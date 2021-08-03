Dynamic Level Volume Profile

!!!REVISION 3 OF THE INDICATOR HAS BEEN RELEASED! IF YOU WANT TO TRY THE INDICATOR FOR 1 MONTH FOR FREE JUST WRITE ME NOW!!!





DYNAMIC LEVELS + VOLUME PROFILE + REGRESSION CHANNEL

Hello Guys! Revision 3 of the indicator has been released! The indicator plots

on the chart, identifying different levels of interest based on the price action. Every trader knows that indicators are important, but they often provide the signal "with a candle of delay", therefore when we open a trade the signal has already lost its effectiveness. This is why knowing the levels given by price action is essential for profitable trading. Moreover, the indicator allows you to plot the VOLUME PROFILE and the REGRESSION CHANNEL, creating a powerful combination with dynamic levels.





PARAMETERS:

All parameters are clearly explained in the video!





DYNAMIC LEVELS:

Trading Range: Level where the price has the most chance to bounce up and down;

Reversal Level Major: Level where we can expect a reversal pattern;

Weak Resistance/Support: Weak level for a reversal, but if the price breaks this level it can retrace to use it as support and continue the tend;

Strong Resistance/Support: When the price reaches this level a rapid reversal can be expected, often on the same candle;

OverBought/OverSold && Extreme OverBought/Oversold: When the price reaches this level it has probably run out of strength





There is nothing more to add, you just have to try the indicator and have fun!