This is the Stargogs Volatility Arrow V1 Yeahhh!!!

This Arrow is based on trend, support and demand and based on EMA's.

You can change the parameters or settings like you want to.

Message Me for the System which works best with this Indicator for free (include: Template, and other indicators).

This indicator works with all Currency Pairs, All Volatility indices, All Indices, Boom & Crash Indices, Gold and NASDAQ.

Works on All Timeframes

Add the following to your chart with Stargogs Volatility Arrow V1 for great results:

Add EMA - 50 (close, shift 0, style Green)

Add EMA - 200 (close, shift 0, stye Red)

So when the 50 EMA crosses the 200 EMA upwards we only take the Buy (stargogs Volatility Arrow V1) Arrows so put a Vertical line when 50 crosses 200 upwards. When 50 EMA crosses the 200 EMA down we only take the Sell/Down (stargogs Volatility Arrow V1) Arrows.

This indicator gives notifications on phone and push notifications.