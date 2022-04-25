Trend Entry

Trend Entry Indicator

Your Trading will Be easier with this indicator!!!

This Indicator is Developed To make our trading life easier. Get an Arrow for Entry with Take Profit and Slop Loss marks on chart.

- Indicator is Based on trend, because thats what we all want we want to follow the trend "it's our friend".

- Based on Levels, price action and oscillators.

- It works on all currency pairs, all indices, metals and stock.

- it works on all pairs/indexes on Deriv including Boom and Crash.

- Time Frame M1 - D1

- Accuracy of up to 85%

- You can Also adjust the settings/parameters 

- You can change TP and SL on settings

- TP and SL is Based on Pips 

- 100% non repaints and Lag

- You can also use the indicator with other indicators as you like.

This Arrow is based on trend, Oscillators with levels and based on EMA’s.

100% NON REPAINT!!! no repaint

This indicator works with all Currency Pairs, All Volatility indices, All Indices, Boom & Crash Indices, Gold and NASDAQ.

This indicator gives notifications on phone and push notifications.

Trading is risky. Use at own risk!!!

GOODLUCK!!! Enjoy.


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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Quantum Spike Indicator
Lorenzo Edward Beukes
Indicators
Quantum Spike Indicator is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that identifies market spikes, reversal zones, and momentum-based entry points, combined with a trend filter. It analyzes momentum, trend strength, volatility, and SuperTrend conditions together, and displays BUY and SELL signals directly on the chart. Symbols Weltrade: Pain and Gain Indices Deriv: Boom and Crash Indices Main Features Spike Detection Identifies market moves and potential reversal zones based on momentum and volatility
Stargogs Pay EA
Lorenzo Edward Beukes
Experts
Product Details Stargogs Pay EA (MT5 Version 2) - Automated Forex Trading Robot Published : 20 November 2022 Current Version : 2.0 Latest Update : 01 June 2025 --- Overview: The Stargogs Pay EA V2 is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, developed by Stargogs and copyrighted in 2025. This trading robot is engineered to automate forex trading strategies, leveraging customizable parameters to execute trades, manage risk, and optimize profitability. With a f
Stargogs Spike Catcher
Lorenzo Edward Beukes
4.56 (9)
Indicators
Stargogs Spike Catcher V4.0 This Indicator is Developed To milk the BOOM and CRASH indices . Now Also work on weltrade for PAIN and GAIN indices. Send me Message if you need any help with the indicator.  CHECK OUT THE STARGOGS SPIKE CATCHER EA/ROBOT V3: CLICK HERE ALSO CHECK OUT SECOND TO NONEFX SPIKE CATCHER:   CLICK HERE STARGOGS SPIKE CATCHER V4.0 WHATS NEW! Brand New Strategy. This is the Indicator you need for 2025. New Trend Filter to minimize losses and maximize profits. New Trendline th
Stargogs TrendyGridy EA
Lorenzo Edward Beukes
4 (8)
Experts
Introducing our advanced Forex Trading Robot, designed to work seamlessly with all currency pairs and Gold. How it works: This intelligent robot utilizes a dynamic Grid strategy, specifically optimized for trending markets. When the market is in an Uptrend, the robot will open buy positions and progressively add new buy trades as the trend strengthens. Conversely, in a Downtrend, it will open sell positions and add additional sell trades as the market moves lower. The robot's entry signals are b
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Stargogs Volatility Arrow
Lorenzo Edward Beukes
Indicators
This is the Stargogs Volatility Arrow V1 Yeahhh!!! This Arrow is based on trend, support and demand and based on EMA's. You can change the parameters or settings like you want to.  Message Me for the System which works best with this Indicator for free (include: Template, and other indicators). This indicator works with all Currency Pairs, All Volatility indices, All Indices, Boom & Crash Indices, Gold and NASDAQ. Works on All Timeframes Add the following to your chart with Stargogs Volatility A
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Stargogs Deriv EA
Lorenzo Edward Beukes
5 (2)
Experts
