Strategy Tester Speed Manager

  • Indicators
  • Lorenzo Coletta
    Lorenzo Coletta

    Lorenzo Coletta

    5 (2)
    Hello Guys. I am an Italian engineer with a passion for trading, and in particular for automatic trading. I love to write programs, scripts, expert advisors or indicators. I am an expert in the mql4 language but I am slowly starting to study the mql5 language as well.
    10 products 1 comment
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 10

Hello Traders,

A very simple but useful tool for an automatic traders. An indicator that allows you to adjust the speed of the strategy tester in a very simple way. Just drag the indicator into the chart before launching the strategy tester and adjust the speed manually, and that's all!

Buttons can be located in any part of the chart as you like, just enter the x and y coordinates

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PARAMETERS:

Max Value and Delta Increase/Decrease: Max value is the maximum value to slow down the speed of the graph, Delta is the level of increase or decrease;

X and Y Position: Value in pixel for x and y position of buttons;

Colors: Pick the colors that fit your chart template

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I have set 10 activation for the product because I understand that 30 USD for a tool is to much, but new rules on mql4 market don't allow to set a lower price. So with 10 activations just buy the tool one time and you are ok for all life :D

Have fun!



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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Forex Graphical Interface v01
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Hello Guys! I want to share with you a very useful tools. Anyone of us who has used MT4 for some time knows how impractical this platform can be for discretionary trading. That's why I created this graphical interface!  Interface is very simple, all the info that you need are in the video and in the screenshot. NB: Before to run the EA Interface, remember to copy the file in the comment in your MT4 folder "Controls". PATH: .../MQL4/INCLUDE/CONTROLS NB: unfortunately the interface can't be test
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5 (2)
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Utilities
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Utilities
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