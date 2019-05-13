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CCI in MA - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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CCI in MA is an indicator to change color in iMA if iCCI crosses level up (uptrend) or crosses level down (downtrend).
It helps any trader to see the trend of pair.
Parameters
- MA_Periods—Period for iMA.
- MA_Method — Method for iMA.
- CCI_Periods—Period for iCCI.
- CCI_ApliedPrice — Price used for iCCI.
- CCI_LevelsUp — Level iCCI for up trend.
- CCI_LevelsDN — Level iCCI for down trend.
- BarsCount — How many bars will show the line.
- ReverseSignals — Reverse up trend to down trend signals.
HistoryInfoEA
This expert is a tool which helps every trader to see the historical results by magic number or orders' comment.iBrokerInfo
It's an indicator to show some information about the account on the chart.
RSI in MA
RSI in MA is an indicator to change color in iMA if iRSI crosses level up (uptrend) or crosses level down (downtrend).MACD in MA
MACD in MA is an indicator to change color in iMA if iMACD is upper of zero (uptrend) or lower of zero (downtrend). It helps any trader to see the trend of pair.