Stargogs Deriv EA

5

STARGOGS DERIV EA V3.4

This Version Works with 6 STRATEGIES.

You can Choose which strategy to use by turning the other 5 OFF or you can use all 6 strategies.

Strategy 5 Uses Buy & Sell Stops / Buy & Sell Limits.

ALL IN ONE ROBOT

THIS EA WORKS ON ALL CURRENCY PAIRS, ALL INDICES, WORKS WITH ALL INSTRUMENTS/PAIRS ON DERIV INCLUDING "BOOM & CRASH

Stargogs Deriv EA V3.4 - NEW STRATEGIES MORE ACCURACY, FASTER AND MORE DAILY RETURN.

NO MARTINGALE

NO GRID

VERY SAFE ROBOT

EA HAS THE FOLLOWING:

- You can use the EA for Daytrading, Swing, Scalping....

- Adjustable TP & SL

- Adjustable Lotsize

- Adjustable Trailing Stop

- EA HAS ACCURACY OF UP TO 75%

- Catching spikes and Scalping On Boom & Crash

- Work on all Volatility pairs

- Work on all Currency pairs

- Work on all indices

- Free Setfiles will be provided

- EA trades with the trend of the market/market direction ohh yeah we all love the trend, because it's our friend

- Based on Price Action, Moving Averages, Levels, Technical tools

- As we all know trading Has a Risk No one or nothing can be 100% accurate all the time

- USE AT OWN RISK!

GOODLUCK!!! ENJOY STARGOGS DERIV EA

Reviews 2
prozall
703
prozall 2022.07.02 13:15 
 

I liked it, well optimized. Good price. Martingale is disabled, there is no grid, there is a fixed lot. However, for some reason the creator does not respond to my message below... I can't figure out how to quickly and correctly optimize the Expert Advisor. On the forward merges the deposit. And how to reduce the drawdown.

Alex Hernandez Barajas
338
Alex Hernandez Barajas 2022.06.12 03:35 
 

This EA works as described. And the best of all is that the support is really good. Thanks I really like it!!

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prozall
703
prozall 2022.07.02 13:15 
 

I liked it, well optimized. Good price. Martingale is disabled, there is no grid, there is a fixed lot. However, for some reason the creator does not respond to my message below... I can't figure out how to quickly and correctly optimize the Expert Advisor. On the forward merges the deposit. And how to reduce the drawdown.

Alex Hernandez Barajas
338
Alex Hernandez Barajas 2022.06.12 03:35 
 

This EA works as described. And the best of all is that the support is really good. Thanks I really like it!!

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