Strategy Tester Speed Manager

Hello Traders,

A very simple but useful tool for an automatic traders. An indicator that allows you to adjust the speed of the strategy tester in a very simple way. Just drag the indicator into the chart before launching the strategy tester and adjust the speed manually, and that's all!

Buttons can be located in any part of the chart as you like, just enter the x and y coordinates

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PARAMETERS:

Max Value and Delta Increase/Decrease: Max value is the maximum value to slow down the speed of the graph, Delta is the level of increase or decrease;

X and Y Position: Value in pixel for x and y position of buttons;

Colors: Pick the colors that fit your chart template

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I have set 10 activation for the product because I understand that 30 USD for a tool is to much, but new rules on mql4 market don't allow to set a lower price. So with 10 activations just buy the tool one time and you are ok for all life :D

Have fun!







