TopSecret Five

Fully automatic professional MT4 trading system


The strategy is based on four author's indicators that are embedded in the adviser's code, trading takes place at night

Each trade has a Take Profit and Stop Loss.

Testing on real ticks since 2010 with 99.9% probability

The EA has two trading modes: fixed lot or dynamic lot, which is calculated based on the deposit. For every 100$ - 0.01 lots.

The adviser does not open many trades, about ten per month for each currency pair, since there are strict filters against erroneous entry.

The minimum recommended deposit for trading is 100$. Recommended to trade with a broker with fast order execution and low spread!

Trading is recommended, currency pairs:

    • GBPCHF
    • EURCHF
    • EURGBP
    • GBPCAD
    • EURNZD

Advantages:

  • 1 Does not use martingale, averaging, grid trading
  • 2 Each trade has Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • 3 Not dependent on economic news, works only during the quietest trading hours
  • 4 Has spread filters and additional protection for blocking unwanted transactions during Relover, broker
  • 5 Testing and optimization on real ticks with 99.9% probability since 2003
  • 6 Fully automatic operation requiring no complex settings

Installation:

It is necessary to install the adviser on the chart of each currency pair separately, which are recommended for trading and select the M15 time frame

Settings:

  • Prefix - If the broker has a prefix before the name of the currency pair, enter it into this setting.
  • Sufix - If the broker has a suffix after the name of the currency pair, enter it in this setting.
      If the broker does not have prefixes and suffixes, then you do not need to enter anything.

  • Max Spread - default maximum spread filter 5 (50 pips with a five-digit quote)
  • Max Slippage - the default maximum slippage filter is 5 (50 pips with a five-digit quote)
      It is recommended not to change and leave the default.

  • GMT Shift - shift between GMT time and your terminal time
     If your terminal time is equal to GMT time set to zero

     If the time of your terminal is GMT +1 then set the unit and so on

     If the time of your terminal is GMT -1 then set minus and one and so on

  • Fix Lot - Fixed lot size
  • Dinamic Lot - True/False enable dynamic lot trading
Volume per 300 - the size of the trading lot for every 300 dollars of the deposit
If you want to increase the risks, then expose 0.02 lots or 0.03 lots for every 300 dollars. Default 0.01

  • Do not work at the cspecified time GMT (0) Fale/True
If you do not want the adviser to open trades in a certain period of time or your broker prohibits this. Then set the GMT time when trading will be prohibited

  • Magic - Magic number of deals
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
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Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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