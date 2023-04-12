Stargogs Salary EA MT4

Stargogs Salary EA V2.2

NEW!

  • Max Lotsize 
  • Use Cut Loss
  • Max Trades
  • Drawdown Protection
  • Use MA's for On/Off
  • Cut Loss

EA is Based on RSI With Trend and uses special levels to open new trades.

EA Also Use RSI for For Lotsize

EA Works on All Currency pairs, Metals(Gold), indices and Stocks.

Special Lot Multiplier with Special Entries.

Special grid Based on RSI and Gridsize.

EA Close Profit in MONEY/Dollars.

EA Comes With ajustable parameters.

With Low DRAWDOWN and high winrate.

RECOMMENDED PAIRS: 

  • EURUSD, USDCHF, GOLD, EURAUD, GBPUSD.
  • MINIMUM DEPOSIT $100
  • MINIMUM CENT ACCOUNT $1000/$10
  • RUN ALL 4 PAIRS ON $1000/$10 cent ---->Which is EURUSD, USDCHF, EURAUD, GBPUSD.

THE EA Works On ANY broker. with low spreads.

IF Running EA on EURUSD remember to also run it on USDCHF on same account.

MESSAGE ME FOR PROPER SETFILES OF THE EA.

REMEMBER NOTHING IS 100% ACCURATE!!

GOODLUCK!!! Enjoy.


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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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