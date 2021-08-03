Dynamic Level Volume Profile

  • Indicators
  • Lorenzo Coletta
    Lorenzo Coletta

    Lorenzo Coletta

    5 (2)
    Hello Guys. I am an Italian engineer with a passion for trading, and in particular for automatic trading. I love to write programs, scripts, expert advisors or indicators. I am an expert in the mql4 language but I am slowly starting to study the mql5 language as well.
    10 products 1 comment
  • Version: 3.0
  • Updated: 3 August 2021
  • Activations: 5

!!!REVISION 3 OF THE INDICATOR HAS BEEN RELEASED! IF YOU WANT TO TRY THE INDICATOR FOR 1 MONTH FOR FREE JUST WRITE ME NOW!!!


DYNAMIC LEVELS + VOLUME PROFILE + REGRESSION CHANNEL

Hello Guys! Revision 3 of the indicator has been released! The indicator plots SUPPORTS AND RESISTANCES DYNAMICALLY on the chart, identifying different levels of interest based on the price action. Every trader knows that indicators are important, but they often provide the signal "with a candle of delay", therefore when we open a trade the signal has already lost its effectiveness. This is why knowing the levels given by price action is essential for profitable trading. Moreover, the indicator allows you to plot the VOLUME PROFILE and the REGRESSION CHANNEL, creating a powerful combination with dynamic levels.


PARAMETERS:

All parameters are clearly explained in the video!

DYNAMIC LEVELS:

Trading Range: Level where the price has the most chance to bounce up and down;

Reversal Level Major: Level where we can expect a reversal pattern;

Weak Resistance/Support: Weak level for a reversal, but if the price breaks this level it can retrace to use it as support and continue the tend;

Strong Resistance/Support: When the price reaches this level a rapid reversal can be expected, often on the same candle;

OverBought/OverSold && Extreme OverBought/Oversold: When the price reaches this level it has probably run out of strength


There is nothing more to add, you just have to try the indicator and have fun!

Video Dynamic Level Volume Profile
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The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
Congestioni
Stefano Frisetti
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
Indicators
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
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Moving Average Breakout Trend v2
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Hello guys! I want to share with you a very simple but effective expert advisor. As we know, simplicity is often the key to success :) NB: Set the quality of the video on YouTube at 720p The expert advisor is based on the breaking of a moving average, with the confirmation of the closed candle, and the possibility of adding a trend parameter that confirms the trend and avoiding false signals. Let's see the parameters: TRADE PARAMETERS: Candle Shift Signal:  this is the main parameter optimize.
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Lorenzo Coletta
Utilities
Hello Guys! I want to share with you a very useful tools. Anyone of us who has used MT4 for some time knows how impractical this platform can be for discretionary trading. That's why I created this graphical interface!  Interface is very simple, all the info that you need are in the video and in the screenshot. NB: Before to run the EA Interface, remember to copy the file in the comment in your MT4 folder "Controls". PATH: .../MQL4/INCLUDE/CONTROLS NB: unfortunately the interface can't be test
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Lorenzo Coletta
5 (2)
Utilities
Hello Traders! Version 3.0 of the script has been released!  What's new?  Thanks to your suggestions I have inserted these changes to the tool: 1 - Data input are now date picker, it will be easier and faster to set the data export period; 2 - A message box will check that there is not a file with the same name in your folder; 3 - Error message to check that data insert are correct. If you like this product, take a look to the FULL INTERFACE!   MT4 To Excel Interface This script is a very usefu
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Utilities
New version based on the product: Trade History MT4 To Excel  Hello Traders! I have received many comments on my product " Trade History MT4 To Excel " which I have decided to create a new more complete version based on your suggestions. The result is fantastic, you will not find anything like it anywhere, I know because I have checked :-) WARNING:  To give you an unique product I had to modify the standard mql4 files. Before to run the interface you need to load this file in the directory. You
Strategy Tester Speed Manager
Lorenzo Coletta
Indicators
Hello Traders, A very simple but useful tool for an automatic traders. An indicator that allows you to adjust the speed of the strategy tester in a very simple way. Just drag the indicator into the chart before launching the strategy tester and adjust the speed manually, and that's all! Buttons can be located in any part of the chart as you like, just enter the x and y coordinates --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
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Lorenzo Coletta
Utilities
Hello Trader ! If you are looking for a tool to export the historical data series of any timeframe in excel, you are in the right place! Load this tool on a chart for the selected pair, choose the timeframe you want to export, and that's it!  You can decide whether to export the entire historical series (pay attention at the number of bars you are exporting) or a predefined time interval; PARAMETERS: 1 - Choose the Time Frame you want to export, the chart will update automatically; 2 - The Inte
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Lorenzo Coletta
Utilities
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Data History Scheduled
Lorenzo Coletta
Utilities
Data History Export to Excel with Automated export for new bars. ALL forex pair ALL TimeFrames Export in .csv or .txt, you can manage the Time Bars, Open, Low, High, Close *********************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** Have fun! If you like this Script take a look to my other product: Forex Graphical Inter
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