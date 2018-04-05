Stargogs Investment EA

STARGOGS INVESTMENT EA is a fully automated “TREND & SCALPING” trading robot. 

As the Name tells it all "investment EA" Invest or Deposit and the EA Will do the work.

TIMEFRAME: M1 - D1 .... But I prefer M15

BASE/RECOMMENDED PAIRS:  EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, NASDAQ AND VOLATILITY 75 (1s)
ADDITIONAL PAIRS:  ALL Currency Pairs, ALL Metals, All Indices, All Volatility Indices, All Boom and Crash and Stocks

MINIMUM BALANCE: $20 Cent Account For Currency and Gold

MINIMUM BALANCE: $80 Account For Deriv

After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private message,  I will Provide the Proper Setfiles for EURUSD, XAUUSD and Volatility 75 (1s), additional detailed instructions.

I am ready to help each buyer install and configure the advisor.

  • EA USES ADX AS INDICATOR WITH PARAMETERS AVAILABLE.
  • PIPSTEP IS IMPORTANT WHEN USING STARGOGS INVESTMENT EA.
  • BREAKEVEN TO PROTECT YOUR EQUITY.
  • THE EA USES PIPS AND/OR MONEY TO CLOSE TRADES..IN PROFIT.
  • WITH A HIGH ACCURACY RATE.
  • DAILY TARGET COMING SOON

LOW DRAWDOWN

EA TESTING:

  • Works on Any Pair.
  • Use The Settings Below.
  • Test on M15 timeframe Or H1
  • Longterm tests are recommended to show the EA's stability during various market conditions.
Input Parameters:
  • Message me for Recommended Settings if you want to test. 
- As we all know trading Has a Risk No one or nothing can be 100% accurate all the time

    FOREX TRADING IS RISKY YOU ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR YOUR OWN LOSSES

    USE AT OWN RISK!!!

    GOODLUCK!!! ENJOY STARGOGS INVESTMENT EA.




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