STARGOGS DERIV EA V3.4 This Version Works with 6  STRATEGIES. You can Choose which strategy to use by turning the other 5 OFF or you can use all 6 strategies. Strategy 5 Uses Buy & Sell Stops / Buy & Sell Limits. ALL IN ONE ROBOT THIS EA WORKS ON ALL CURRENCY PAIRS, ALL INDICES, WORKS WITH ALL INSTRUMENTS/PAIRS ON DERIV INCLUDING "BOOM & CRASH Stargogs Deriv EA V3.4 - NEW STRATEGIES MORE ACCURACY, FASTER AND MORE DAILY RETURN. NO MARTINGALE NO GRID VERY SAFE ROBOT EA HAS THE FOLLOWING: - You ca
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Lorenzo Edward Beukes
3.75 (4)
Experts
STARGOGS RED SNAKE EA V1.6  IS A FREE EA THIS EA WORKS ON ALL CURRENCY PAIRS, ALL INDICES & METALS THE ROBOT TAKES ONE TRADE AT A TIME NO MARTINGALE  NO GRID LOTSIZE MULTIPLIER CAN BE TURNED OFF IN SETTINGS EA HAS THE FOLLOWING: - MACD INDICATOR WITH ADJUSTALBE PARAMETERS - EA opens a Buy when Main Macd crossing The Signal line upwards with TP and SL  - EA opens a Sell when Main Macd crossing The Signal line downwards with TP and SL - Scalping.... - Adjustable TP & SL - Adjustable Lotsize - EA
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Stargogs Salary EA MT4
Lorenzo Edward Beukes
Experts
Stargogs Salary EA V2.2 NEW! Max Lotsize  Use Cut Loss Max Trades Drawdown Protection Use MA's for On/Off Cut Loss EA is Based on RSI With Trend and uses special levels to open new trades. EA Also Use RSI for For Lotsize EA Works on All Currency pairs, Metals(Gold), indices and Stocks. Special Lot Multiplier with Special Entries. Special grid Based on RSI and Gridsize. EA Close Profit in MONEY/Dollars. EA Comes With ajustable parameters. With Low DRAWDOWN and high winrate. RECOMMENDED PAIRS:  EU
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Indicators
"2nd To NoneFX Scalper" is one powerful indicator which you can use on any timeframe. The accuracy is in between 90% - 95% can be more. The indicator is 100% non repaint so it doesn't repaint at all. When the arrow comes out wait for the candlestick to close the arrow won't repaint/recalculate or move. The indicator works with all volatility indices,step index, Boom & Crash(500 & 1000) and all currency pairs. You can change settings of the indicator. For great results find the trend of the pair,
The Boom And Crash Spike Entry
Lorenzo Edward Beukes
Indicators
The Boom And Crash Spike Entry This Indicator is Also Developed To milk the     BOOM and CRASH indices .   Free EA/Robot Also available based on the indicator DM after purchase of the indicator to get the EA/Robot for free and it's results. You get the EA only if you buy the indicator not rent it. It works On all Boom and Crash pairs (boom 300, 500, 1000 & Crash 300, 500, 1000) I would Highly recommend that you use this indicator to Catch spikes on Boom and Crash for higher win rate and accuracy
Stargogs Spike Catcher EA
Lorenzo Edward Beukes
2.67 (3)
Experts
Stargogs Spike Catcher EA V3 !!!PLEASE MESSAGE ME AFTER PURCHASING THE EA I WILL HELP AND SET IT UP FOR YOU OR I'LL SEND YOU THE RIGHT SETFILES!!! !!! IMPORTANT THIS ROBOT WON'T WORK OR MAKE PROFIT WITH DEFAULT SETTINGS!!! With The Right Settings so that you can make your daily or monthly Income. This Is the best version so far. With the right Parameters you won't fail. I will also show you the results. In Version 3.0 you can Switch on/off to Choose on which indices to catch spikes on Boom and
Second To NoneFX Spike Catcher EA
Lorenzo Edward Beukes
Experts
Second To NoneFX Spike Catcher EA V1.1 Use This spike Catcher everyday or let it run on VPS, make profit and withdraw everyday.  Very Cheap and accurate Spike Catcher... AFFORDABLE!!!  2nd To NoneFX Spike Catcher EA V1.1 -----> NEW FEATURE Multiply on loss to cover previous loss. This Robot is Also Developed To milk the     BOOM and CRASH indices . It works On all Boom and Crash pairs (boom 300, 500, 1000 & Crash 300, 500, 1000) I would Highly recommend that you use this Robot to Catch spikes
Stargogs Investment EA
Lorenzo Edward Beukes
Experts
STARGOGS INVESTMENT EA  is a fully automated “TREND & SCALPING” trading robot.  As the Name tells it all "investment EA" Invest or Deposit and the EA Will do the work. TIMEFRAME: M1 - D1 .... But I prefer   M15 BASE/RECOMMENDED PAIRS:     EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, NASDAQ AND VOLATILITY 75 (1s) ADDITIONAL PAIRS:   ALL Currency Pairs, ALL Metals, All Indices, All Volatility Indices, All Boom and Crash and Stocks MINIMUM BALANCE : $20 Cent Account For Currency and Gold MINIMUM BALANCE: $80 Account F
