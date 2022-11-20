Stargogs Pay EA
- Experts
-
Lorenzo Edward Beukes7 years experience in Forex, Stock and Futures Trading.
Stargogs From 2nd To NoneFX.
Join My Free telegram Channel here: https://t.me/secondtononefx
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 24 June 2025
- Activations: 5
Product Details
Stargogs Pay EA (MT5 Version 2) - Automated Forex Trading Robot
Published: 20 November 2022
Current Version: 2.0
Latest Update: 01 June 2025
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Overview:
The Stargogs Pay EA V2 is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, developed by Stargogs and copyrighted in 2025. This trading robot is engineered to automate forex trading strategies, leveraging customizable parameters to execute trades, manage risk, and optimize profitability. With a focus on flexibility and precision, it incorporates hedging mechanisms, trend-following indicators, and position management features to suit a variety of trading styles.
Key Features:
1. Lot Size Management:
- Default lot size starts at 0.01, with an optional "Lotsize Plus" feature for additional flexibility.
- Includes a lot multiplier (default 1.6) for scaling positions dynamically.
2. Hedging Strategy:
- Implements a hedging system with configurable pip distances (default 50 pips for initial hedging, 20 pips for additional hedging).
- Supports stop orders for hedging positions (default 4 pips).
- Increase / decrease Pips for Next Hedging order
3. Profit and Loss Targets:
- Closes trades in profit at a customizable threshold (default $4.00).
- Features daily profit and loss targets in percentage terms (default 2% profit, -2% loss), with options to enable/disable these limits.
4. Trend and Entry Indicators:
- Utilizes a Moving Average (default period 5, method SMA) and Bollinger Bands (default period 20, deviation 2.0) for trend detection and trade entry signals.
5. Trade Timing:
- Operates within a specified server time window (default 12:00 to 18:00), allowing traders to restrict activity to specific market sessions.
6. Risk Management:
- Offers configurable slippage control (default 3 pips) to mitigate execution risks.
- Supports trailing stops (default 10 pips, step 1 pip) and trailing pending orders (default start 10 pips, step 1 pip) for dynamic trade management.
- Virtual stops are optional but disabled by default, with emergency hard stops available as a fallback.
7. User Interface:
- Displays real-time trading information and daily statistics (both enabled by default) for enhanced monitoring.
8. Customization and Compatibility:
- Assigns a unique magic number (default 8889) for trade identification.
- Supports backward compatibility with Version 1 settings if preferred.
- Event-driven architecture with configurable "Tick" events enabled by default, while "Trade" and "Timer" events are optional.
Purpose:
The Stargogs Pay EA is tailored for traders seeking an automated solution to execute disciplined trading strategies on MT5. Whether focusing on hedging to manage risk or employing trend-based entries with Moving Averages and Bollinger Bands, this EA provides a robust framework for both novice and experienced traders. Its customizable inputs allow users to adapt it to various market conditions and personal risk tolerances.
Developer Information:
- Created by: Stargogs AKA Lorenzo Edward Beukes
- Contact: +27671684125 (WhatsApp or direct contact)
- Website: (2ndtononefx.company.site)
- Version: 2.0
- Copyright: © 2025 2nd To NoneFX
Ideal Use Case:
This EA is ideal for forex traders looking to automate their trading process with a focus on hedging, trend-following, and precise risk management. It suits those who prefer a hands-off approach while maintaining control over key parameters like lot sizing, profit targets, and trade timing.
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