Candle Breakout Oscillator MT5

Explanation of the Code's Benefits (Without mentioning the code itself)

1. Detailed Market Condition Differentiation (3 Dimensions) Unlike most tools that only indicate "Up" or "Down," this tool specifically isolates "Sideways" momentum. This allows traders to clearly see:

When buying pressure wins (Bullish).

When selling pressure wins (Bearish).

Most importantly: When the market lacks direction or is resting (Sideways), significantly reducing errors during non-trending periods.

2. Strength Measurement via Oscillator (0-100) It normalizes price volatility into a 0-100 range, facilitating decision-making:

Extreme Zones: Defines upper (e.g., >80) and lower (e.g., <20) thresholds to indicate Overbought/Oversold conditions.

Area Fills: Visualizes critical zones with colors, making it instantly recognizable when the market is "peaking."

3. Flexibility in Filtering Noise (Smoothing & Weighting) Designed to customize the "smoothness" of the signal:

Noise Reduction: Offers various smoothing methods (RMA, EMA, SMA, etc.) to filter out small market noise based on trading style.

Volume Weighting: Includes an option to factor in Volume, making signals more reliable than price action alone.

4. Clear Visual Trend Cues

Crossover Arrows: Displays symbols when buying and selling pressures cross, highlighting entry points without needing to squint at lines.

Customizable Visibility: Users can toggle lines, fills, or arrows to keep the chart clean.

5. Performance and Stability

Optimized to prevent data errors (no freezing).

Low resource usage (High CPU Usage Fix), allowing for smooth operation on multiple charts.

Summary: A comprehensive Sentiment Oscillator that tracks Bulls, Bears, and Sideways markets, with Volume integration for real-time analysis.