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Lorenzo Edward Beukes
Experts
STARGOGS PRICE ACTION EA ABOUT: This Robot is based on Price Action mostly Trendlines and Support & Restistance. The Robot Also uses 2 Strategies which you can choose from by choosing which one to use (True/False) Strategy 1: One Entry at a time with Fixed TP and SL. Strategy 2: Grid and Matingale. You can also use this EA as a Indicator by Turning Trading off also by using (True/False). You can aslo use Lot multiply on loss if you want or use fixed lotsize. MINIMUM BALANCE: The Minimum Balanc
Straight To The Bank EA
Lorenzo Edward Beukes
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL: CLICK HERE TO VIEW IMPORTANT: READ THE GUIDE FIRST It is important & Compulsory that you read the setup guide before using this EA to understand the broker requirements, strategy modes and the smart approach. Click Here to Read the Official Straight to The Bank EA Guide Straight To The Bank EA is a accurate scalping Expert Advisor with over 90% win rate created specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD). It uses a very tight trailing stop system that helps secure profits quickly, esp
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Lorenzo Edward Beukes
Experts
The Ultimate  Stargogs Boom Hedge Crash  Hedging Robot with Micro Lotsize Conversion. Description: Introducing the next evolution in trading automation – our Boom and Crash Indices Hedging Robot with Micro Lotsize Conversion. This groundbreaking trading solution is exclusively designed for traders on the Deriv brokerage platform and brings a new level of precision and flexibility to your trading strategy. Unlock the potential for unprecedented trading success with our cutting-edge Boom and Cras
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Lorenzo Edward Beukes
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Introducing Deriv Future Bot: Your Ultimate Deriv Trading Companion Deriv Future Bot represents the pinnacle of automated trading technology, designed to navigate the complex landscape of the Indices market with precision and efficiency. Leveraging advanced algorithms and sophisticated strategies, this cutting-edge trading robot offers unparalleled insights into the dynamic world of currency exchange. FEATURES At the core of Deriv Future Bot's strategy lie two key candlestick patterns, meticulou
Deriv Nightmare EA
Lorenzo Edward Beukes
Experts
Deriv Nightmare Bot: Synthetic Hedging Trading Robot Synthetic Hedging Trading Robot for Deriv Brokerage Our Synthetic Hedging Trading Robot for Deriv Brokerage is a sophisticated tool designed to navigate the complexities of trading in various markets, including Dex 900 down, while effectively managing risk through hedging strategies. Features: Hedging Functionality: The robot utilizes advanced hedging techniques to mitigate risk exposure. When a trade is triggered, it automatically initiates a
Goldstar AI
Lorenzo Edward Beukes
Experts
GOLDSTAR AI: In forex, patience pays more than prediction. Self Optimization > The Robot will optimize itself for profitable settings. Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Next-Generation Technology GOLDSTAR AI isn't just another trading robot – it's a sophisticated artificial intelligence system that evolves and adapts to market conditions in real-time. Built with cutting-edge machine learning algorithms, this powerful EA transforms your trading e
GoldBreaker EA
Lorenzo Edward Beukes
Experts
Goldbreaker is a professional breakout Expert Advisor designed to trade the morning liquidity expansion on XAUUSD. It automatically calculates a price range between your selected hours, draws it visually on the chart, and opens trades when price breaks above or below that range. The EA includes multiple position sizing models, flexible TP/SL logic, trailing stop modes, trade frequency limits, range filtering, and detailed time controls—making it highly adaptable for different risk profiles and t
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