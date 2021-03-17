The Secret Channel is an extended version of the Bolinger Bands. For those who use konals when trading. For this indicator to work, a moving average with a MAPeriod period is taken - the number of bars for analysis. As a result, two channels will be built, one shows the limit of the price in 70% of the time for the selected number of bars, the other shows the limits of the price 90% of the time for the selected number of bars. The channel calculates the limits within which any indicator or price is located most of the time. With the MAPeriod = 1 parameter, the constructed Secret Channels will almost exactly repeat the Bollinger Bands with the same period equal to BarsCount.