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IMPORTANT: READ THE GUIDE FIRST

It is important & Compulsory that you read the setup guide before using this EA to understand the broker requirements, strategy modes and the smart approach.

Click Here to Read the Official Straight to The Bank EA Guide

Straight To The Bank EA is a accurate scalping Expert Advisor with over 90% win rate created specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD). It uses a very tight trailing stop system that helps secure profits quickly, especially during times when the market is moving fast and volatility is high.

The goal of this system is precision. It focuses on achieving a high win rate by taking advantage of quick price movements and locking in profits before the market has a chance to reverse.





Setup Requirements

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M1 (1 Minute)

Account Type: Standard or Raw Spread Accounts

Minimum Deposit: $100

Recommended Broker: Justmarkets, Roboforex, Vantage Markets, FP Markets or Blackbull

Important: Since this EA depends on tight trailing stops, using an account with high spreads will reduce its performance.





Straight To The Bank EA is a powerful, fully automated trading system engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe, designed to capitalize on high-probability daily breakout opportunities with precision risk control and intelligent trade management.

Built for traders who demand consistency, discipline, and automation, this EA removes emotional decision-making and executes a proven breakout strategy based on market structure, allowing you to participate in institutional-style price movements with minimal screen time.

The EA automatically places pending orders, targeting momentum breakouts that occur when liquidity enters the market. Once triggered, trades are managed using advanced stop-loss logic and trailing mechanisms to optimize profit potential while controlling downside risk.





Two adaptive trading modes allow the system to perform across different volatility conditions:

Tighter Mode — Fixed distance structure designed for stronger volatility and broader price swing

Wider Mode — ATR-based stop loss for precision entries during controlled market conditions





Why Choose Straight To The Bank EA?

High Win Rate Strategy: Built to capture small, fast market moves with accuracy.

Smart Recovery System : Designed to maintain strong winning streaks over time.

Flexible Modes: Offers both “Tighter Trailing” and “Wider Trailing” options to suit different trading conditions.





Risk Warning:

Before you use Straight To The Bank EA please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses). Please do not invest or risk money you cannot afford to lose.