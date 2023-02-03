Bumblebee Gold

Bumblebee Gold is a fully automated trading strategy. It has been developed and improved over the years for stable performance with low risk.

Expert's strategy is based on price movements in overbought, oversold and reversing zones.

This Expert is specially developed for Gold (XAUUSD).

EA is optimized and very easy to use, if you have no experience with EA then you just need to set the default.

Feature:

 + Fully automated trading 24/5 with time filter. 
 + Position trailing stop is used.
 + Winrate > 80%.

Recommend:

 + Use EA with GOLD, XAUUSD. Timeframe M5.
 + The price of Gold only has 2 decimal places, for example 1900.12.
 + Use ECN account types with low spreads. Min Balance: 500 USD (with 0.01 lot)
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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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