Candle Range Breakout and Reversal MT4 EA

Candle Range Breakout and Reversal MT4 EA by SK

What this EA does:

It find the high-low or open-close from the previous candle trade using that range.

For scalping, user can use shorter candle timeframe.
Everytime there is a new candle, the range is updated to the previous candle.

This process is repeated until trading window ended.

If the candle size is big, there might be only small momentum left for breakout.

That's why reversal strategy should be implemented.

If the range size is bigger than min range size specified by user,
user can add distance pts to activate Reversal Trade Strategy.
If the range size is big and price swing inside the range,
reversal trade can capitalize on that.


Features or Setting:

Parameters must be re-tune or recalibrate according to pairs
and market condition depending how big the price swing in average.

Previous orders should be closed and deleted before trade window time start.

Previous orders should be closed and deleted at the end of trade.
Previous orders should be closed and deleted when there is new candle or new range.

Option to execute order instead of pending order stop
if price is out of range when trading time start.
Should be turn off to be safer.
But by turning on we can catch the trend or momentum.

Order Frequency to limit over trading
or to trade Long only or to trade Short only
if there is strong trend in fundamental or macroeconomics.

Trailing Stop, SL trail market price by pts
when triggered pts from Order Price.

Locking Stop or Breakeven Stop, Lock SL at Order Price by pts
when triggered pts from Order Price.

Partial Close, close partial(some) lot
when triggered pts from Order Price.

*Martingale* option to change lot size after number of trades.

Equity Stop to delete and close orders when triggered.
(*Orders from this EA or all orders within this account)

Disclaimer:
There is no winning guarantee.
Treat this EA as a tool to help you trade, to test on your theory or strategy or parameters.
Combine it with other techniques, fundamentals, macroeconomics.
Since this is a breakout strategy, always look for strong trend or strong momentum
like news, trading session opening (Asia Session, London Session, New York Session).
If you are trading on USD pair, look for USD news and New York opening Session.

Risk:
Sideways or weak momentum hitting multiple StopLoss

Recommendation:

USDJPY pair

Start trading time on New York Session where news or market might push price in one direction


