Stargogs TrendyGridy EA

Introducing our advanced Forex Trading Robot, designed to work seamlessly with all currency pairs and Gold.

How it works:

This intelligent robot utilizes a dynamic Grid strategy, specifically optimized for trending markets. When the market is in an Uptrend, the robot will open buy positions and progressively add new buy trades as the trend strengthens. Conversely, in a Downtrend, it will open sell positions and add additional sell trades as the market moves lower.

The robot's entry signals are based on the RSI (Relative Strength Index) with adjustable levels, ensuring precise and accurate entries that align with market momentum. Its versatile design allows it to function effectively across any timeframe, providing you with the flexibility to adapt it to your preferred trading style.





Technical Indicators & Entry Strategy

To avoid unnecessary trades and improve accuracy, the robot integrates the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as a key entry confirmation tool.

It monitors RSI levels to determine overbought and oversold conditions.

Trades are only initiated when RSI aligns with the trend, ensuring high-probability entries.

This combination of Grid trading and RSI filtering helps avoid false signals and ensures the robot only enters positions in strong trending conditions.

Versatility & Performance

Works on All Currency Pairs & Gold (XAU/USD): The robot is optimized for Forex, metals, and even volatile instruments, making it a versatile solution for traders.

The robot is optimized for Forex, metals, and even volatile instruments, making it a versatile solution for traders. Compatible with Any Timeframe: Whether you prefer scalping on lower timeframes or swing trading on higher timeframes , this EA adapts to your trading style and strategy.

Whether you prefer or , this EA adapts to your trading style and strategy. Automated Trade Management: Once a trade is placed, the robot efficiently manages positions using adjustable risk settings, lot sizing, stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop strategies .

Once a trade is placed, the robot efficiently manages positions using . User-Friendly & Customizable: Traders can adjust key parameters such as lot size, RSI levels, and grid spacing, making it suitable for different risk profiles and trading preferences.





Why Choose This Robot?

Boost your trading with this powerful trend-following EA and take advantage of every market opportunity!

Risk Warning:

Before you use TrendyGridy EA please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses). The backtests shown (e.g. in the screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters, so the results are not transferable to real trading. Please do not invest or risk money you cannot afford to lose.



