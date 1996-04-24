The Boom And Crash Spike Entry

This Indicator is Also Developed To milk the BOOM and CRASH indices . Free EA/Robot Also available based on the indicator DM after purchase of the indicator to get the EA/Robot for free and it's results. You get the EA only if you buy the indicator not rent it.

It works On all Boom and Crash pairs (boom 300, 500, 1000 & Crash 300, 500, 1000)

I would Highly recommend that you use this indicator to Catch spikes on Boom and Crash for higher win rate and accuracy.

Turn Off Sell Arrows on Boom Or you can use Them To scalp the market.

Turn Off Buy Arrows on Crash Or you can use Them To scalp the market.



You can also use the Boom & Crash Spike Catcher to scalp the candlesticks on Boom and Crash.

This Arrow is based on trend, Oscillators with levels and based on MACD

You can change the parameters or settings like you want to.

The Indicator has a accurate of 94% - 97%.

I would also recommend that you use Risk Management According To your Balance or use the the following SL and TP on Boom and Crash with this spike catcher to minimize loss and maximize profit:

IMPORTANT! USE TRAILING STOP TO CATCH MORE SPIKES.

CLOSE LOSS TRADES WHEN TREND COLOR CHANGE

BOOM 1000 & CRASH 1000

SL = $2 Or $1

TP = Open or use $6 (300 000 points) or just use trailing stop

BOOM 500 & CRASH 500

SL = $2 Or $1

TP = Open or use $6 (3000 points) or just use trailing stop

USE ON M1 (1minute) OR M5 (5minute) Time Frame!!! Best Time Frame is M1 .

Can work on any time frame.

100% NON REPAINT!!! no repaint

- $15 to S250 in 1 Month = 1666% return

- The Boom & Crash Spike Catcher Gives More entries.

- The Boom & Crash Spike Catcher Do not need any Moving Averages.

- Enter Immediately when Arrow Appear or when you get notifications on terminal or Smart Phone.

This indicator works with all Currency Pairs, All Volatility indices, All Indices, Boom & Crash Indices, Gold and NASDAQ.

This indicator gives notifications on phone and push notifications.

GOODLUCK!!! Enjoy.