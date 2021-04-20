Data History Scheduled

  • Utilities
  • Lorenzo Coletta
    Lorenzo Coletta

    Lorenzo Coletta

    5 (2)
    Hello Guys. I am an Italian engineer with a passion for trading, and in particular for automatic trading. I love to write programs, scripts, expert advisors or indicators. I am an expert in the mql4 language but I am slowly starting to study the mql5 language as well.
    10 products 1 comment
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

Data History Export to Excel with Automated export for new bars.

ALL forex pair

ALL TimeFrames

Export in .csv or .txt, you can manage the Time Bars, Open, Low, High, Close

***********************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************

Have fun! If you like this Script take a look to my other product:

Forex Graphical Interface v01: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/55236

Moving Average Breakout EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/55061

Bollinger Stochastic Reversal Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54076

Dynamic Level Volume Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54304




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TradeMirror is a trade copier EA for MT4/MT5 platform. Tutorial Please click the Trademirror Tutorial link to view more tutorials. Why TradeMirror We understand the importance of security, stability and privacy for financial software, so we've gone the extra mile to harden these three elements in detail: Provides a user-friendly graphical interface that is easy to operate Focus on privacy and security, suitable for various financial scenarios with privacy requirements for order distribution Prec
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Alain Verleyen
5 (1)
Utilities
Easy Trade – Smart, Simple, Powerful Trade Management Easy Trade is the all-in-one trade management solution for MetaTrader users who want to keep risk under control and execution ultra-smooth. Designed from scratch with trader feedback in mind, Easy Trade makes it easy to execute, monitor, and manage trades across multiple symbols – without overcomplicating your workflow. Whether you're scalping manually or managing a small portfolio of setups, Easy Trade keeps your focus where it belongs: on
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