Stargogs Deriv EA
- Experts
-
Lorenzo Edward Beukes7 years experience in Forex, Stock and Futures Trading.
Stargogs From 2nd To NoneFX.
Join My Free telegram Channel here: https://t.me/secondtononefx
- Version: 3.4
- Updated: 30 October 2022
- Activations: 5
STARGOGS DERIV EA V3.4
This Version Works with 6 STRATEGIES.
You can Choose which strategy to use by turning the other 5 OFF or you can use all 6 strategies.
Strategy 5 Uses Buy & Sell Stops / Buy & Sell Limits.
ALL IN ONE ROBOT
THIS EA WORKS ON ALL CURRENCY PAIRS, ALL INDICES, WORKS WITH ALL INSTRUMENTS/PAIRS ON DERIV INCLUDING "BOOM & CRASH
Stargogs Deriv EA V3.4 - NEW STRATEGIES MORE ACCURACY, FASTER AND MORE DAILY RETURN.
NO MARTINGALE
NO GRID
VERY SAFE ROBOT
EA HAS THE FOLLOWING:
- You can use the EA for Daytrading, Swing, Scalping....
- Adjustable TP & SL
- Adjustable Lotsize
- Adjustable Trailing Stop
- EA HAS ACCURACY OF UP TO 75%
- Catching spikes and Scalping On Boom & Crash
- Work on all Volatility pairs
- Work on all Currency pairs
- Work on all indices
- Free Setfiles will be provided
- EA trades with the trend of the market/market direction ohh yeah we all love the trend, because it's our friend
- Based on Price Action, Moving Averages, Levels, Technical tools
- As we all know trading Has a Risk No one or nothing can be 100% accurate all the time
- USE AT OWN RISK!
GOODLUCK!!! ENJOY STARGOGS DERIV EA
I liked it, well optimized. Good price. Martingale is disabled, there is no grid, there is a fixed lot. However, for some reason the creator does not respond to my message below... I can't figure out how to quickly and correctly optimize the Expert Advisor. On the forward merges the deposit. And how to reduce the drawdown.