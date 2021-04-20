Data History Scheduled
- Utilities
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Lorenzo ColettaHello Guys. I am an Italian engineer with a passion for trading, and in particular for automatic trading. I love to write programs, scripts, expert advisors or indicators. I am an expert in the mql4 language but I am slowly starting to study the mql5 language as well.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Data History Export to Excel with Automated export for new bars.
ALL forex pair
ALL TimeFrames
Export in .csv or .txt, you can manage the Time Bars, Open, Low, High, Close
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Have fun! If you like this Script take a look to my other product:
Forex Graphical Interface v01: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/55236
Moving Average Breakout EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/55061
Bollinger Stochastic Reversal Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54076
Dynamic Level Volume Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54304