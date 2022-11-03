Second To NoneFX Spike Catcher EA

Second To NoneFX Spike Catcher EA V1.1

Use This spike Catcher everyday or let it run on VPS, make profit and withdraw everyday. 

Very Cheap and accurate Spike Catcher... AFFORDABLE!!! 


2nd To NoneFX Spike Catcher EA V1.1

-----> NEW FEATURE Multiply on loss to cover previous loss.

This Robot is Also Developed To milk the   BOOM and CRASH indices.

It works On all Boom and Crash pairs (boom 300, 500, 1000 & Crash 300, 500, 1000)

I would Highly recommend that you use this Robot to Catch spikes on Boom and Crash for higher win rate and accuracy.

This Robot is based on trend, Oscillators with levels and based on MACD

You can change the parameters or settings like you want to. 

The Robot has a accurate of up to 90%

I would also recommend that you use Risk Management According To your Balance or use the the following   SL and TP on Boom and Crash with this spike catcher to minimize loss and maximize profit:

IMPORTANT! USE TRAILING STOP TO CATCH MORE SPIKES.

BOOM 1000 & CRASH 1000

Trail Stop = set to 50 0000 

SL = $2 Or $1 (100 000)

TP = Open or use $6 (300 000 points) or just use trailing stop

BOOM 500 & CRASH 500

Trailing Stop = set to 500

SL = $2 Or $1 (1000)

TP = Open or use $6 (3000 points) or just use trailing stop 

USE ON M1 (1minute) OR M5 (5minute) Time Frame!!!   Best Time Frame is M1

- $15 to S250 in 1 Month = 1666% win rate

I will share some setfiles! 

GOODLUCK!!! Enjoy.

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Experts
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Ghost Scalper MT5 – Precision Breakout Trading for XAUUSD Ghost Scalper MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) . Instead of constantly searching for trades, Ghost Scalper focuses on selected support-and-resistance breakout setups on the H1 timeframe. The EA analyzes closed candles, checks its internal conditions, and prepares a trade only when a valid setup is detected. LIVE TRADING SIGNAL Ghost Scalper MT5 is also running on a live account. Live Signal:
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