Bumblebee Gold
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.2
- Updated: 3 February 2023
- Activations: 20
Bumblebee Gold is a fully automated trading strategy. It has been developed and improved over the years for stable performance with low risk.
Expert's strategy is based on price movements in overbought, oversold and reversing zones.
This Expert is specially developed for Gold (XAUUSD).
EA is optimized and very easy to use, if you have no experience with EA then you just need to set the default.
Feature:
+ Fully automated trading 24/5 with time filter.
+ Position trailing stop is used.
+ Winrate > 80%.
Recommend:
+ Use EA with GOLD, XAUUSD. Timeframe M5.
+ The price of Gold only has 2 decimal places, for example 1900.12.
+ Use ECN account types with low spreads. Min Balance: 500 USD (with 0.01 lot)