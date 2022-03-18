STARGOGS DERIV EA V3.4

This Version Works with 6 STRATEGIES.

You can Choose which strategy to use by turning the other 5 OFF or you can use all 6 strategies.

Strategy 5 Uses Buy & Sell Stops / Buy & Sell Limits.

ALL IN ONE ROBOT

THIS EA WORKS ON ALL CURRENCY PAIRS, ALL INDICES, WORKS WITH ALL INSTRUMENTS/PAIRS ON DERIV INCLUDING "BOOM & CRASH

Stargogs Deriv EA V3.4 - NEW STRATEGIES MORE ACCURACY, FASTER AND MORE DAILY RETURN.

NO MARTINGALE

NO GRID

VERY SAFE ROBOT

EA HAS THE FOLLOWING:

- You can use the EA for Daytrading, Swing, Scalping....

- Adjustable TP & SL

- Adjustable Lotsize

- Adjustable Trailing Stop

- EA HAS ACCURACY OF UP TO 75%

- Catching spikes and Scalping On Boom & Crash

- Work on all Volatility pairs

- Work on all Currency pairs

- Work on all indices

- Free Setfiles will be provided

- EA trades with the trend of the market/market direction ohh yeah we all love the trend, because it's our friend

- Based on Price Action, Moving Averages, Levels, Technical tools

- As we all know trading Has a Risk No one or nothing can be 100% accurate all the time

- USE AT OWN RISK!

GOODLUCK!!! ENJOY STARGOGS DERIV EA