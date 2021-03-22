MT4 Trading View Tools

  • Utilities
  • Lorenzo Coletta
    Lorenzo Coletta

    Lorenzo Coletta

    5 (2)
    Hello Guys. I am an Italian engineer with a passion for trading, and in particular for automatic trading. I love to write programs, scripts, expert advisors or indicators. I am an expert in the mql4 language but I am slowly starting to study the mql5 language as well.
    10 products 1 comment
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

Hello Traders!

I share with you today a tool that I use on a daily basis. For those of you like me who do the analysis on the trading view and then enter the trades on the MT4, it's known that can be problems. This tool is for just that.


MAIN FUNCTION:

1 - Candle Close Timer: for those who do scalping or short-term operations, you need to know the exact moment of the closing and opening of a new candle;

2 - Trading View Interface: Check on your broker if your analysis in therm of Risk Reward Ratio is the same as in your analysis;

3 - Breakout Level Alert: a powerful tool to have an alert on the screen or on your mobile phone when an important level is broken. You no longer need to be in front of the PC


I think this tool is as easy that no more words are needed. Just take a look at the video and you will know what to do.

Have fun!



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Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
King Trade Copier MT4
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Utilities
King Trade Copier MT4 – Lightning-Fast Local Trade Copier (Master + Slave in ONE file) King Trade Copier is a professional local trade copier that mirrors every trading action from one Master account to unlimited Slave accounts on the same PC or VPS — with an internal copy latency of just a few milliseconds. It was built by a real trader for daily real-money use, with one goal: whatever happens on the Master must happen on the Slave, instantly and without exceptions. Watch the demo video to s
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