for higher win rate and accuracy.

You can also use the Stargogs Spike Catcher EA to scalp the candlesticks/Bars on Boom and Crash which you can turn on or off on settings.

This EA is based on trend, Oscillators with levels, unique Spike levels and many more.

You can change the parameters or settings like you want to.

The EA/Robot has a accurate of up to 97%.

STARGOGS SPIKE CATCHER EA V3



WHATS NEW!

Brand New Strategy which is advanced, this is the Robot you need for 2023.

Unique TP and SL

This Version Do not BLOW Accounts

MAX Positions

Cut Loss In Money

The EA Bring Profit Everyday without blowing accounts.

Higher winrate!

Auto Close Trades on trend change

It works On all Boom and Crash pairs (Boom 300, 500, 1000 & Crash 300, 500, 1000)

I would Highly recommend that you use this Robot to Catch spikes on Boom and Crash for higher win rate and accuracy.

You can also use the Stargogs Spike Catcher to scalp the candlesticks on Boom and Crash.

This Robot is based on trend, Oscillators Like with levels and based on EMA’s.

You can change the parameters or settings like you want to.

The Robot has a accurate of 95% - 97%

RECOMMENDED:

Use M1 Timeframe

Recommended Deposit $300

Minimum Deposit $100

It Works Best On Crash 500 Make $20 - $30 Daily Depending on the market's condition.

USE ON M1 (1minute) OR M5 (5minute) Time Frame!!! Best Time Frame is M1 .

Can work on any time frame.

This Robot works with all Currency Pairs, All Volatility indices, All Indices, Boom & Crash Indices, Gold and NASDAQ.

I WILL NOT BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY LOSSES, NOTHING IS 100% ACCURATE SO AS YOU ALL KNOW THERE IS A RISK.

USE AT OWN RISK

GOODLUCK!!! Enjoy.



