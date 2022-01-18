NetZ

5

NET Z uses a very well-known trend reversal technique to determine position entry with slight modifications by using virtual trade techniques and virtual pending orders so that position entry is not too early or too late.

Why NETZ?
  • NET Z does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs.
  • The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my personal daily routine and strategy based on my years of experience on managing NETZ and how to manage the risk to achieve maximum results.
  • I will share my personal tools needed to manage the risk.
  • User can consult me ​​personally at any time about all the problems they are facing to get maximum results.

MT5 version   | Manual Guide  | How to set up news filter | Signal

Needs:
  • VPS with RAM minimum 1 GB.

IMPORTANT! for a full support and to get instructions on how to set up, pls leave a message on comment tab after making a purchase
Feature
Martingale Utilizes a mild martingale lot to speed up the recovery process with controlled risk
Max Drawdown limitation Stop opening new positions if the Max DD limit is reached
Grid Utilizes grid averaging to speed up the recovery process from bad trades
Virtual Stoploss & Takeprofit Virtual SLTP to avoid stoploss hunters
Trailing  Used to secure profits.
Drawdown Reduction : Close Partial Close far loss position to reduce margin used
News Filter Filters out high-volatility news events to prevent unnecessary risks.
Money Management Allows for fixed lot or auto lot trading, adjusting transaction size based on specified criteria.
Virtual Trade For precise entry position
Smart Multi Symbol Control Optimizes trading by managing multiple currency pairs.
Holiday Control Manages the EA to avoid trading during specific dates or periods of high uncertainty.
Virtual Pending Order For precise entry position
Account Protection : Cutloss by Drawdown in Money and in Percentage Features a cut loss mechanism activated by a drawdown in money and percentage to safeguard your account.
Time Control  Allows users to define trading times, adding a further layer of strategy.

    Every Grid Martingale Expert Advisor will have a bad day someday, how to handle that day when it comes depending on the Expert Advisor Algorithm to outsmart the situation. NETZ is equipped with all the features needed to outsmart the forex market:

    • Smart Multi Symbol Control: Optimizes trading results by managing multiple currency pairs. This feature allows expert advisors to control the total currency pairs that can be traded at one time.
    • Max Drawdown limitation : Stop opening new positions if the Max DD limit is reached. This feature prevents the Expert Advisor from opening positions with increasingly large lots. This feature is very useful and ensures that our account does not experience margin calls while we are sleeping.
    • Change Step: This feature makes it possible to widen the distance to the next position to prevent expert advisors from opening a large number of positions at close proximity.
    • Close Partial: Close far loss position to reduce margin used.
    • Account Protection: Cutloss by Drawdown in Money and in Percentage. Features a cut loss mechanism activated by a drawdown in money and percentage to safeguard your account.
    • Button Buy, Sell, BuyStop, SellStop, BuyLimit, SellLimit for manual intervention by carrying out manual trades to handle the most critical situation.

    Set Up
    Symbol AUDUSD,AUDCHF,AUDNZD,AUDCAD,AUDJPY,CADCHF,CADJPY,CHFJPY,EURUSD,EURCAD,EURCHF,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURAUD,EURNZD,GBPUSD,GBPCAD,GBPCHF,GBPJPY,GBPAUD,GBPNZD,
    NZDCAD,NZDCHF,NZDUSD,NZDJPY,USDCHF,USDCAD,USDJPY,XAUUSD,XAGUSD
    Timeframe M15,M30,H1
    Test Period 2010-2023,2015-2023
    Settings Need setfile
    Brokers Any
    Minimum Deposit 500 (high risk)
    Recommend Deposit 2000  (medium risk)
    Account Standard, Leverage 1:500
    Important Note: 
    + Live trade results will be very different from the backtest because there are several features that don't work during the backtest:
        1. NET Z is designed to work base on virtual trade using global variables, and global variable will only work during live trades.
        2. Smart multi symbol control which will control all charts that can control open positions where this feature only works on live trades.
        3. News filter also only works in live trade, this feature will block expert advisor from opening positions when there is high impact news.
    +  All the setfiles have passed the 2015-2023 and 2010-2023 backtest to ensure the sets used have been trained long enough to deal with various conditions













    Reviews 4
    Andrew
    2819
    Andrew 2023.06.15 22:06 
     

    We have been running Net Zone (default settings) on a demo account for the last 4 months. The account is up +808% on a drawndown of 54%. It's 2513 trades on about 20 currency pairs. For my broker, live trading results are almost always the same as demo. We began trade copying from the demo account to a live account 2 1/2 months ago. There is no slippage from demo executions. But we cut risk by 90% because my objective is low drawdown with a reasonable monthly return. The live account is up about 20% on a 5% drawdown over this period of time. Needless to say I am quite satisfied with the results. Net Zone has a relatively short record so I don't allocate much capital to it. It receives a small allocation. Thus far, it is one of the better EA's I have purchased on mql5. Sugianto supports the product well. You may contact me if you have questions. Sugianto did not ask me to write this review, nor am I compensated in any way for writing it.

    Zhi Song Tuo Ge Ti Mu Xuan Li Ning
    625
    Zhi Song Tuo Ge Ti Mu Xuan Li Ning 2023.03.31 08:33 
     

    稳定好很靠谱的EA谢谢SUGIANTO

    Jonas
    1062
    Jonas 2022.10.01 18:29 
     

    Not only one of the best EA, but author is also supportive.

