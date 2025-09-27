GoldBreaker EA

Goldbreaker – advanced morning breakout system

Goldbreaker is a professional breakout Expert Advisor designed to trade the morning liquidity expansion on XAUUSD.
It automatically calculates a price range between your selected hours, draws it visually on the chart, and opens trades when price breaks above or below that range.

The EA includes multiple position sizing models, flexible TP/SL logic, trailing stop modes, trade frequency limits, range filtering, and detailed time controls—making it highly adaptable for different risk profiles and trading conditions.

Recommended:

  • Minimum Deposit $40
  • Trades XAUUSD, USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD, US30, NAS100 & GER40
  • Work on any timeframe
  • EA use GMT +3

Key features

Automated range-based breakout system
  • Calculates the high/low range using your defined time window Draws a clean rectangle showing the day’s breakout zone
  • Breaks out into buy or sell positions depending on price movement
  • One trade per breakout (optional limits)
  • Adjustable buffer points to avoid premature triggers

    General settings 

    Timeframe for range calculation

    • Select the chart timeframe for daily range detection
    • Recommended: Use Period_M1 for live trading
    • In Strategy Tester, you may use other timeframes when M1 data is limited

      Trading volume modes

      Goldbreaker offers 4 position sizing systems:

      1. Volume Fixed

      Uses a fixed lot size for every trade.

      2. Volume Managed

      Uses “Fixed Lots” per each “Fixed Lots Per x Money” amount in your account.

      3. Volume Percent

      Risk is calculated so that the set percentage of account balance is lost if the initial Stop Loss is hit.

      4. Volume Money

      Lot size is based on the exact amount of money you want to risk if SL is hit.

      Inputs included:

      • Trading Volume
      • Fixed Lots
      • Fixed Lots Per x Money
      • Risk Percentage of Balance
      • Risk Money

      • Order Buffer Points

        Tp & Sl calculation modes

        Choose how Take Profit and Stop Loss levels are calculated:

        Mode off

        No TP or SL is placed.

        Mode Factor

        TP/SL = Multiple of the range size.

        Mode Percent

        TP/SL = Percentage of the range high (buy) or low (sell).

        Mode Points

        TP/SL = Fixed point distance (1 point = smallest tick size).

        Inputs:

        • Target mode & target value
        • Stop mode & stop value
          Time settings

          Define your daily trading structure:

          • Range start hour & minute
          • Range end hour & minute
          • Delete Orders Hour & Minute
          • Close Positions (true/false)
          • Close Positions Hour & Minute

            This gives full control over daily sessions and order expiration.

            Trailing stop & break-even settings

            goldbreaker provides three trailing systems:

            Tsl mode off

            Trailing stop disabled.

            Tsl mode percent

            Trailing SL is a percentage of the entry price.

            Tsl mode points

            Trailing SL is a fixed point distance.

            Break-even inputs:

            • BE Mode
            • BE Stop Trigger Value
            • BE Stop Buffer Value

              Trailing stop inputs:

              • TSL  Mode
              • TSL Trigger Value
              • TSL Value
              • TSL Step Value
                Trading frequency settings

                Limit trades per day:

                • Max Long Trades
                • Max Short Trades
                • Max Total Trades

                  Useful for preventing over-trading during volatile sessions.

                  Range filter settings

                  Control which ranges are tradable:

                  • Min Range Points
                  • Min Range Percent
                  • Max Range Points
                  • Max Range Percent

                    These filters help remove unsuitable breakout zones.

                    More settings

                    Additional customization:

                    • Range Color
                    • Order Comment
                    • Magic Number
                    • Chart Comment
                    • Debug Mode
                      Backtesting

                      For best results in the Strategy Tester:

                      Use Every Tick Based on Real Ticks
                      Use Period_M1 for range calculation when possible
                      Ensure sufficient historical M1 data
