One Candle Smart
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.7
- Updated: 24 April 2021
- Activations: 5
This robot EA with simple indicator ONE CANDLE, but this ea is equipped with various strategies, including: hedging technique (true / false), martingale technique (set 1 = off). also equipped with various filters, including: maxspread, maxlot, target profit per day, take profit with 4 layers, stop loss with 3 layers and many other strategies.
Open order BUY = If iClose[1] > iOpen[1].
Open order SELL = If iClose[1] < iOpen[1].
- EA_indicators=ONE CANDLE VERSION;
- Hedging=false;
- Use_MaxSpread=true;
- MaxSpread=50;
- MaxLot=1;
- Target_profit_perday=50; ( work on forward test ).
- lockprofit=2;//Minimal Profit in money
- Step_LockProfit_in_Money=25;
- Stoploss_in_Money=1000;
- Stoploss_in=50;//Stoploss in %
- MaxOpenBuyOrders=5;
- MaxOpenSellOrders=5;
- lotsbuy=0.01;
- lotssell=0.01;
- multi_lot=2;
- step_open_orders=200;
- TP=500;
- SL=2000;
- TrailingStop=10;