STARGOGS INVESTMENT EA is a fully automated “TREND & SCALPING” trading robot.

As the Name tells it all "investment EA" Invest or Deposit and the EA Will do the work.

TIMEFRAME: M1 - D1 .... But I prefer M15

BASE/RECOMMENDED PAIRS: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, NASDAQ AND VOLATILITY 75 (1s)

ADDITIONAL PAIRS: ALL Currency Pairs, ALL Metals, All Indices, All Volatility Indices, All Boom and Crash and Stocks

MINIMUM BALANCE: $20 Cent Account For Currency and Gold

MINIMUM BALANCE: $80 Account For Deriv

After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private message, I will Provide the Proper Setfiles for EURUSD, XAUUSD and Volatility 75 (1s), additional detailed instructions.

I am ready to help each buyer install and configure the advisor.

EA USES ADX AS INDICATOR WITH PARAMETERS AVAILABLE.

PIPSTEP IS IMPORTANT WHEN USING STARGOGS INVESTMENT EA.

BREAKEVEN TO PROTECT YOUR EQUITY.

THE EA USES PIPS AND/OR MONEY TO CLOSE TRADES..IN PROFIT.

WITH A HIGH ACCURACY RATE.

DAILY TARGET COMING SOON

LOW DRAWDOWN

EA TESTING:

Works on Any Pair.

Use The Settings Below.

Test on M15 timeframe Or H1

Longterm tests are recommended to show the EA's stability during various market conditions.

Message me for Recommended Settings if you want to test.

- As we all know trading Has a Risk No one or nothing can be 100% accurate all the time

FOREX TRADING IS RISKY YOU ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR YOUR OWN LOSSES

USE AT OWN RISK!!!

GOODLUCK!!! ENJOY STARGOGS INVESTMENT EA.











