Moving Average Breakout Trend v2

Hello guys! I want to share with you a very simple but effective expert advisor. As we know, simplicity is often the key to success :) NB: Set the quality of the video on YouTube at 720p

The expert advisor is based on the breaking of a moving average, with the confirmation of the closed candle, and the possibility of adding a trend parameter that confirms the trend and avoiding false signals. Let's see the parameters:





TRADE PARAMETERS:

Candle Shift Signal: this is the main parameter optimize. It indicates the confirmation of a previous candle that the trend is actually reversed. It depends on the market and the timeframe;

MA Period and MA Type: the user can choose the MA type (SMA, MA..) and the period;





POSITION MANAGEMENT:

The EA allows to use both Trailing Stop Loss and Move to BE. If you want to use both, I suggest to calibrate the setting starting the trailing SL when you move SL to BE.





FILTERS:

The EA allows to choose when you want to get the signal to enter in the trade, with an accuracy of hourly precision. It's possible to choose the hour, the day of the week and even the month. Set this parameters on the base of your Back Test.





Below the optimization that I have done on EURUSD H1 (Broker ICMarket, UTC+2). I left the EA trial for 3 months at a very low price, so do your trials and let me know what you think :-)

In the comment section you can download the .set for EURUSD H1 and the report generated on MT4





Check my other products:

Dynamic Level Volume Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54304

Bollinger Stochastic Reversal: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54076