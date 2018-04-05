Stargogs Investment EA
- Experts
-
Lorenzo Edward Beukes7 years experience in Forex, Stock and Futures Trading.
Stargogs From 2nd To NoneFX.
Join My Free telegram Channel here: https://t.me/secondtononefx
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
STARGOGS INVESTMENT EA is a fully automated “TREND & SCALPING” trading robot.
As the Name tells it all "investment EA" Invest or Deposit and the EA Will do the work.
TIMEFRAME: M1 - D1 .... But I prefer M15
BASE/RECOMMENDED PAIRS: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, NASDAQ AND VOLATILITY 75 (1s)
ADDITIONAL PAIRS: ALL Currency Pairs, ALL Metals, All Indices, All Volatility Indices, All Boom and Crash and Stocks
MINIMUM BALANCE: $20 Cent Account For Currency and Gold
MINIMUM BALANCE: $80 Account For Deriv
After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private message, I will Provide the Proper Setfiles for EURUSD, XAUUSD and Volatility 75 (1s), additional detailed instructions.
I am ready to help each buyer install and configure the advisor.
- EA USES ADX AS INDICATOR WITH PARAMETERS AVAILABLE.
- PIPSTEP IS IMPORTANT WHEN USING STARGOGS INVESTMENT EA.
- BREAKEVEN TO PROTECT YOUR EQUITY.
- THE EA USES PIPS AND/OR MONEY TO CLOSE TRADES..IN PROFIT.
- WITH A HIGH ACCURACY RATE.
- DAILY TARGET COMING SOON
LOW DRAWDOWN
EA TESTING:
- Works on Any Pair.
- Use The Settings Below.
- Test on M15 timeframe Or H1
- Longterm tests are recommended to show the EA's stability during various market conditions.
- Message me for Recommended Settings if you want to test.
FOREX TRADING IS RISKY YOU ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR YOUR OWN LOSSES
USE AT OWN RISK!!!
GOODLUCK!!! ENJOY STARGOGS INVESTMENT EA.