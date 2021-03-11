Time Series Data History To Excel

  • Utilities
  • Lorenzo Coletta
    Lorenzo Coletta

    Lorenzo Coletta

    5 (2)
    Hello Guys. I am an Italian engineer with a passion for trading, and in particular for automatic trading. I love to write programs, scripts, expert advisors or indicators. I am an expert in the mql4 language but I am slowly starting to study the mql5 language as well.
    10 products 1 comment
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

Hello Trader !

If you are looking for a tool to export the historical data series of any timeframe in excel, you are in the right place! Load this tool on a chart for the selected pair, choose the timeframe you want to export, and that's it! 

You can decide whether to export the entire historical series (pay attention at the number of bars you are exporting) or a predefined time interval;


PARAMETERS:

1 - Choose the Time Frame you want to export, the chart will update automatically;

2 - The Interface will show the avaiable data that can be exported;

3 - Set to export ALL the history or a predefined time interval;

4 - Choose the file extension .csv or .txt and that's all!


Have fun a let me know what you think about the 



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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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