Recommended products
SR Doji EurUsd
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
This expert uses suport and resistance in combination with ATR to place pending orders at those levels . For closing it uses Doji candle pattern or the closing at the end of the day . It is mainly built for the EUR/USD pair , M 15 Timeframe . Every position has Stop Loss and Take Profit , does not use grid , martingale or other dangerous trading methods . The expert also has Trail Stop and Breakeven functions for users who want to use them .  Recommended on : EUR/USD only - M 15  Timeframe .
EA Gold MA
Mr Sarawut Thajumpa
Experts
EA. All trades have fixed Stop Loss. Expert Advisor is designed specifically for XAUUSD. The settings have been optimized and simplified for users. Settings:   OrderBuy  = true                                                                                               OrderSell  = true  Magic  = 1  LotBuy  = 0.01  LotSell  = 0.01  Profit  = 2  SL  = 20000*Point  Step  = 1  Martingale  = 1.5  MA1  = 100  MA2   = 200  MaxOrederBuy  = 50  MaxOrederSell  = 50 If You need help, You can direct mes
One Candle Smart
Sumini
Experts
This robot EA with simple indicator ONE CANDLE, but this ea is equipped with various strategies, including: hedging technique (true / false), martingale technique (set 1 = off). also equipped with various filters, including: maxspread, maxlot, target profit per day, take profit with 4 layers, stop loss with 3 layers and many other strategies. Open order BUY = If iClose[1] > iOpen[1]. Open order SELL = If iClose[1] < iOpen[1]. EA_indicators=ONE CANDLE VERSION; Hedging=false; Use_MaxSpread=true;
TAT Capital Hedge
Ady Tataru
Experts
This is my second Expert Advisor, designed to generate steady monthly returns in the range of 2–3% , with a smooth equity curve and very low drawdown . It has been backtested over multiple years, with every tested year showing consistent profitability. The EA is intended for EURUSD on brokers offering very low spreads , ideally an ECN account , and is optimized for the H1 timeframe . The strategy behind this EA is based on a trading approach I have personally used for over six years in manual tr
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
Experts
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
AiGoldx
MUHAMMAD IHSAN BIN ARIFIN
Experts
AiGoldx EA — Product Description & Parameters * use Timeframe 15m Only Overview AiGoldx is an automated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4, designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold). It combines multi-timeframe Bollinger Bands analysis with a suite of smart filters to identify high-probability trade entries while avoiding false signals. AiGoldx EA — Key Features Multi-Timeframe Silver Confirmation  MA100 Trend Gate  S/R Auto-Detect  Sideways Filter  Smart Close  Weekend Auto-Close  Adx
Tradonator nextGen
Wolfgang Kuebel
4 (2)
Experts
The Tradonator nextGen! trades not primarily on indicators or prices, but at the beginning of every new candle (controlled by Timeframe). determines the trading direction due to the integrated indicator, which can measure trend and volatility. creates a Sell- and a Buypool and manages them isolated. calculates with every trade for each of the pools a previously defined profit target and closes the pool only with a total profit once this goal has been achieved. basically works with any currency
Taurus Swing EA
Botond Ratonyi
Experts
Taurus is a high quality EA designed to be consistently profitable in the long run. Strategy: It is a Swing Trading Strategy that finds key turning points and trades them. It uses fix tight stop loss and dynamic TP to catch swings. It is working on the 7 best pairs for diverzification calculated by AI to maximize reliability and minimize DD.  EA works on the following Pairs:(set files in the comments) -- EURUSD H4(DEFAULT) -- AUDUSD H4 -- CADCHF H4 -- NZDCAD H4 -- AUDNZD H4 -- USDJPY H4 -- A
Gold Tiger PRT
Irina Cherkashina
Experts
Gold Tiger based on a unique algorithm that will allow you to receive constant profit from binary options trading and scalping, as well as from conservative trading of several instruments simultaneously. This Expert Advisor can be used to trade all instruments without exception on all markets and on any timeframes. The download version uses our standard panel with a black background for the black terminal color. If you want to get an EA with a panel for a white or other color theme, contact us.
GoldStar MT4
Marek Kvarda
Experts
GoldStar EA is a fully automated trading program (Expert Advisor) designed exclusively for trading gold (XAU/USD). It analyzes multiple timeframes to detect high-probability trading opportunities and integrates advanced trade management tools — all while remaining easy to set up and operate . Key Advantages of GoldStar EA Advanced algorithm scanning multiple timeframes for optimal entry signals. Built-in money management and capital protection to minimize risk. Stable and consistent results ba
WdqGrid
Daqiang Wei
Experts
live sign: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/565389 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/460257 This is a grid EA that combines automated and manual automation with the following features. StartHour ENdHour choice 4~6 12~14  17~19 .you can run any currency and any cfd . you need run account in above 5000$. 1. The distance of the grid is based on day pivot 2. With moving take profit by pivot and partial close method 3. The grid's add lots method is different from the  Martinger model, but based on the r
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
SmartLines
Sergey Naymushin
Experts
На счёте более 11000$. Я на 100% уверен в своём роботе! Доверьтесь и вы! Ссылка на мониторинг:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/631995 Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Идеален для быстрого разгона депозита!!! Подходит для мультивалютной торговли. Невосприимчивость к большой задержке и величине спреда. Принцип работы Эксперт торгует сеткой с мартингейлом. Рекомендации Рекомендую использовать мультивалютную торговлю. Для этого запустите советника на 4 - 8 валютных парах!!!
