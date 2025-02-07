Stargogs TrendyGridy EA

4.6

Introducing our advanced Forex Trading Robot, designed to work seamlessly with all currency pairs and Gold.

How it works:

  • This intelligent robot utilizes a dynamic Grid strategy, specifically optimized for trending markets. When the market is in an Uptrend, the robot will open buy positions and progressively add new buy trades as the trend strengthens. Conversely, in a Downtrend, it will open sell positions and add additional sell trades as the market moves lower.
  • The robot's entry signals are based on the RSI (Relative Strength Index) with adjustable levels, ensuring precise and accurate entries that align with market momentum. Its versatile design allows it to function effectively across any timeframe, providing you with the flexibility to adapt it to your preferred trading style.


Forex Trading Robot Description

Our Forex Trading Robot is a powerful and adaptive automated trading system designed to work on all currency pairs and Gold. It utilizes a Grid strategy in trending markets, ensuring that it capitalizes on strong price movements.

Key Features:

  • Grid Trading in Trend Markets: The robot follows the trend, opening Buy trades in an uptrend and adding additional buy positions as the market moves higher. In a downtrend, it opens Sell trades and adds sell positions as the price continues to fall.
  • RSI-Based Entry Signals: The robot uses the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to determine the optimal entry points, ensuring trades align with market momentum.
  • Multi-Timeframe Compatibility: It operates on any timeframe, giving traders the flexibility to use it based on their preferred trading style.
  • Works on All Currency Pairs & Gold: Whether trading major, minor, or exotic pairs, as well as Gold (XAU/USD), the robot adapts to different market conditions.


Technical Indicators & Entry Strategy

To avoid unnecessary trades and improve accuracy, the robot integrates the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as a key entry confirmation tool.

  • It monitors RSI levels to determine overbought and oversold conditions.
  • Trades are only initiated when RSI aligns with the trend, ensuring high-probability entries.

This combination of Grid trading and RSI filtering helps avoid false signals and ensures the robot only enters positions in strong trending conditions.

Versatility & Performance

  • Works on All Currency Pairs & Gold (XAU/USD): The robot is optimized for Forex, metals, and even volatile instruments, making it a versatile solution for traders.
  • Compatible with Any Timeframe: Whether you prefer scalping on lower timeframes or swing trading on higher timeframes, this EA adapts to your trading style and strategy.
  • Automated Trade Management: Once a trade is placed, the robot efficiently manages positions using adjustable risk settings, lot sizing, stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop strategies.
  • User-Friendly & Customizable: Traders can adjust key parameters such as lot size, RSI levels, and grid spacing, making it suitable for different risk profiles and trading preferences.


Why Choose This Robot?

This expert advisor is perfect for traders looking for an automated system that thrives in trending markets, utilizes a proven Grid strategy, and is enhanced with RSI confirmation to ensure precise entries and exits.

Boost your trading with this powerful trend-following EA and take advantage of every market opportunity!

This expert advisor is perfect for traders looking for a trend-following, grid-based strategy with RSI confirmation for precision entries. 

Whether you're a day trader or long-term investor, this Forex Trading Robot is a powerful tool that can help you navigate the markets with ease and efficiency, offering consistent performance in both trending and volatile conditions.

Risk Warning:

Before you use TrendyGridy EA please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses). The backtests shown (e.g. in the screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters, so the results are not transferable to real trading. Please do not invest or risk money you cannot afford to lose.


Reviews 8
ryanbrooks
1774
ryanbrooks 2025.08.13 01:24 
 

Impressive performance EA ! My USDJPY M15 strategy tweaks are paying off with steady profits. Thanks to the creator.

mattvanry
70
mattvanry 2025.03.05 14:18 
 

Wow! Thank you - thank you - thank you! Fantastic job Lorenzo.

skidzio
19
skidzio 2025.02.26 10:40 
 

tested for few days over demo account. so far made quite a good return. Over many EA i tested either demo or real account, this is the best so far. Definitely will try on real account soon. can help to add on start and stop trading time for the EA? so that we can pause the EA during the day based on our preferred. like me i need to stop the EA twice a day to ensure the maximum return

