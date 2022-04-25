Trend Entry Indicator

Your Trading will Be easier with this indicator!!!

This Indicator is Developed To make our trading life easier. Get an Arrow for Entry with Take Profit and Slop Loss marks on chart.

- Indicator is Based on trend, because thats what we all want we want to follow the trend "it's our friend".

- Based on Levels, price action and oscillators.

- It works on all currency pairs, all indices, metals and stock.

- it works on all pairs/indexes on Deriv including Boom and Crash.

- Time Frame M1 - D1

- Accuracy of up to 85%

- You can Also adjust the settings/parameters

- You can change TP and SL on settings

- TP and SL is Based on Pips

- 100% non repaints and Lag

- You can also use the indicator with other indicators as you like.

This Arrow is based on trend, Oscillators with levels and based on EMA’s.

100% NON REPAINT!!! no repaint

This indicator works with all Currency Pairs, All Volatility indices, All Indices, Boom & Crash Indices, Gold and NASDAQ.

This indicator gives notifications on phone and push notifications.

Trading is risky. Use at own risk!!!

GOODLUCK!!! Enjoy.