RenaissancEA
Dedy Kuncoro
Experts
This RenaissancEA   determines buy or sell positions based on certain MT4 indicators. Initial Deposit Minimum Recomendation:     $100 .   The bigger the deposit, the bigger the margin resistance. Max Balance: $10000 (Automatic Close) (Test first with Strategy Tester) Recommended Pair (TF) :   EURUSD (H4) Recommended Broker: https://bit.ly/Octafx_EA You can use this EA directly after you install it on your MT4 currency pair without needing to set parameters again.   Or you can do it yourself.
Fast Lane
Panganani Sithole
Experts
Fast Lane Expert Advisor The Fast Lane expert advisor is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed to capitalize on market trends and momentum. This powerful EA utilizes the Moving Average indicator to identify optimal entry points, while also incorporating advanced features to maximize trading potential. Key Features: Moving Average Indicator: The EA uses the Moving Average indicator to gauge market momentum and identify trends. Swing Highs and Lows: The EA checks for swing highs and lows
EA Gold MA V2
Mr Sarawut Thajumpa
Experts
EA. All trades have fixed Stop Loss. Expert Advisor is designed specifically for XAUUSD. The settings have been optimized and simplified for users. Settings:   OrderBuy  = true                                                                                               OrderSell  = true  Magic  = 1  LotBuy  = 0.01  LotSell  = 0.01  Profit  = 2  SL  = 20000*Point  Step  = 1  Martingale  = 1.5  MA1  = 100  MA2   = 200  MaxOrederBuy  = 50  MaxOrederSell  = 50 If You need help, You can direct mes
Golden Academy
Syarif Nur Arief
5 (2)
Experts
This EA can predict early trend on market, scan early trend from M5 to W1, This EA not martingale, not a hedging, not averaging and not grid. And this EA only open/close position once (only 1 opened order) every 8 hours. EA parameters   : Trade_Set_AUTO , Default is    ## AUTO Trade Setting ## ,   Mean Note for below parameter. LOT_SIZE_AUTO_TRADE , Default is    0.01 ,   Mean Lot Size to be traded is 0.01 Lot, Can be changed depend your account balance, (0.01 Lot Per 200 usd initial balance). A
ORB Williams FPO
Jaime Ynzenga Gimeno
Experts
The ORB-Williams FPO trading robot is the result of combining different Opening Breakout Ranges including the Toby Crabel Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with additional trending indicators for a better entry signal, with the Larry Williams First Profitable Opening (FPO) exit to close the trade.  You can see the result of my real account operations in  Signals:  https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/1481106?source=Site +Signals+Favorites The Opening Range Breakout (ORB) is a range of price varia
ZombieBreakout
Chirasak Phathura
Experts
ZombieBreakout Live Signal  XAUUSD: Live Signal  US30: Live Signal  BTCUSD: MT5 Version : : Click Here ZombieAI channel : Click Here Recommendations: Currency Pairs: XAUUSD, US30, BTCUSD Strategy: Breakout Timeframe: (Daily) D1 Minimum Deposit: $100 Account Type: ECN, Raw, or Razor with very low spreads Strategy Overview ZombieBreakout is a simple yet powerful intraday breakout strategy that does not use indicators, grids, or martingale systems. The logic is straightforward: The system places t
Night Scalper EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
4 (2)
Experts
Night Scalper EA is an advanced, fully automated trading system designed to take advantage of evening market movements using a high-probability scalping strategy. Whether you’re an experienced trader or just starting out, Night Scalper offers a powerful tool to navigate lower volatility periods with precision and ease. This expert advisor (EA) utilizes a multi-currency approach while ensuring strong risk management and compliance with NFA/FIFO regulations. Key Features of Night Scalper EA Multi-
NetZ
Sugianto
5 (2)
Experts
NET Z uses a very well-known trend reversal technique to determine position entry with slight modifications by using virtual trade techniques and virtual pending orders so that position entry is not too early or too late. Why NETZ? NET Z does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my personal daily rout
NewFx EA
Marco Antonio Lago De Jesus Pereira
Experts
NewFx EA With this EA the possibilities of configurations are many. Great for small accounts or for those who want to have more control over orders. It has 12 customizable parameters, without many complications. I tested in several currencies and in all of them he can make a profit. Feel free to use the strategy analyzer and find the best setting for the currency you want to use depending on your strategy and your initial investment. Parameters: StartHour  -  in which hour of the day to look fo
ALA Forex Robot
ALPER CANKAYA
Experts
Ala Forex Robot open position both way on start then follow the price with the magic of mathematics calculations. Hedging  trades after big differences of price for minimum drawdown, maximum profit. Then close all positions (with hedge positions) with profit. This EA is a profitable trading expert advisor for investors and traders who want to earn 8% - 12% profit per month.  Don't claim to earn millions of dollars with scalping or news trading. Ala Forex Robot offer reality of this market, we of
Garuda MT4
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/121820 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/121821 Garuda EA – Breakout Power with Dynamic Risk Management Garuda EA is a powerful Expert Advisor designed to capture breakout opportunities from specific time-based price zones (box). With a time-filtered strategy and smart risk management, Garuda EA aims to deliver consistent profits while keeping risk under control. Key Features: Smart Breakout Entry: Trades are triggered whe
EA Gold MACD
Mr Sarawut Thajumpa
Experts
