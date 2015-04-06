Moving Average Breakout Trend v2

  • Experts
  • Lorenzo Coletta
    Lorenzo Coletta

    Lorenzo Coletta

    5 (2)
    Hello Guys. I am an Italian engineer with a passion for trading, and in particular for automatic trading. I love to write programs, scripts, expert advisors or indicators. I am an expert in the mql4 language but I am slowly starting to study the mql5 language as well.
    10 products 1 comment
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

Hello guys! I want to share with you a very simple but effective expert advisor. As we know, simplicity is often the key to success :) NB: Set the quality of the video on YouTube at 720p

The expert advisor is based on the breaking of a moving average, with the confirmation of the closed candle, and the possibility of adding a trend parameter that confirms the trend and avoiding false signals. Let's see the parameters:


TRADE PARAMETERS:

Candle Shift Signal: this is the main parameter optimize. It indicates the confirmation of a previous candle that the trend is actually reversed. It depends on the market and the timeframe;

MA Period and MA Type: the user can choose the MA type (SMA, MA..) and the period;


POSITION MANAGEMENT:

The EA allows to use both Trailing Stop Loss and Move to BE. If you want to use both, I suggest to calibrate the setting starting the trailing SL when you move SL to BE.


FILTERS:

The EA allows to choose when you want to get the signal to enter in the trade, with an accuracy of hourly precision. It's possible to choose the hour, the day of the week and even the month. Set this parameters on the base of your Back Test.


Below the optimization that I have done on EURUSD H1 (Broker ICMarket, UTC+2). I left the EA trial for 3 months at a very low price, so do your trials and let me know what you think :-) 

In the comment section you can download the .set for EURUSD H1 and the report generated on MT4


Check my other products:

Dynamic Level Volume Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54304

Bollinger Stochastic Reversal: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54076

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Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
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Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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