EA. All trades have fixed Stop Loss. Expert Advisor is designed specifically for XAUUSD. The settings have been optimized and simplified for users. Settings:   OrderBuy  = true                                                                                               OrderSell  = true  Magic  = 1  LotBuy  = 0.01  LotSell  = 0.01  Profit  = 1  SL  = 10000*Point  Step  = 2  Martingale  = 1.5  Fast_ema_period  = 12  Slow_ema_period   = 26  Signal_period   = 9  MaxOrederBuy  = 50  MaxOrederSell
Reiona
Ubaidillah
Experts
Reiona is an Expert Advisor (EA) that build based on martingale and hedging method. The main idea is place buy and sell in parallel, save the unprofitable positions with martingale, and keep the profit during trade with hedging. The RSI, iClose, iHighest and iLowest indicators are used for entries. The highest and lowest prices are to indicate the range of new orders, where the next order, with same type must be higher than 75% of difference between this lowest and highest prices. When the bu
EA Gold Bollinger Bands
Mr Sarawut Thajumpa
Experts
EA. All trades have fixed Stop Loss. Expert Advisor is designed specifically for XAUUSD. The settings have been optimized and simplified for users. Settings:   OrderBuy  = true                                                             OrderSell  = true  Magic  = 1  LotBuy  = 0.01  LotSell  = 0.01  Profit  = 1  SL  = 10000*Point  Step  = 1  Martingale  = 1.5  Period_BB  = 20  MaxOrederBuy  = 50  MaxOrederSell  = 50 If You need help, You can direct message me. 
Super Turbo AI
Adeniyi Adedipe
Experts
Super Turbo AI is a Multi Currency Trading Robot which has been carefully designed and rigorously tested for successful and consistent long term trading activities with each trade been potentially profitable. The over twelve years Optimization and back testing stages have both been well completed and default setting is best suited to the EURUSD pair. Attached also is the same EURUSD setting which can continually be used for months and even years to come (please visit the Comments section to dow
Keep It Short Simple
Abdallah Moustafa Hamdy Ahm Abdelrazek
Experts
DOWNLOAD the set file for H1 or D1 time frame. Get the Set files other customers you can find in the file bank folder in the Private Customers Chat This expert advisor is designed specifically for trading on EUR/USD and grid strategy. The mathematical grid strategy allows you to optimize trading by opening a new orders to average profits so that a series of orders is closed consistently with a profit. The EA has a mobile trading panel for managing auto-trading functions and the ability to open
FREE
Heiken Ashi Plus MT4
Erwin Rustandi
Experts
Heiken Ashi Plus is a trading tool in the form of an expert advisor. This EA works based on the change in the color of the Heiken Ashi candle. called a plus because there are additional indicators such as Moving Averages, Stochastic and RSI which you can combine its use with Heiken Ashi candles. Update V2 : Add Multi TimeFrames Features Explanation of EA parameters LotMethod   :  1 = Fixed Lot, 2 = RiskLot (Freeze of Balance), 3 = Martingale System TrailingStart   :  Trailing will activated af
Buyers of this product also purchase
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.43 (14)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Xyron Edge MT4
Ahmad Sidik
Experts
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 Live Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 --------- Key Features Fully a
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Neural Cortex
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURON CORTEX Live:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985?source=Unknown The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the 5M and 15m backtest ; better in real EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most neural EAs sell you one network and call it artificial intelligence. Neuron Cortex runs five independent recurrent networks in parallel — a swarm — and refuses to touch the market unless four of them agree. One net is an opinion. Five nets in agreeme
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
Fortress MT4
Shane Lee
5 (1)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (44)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
More from author
News Catcher Range Breakout MT4 EA
Suyanto
Experts
News Catcher Range Breakout MT4 EA "Trade on news and capture sudden price movement" What this EA does: This EA will help you trade on News. User input the news hour and time or read the next news date and time from a text file. The text file should be in MQL4\Files folder for live trading. and in tester\files folder for back test. Specify trading window time, start minutes before and end minutes after news. User can also trade after the news to avoid risk of slippage and capture price revers
Time Range Breakout and Reversal MT4 EA
Suyanto
Experts
Time Range Breakout and Reversal MT4 EA by SK What this EA does: It find the high and low from a specified range period of time and trade using that range. The EA trade on that range breakout. But If the range size is bigger than max range size specified by user, user can add distance pts to activate Reversal Trade Strategy. If the range size is big and price swing inside the range, reversal trade can capitalize on that. It has the option to trade as soon as the time range ended or wait until
Moving Average Range Breakout MT4 EA
Suyanto
Experts
Moving Average Reversal and Pullback Range Breakout MT4 EA What this EA does: This EA place pending BUY STOP and SELL STOP order trailing moving average by distance pts. It waits for price to make a reversal trend or hit moving average and make a pullback. Pending order stop trail the moving average until executed. For scalping, change the moving average to shorter period. Please change the Close and Delete orders before and after trade parameter to true. Features or Setting: Parameters must b
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review