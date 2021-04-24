One Candle Smart

  • Experts
  • Sumini
    Sumini

    Sumini

    The EA that I created here is AllinOne EA or multi strategy, multi filter, multi indicator and equipped with lock profit.
    The advantages of AllinOne EA are:
    1, Multi strategy:
    - Can use the hedging / locking strategy (true / false).
    - Can use the Martingale strategy (true / false).
    1 comment
  • Version: 1.7
  • Updated: 24 April 2021
  • Activations: 5

This robot EA with simple indicator ONE CANDLE, but this ea is equipped with various strategies, including: hedging technique (true / false), martingale technique (set 1 = off). also equipped with various filters, including: maxspread, maxlot, target profit per day, take profit with 4 layers, stop loss with 3 layers and many other strategies.

Open order BUY = If iClose[1] > iOpen[1].

Open order SELL = If iClose[1] < iOpen[1].

  • EA_indicators=ONE CANDLE VERSION;
  • Hedging=false;
  • Use_MaxSpread=true;
  • MaxSpread=50;
  • MaxLot=1;
  • Target_profit_perday=50; ( work on forward test ).
  • lockprofit=2;//Minimal Profit in money
  • Step_LockProfit_in_Money=25;
  • Stoploss_in_Money=1000;
  • Stoploss_in=50;//Stoploss in %
  • MaxOpenBuyOrders=5;
  • MaxOpenSellOrders=5;
  • lotsbuy=0.01;
  • lotssell=0.01;
  • multi_lot=2;
  • step_open_orders=200;
  • TP=500;
  • SL=2000;
  • TrailingStop=10;


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GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.48 (25)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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THIS ROBOT EA WITH INDICATOR ONE MA PLUS. Open order BUY = If Bid > MA1. Open order SELL = If Ask < MA1. STRATEGY FROM ONE MA PLUS : -  With Target profit perday (work on forward test). -  with multi filter : maxspread,maxlot. -  with multi takeprofit : include 4 step. -  with multi stoploss : include 3 step. PARAMETERS SETTING : EA_Indicators=ONE MA VERSION; Hedging=false; Use_MaxSpread=true; MaxSpread=50; MaxLot=1; Target_profit_perday=50; lockprofit=2;//Minimal Profit in money Step_LockPro
Two MA Plus
Sumini
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New Ea with indicator TWO MA PLUS. Open order BUY : If MA1 > MA2. Open order SELL : If MA1 < MA2. The advantages of EA TWO MA PLUS are: It is equipped with various filters, including: maxspread, maxlot, takeprofit, stop loss, profit target per day, and many more. Setting_Indicator TWO MA = Ma1_Period=14; Ma2_period=28; Ma_Mode=0; EA_indicators=TWO MA ; Hedging=false; ==> true/false Use_MaxSpread=true; MaxSpread=50; ==> Maximal Spread MaxLot=1; ==> Maximal lot Target_profit_perday=50; ==> can wo
Two Candle Smart
Sumini
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The advantages of EA TWO CANDLE SMART are: It is equipped with various filters, including: maxspread, maxlot, takeprofit (4 step), stop loss (3 step), profit target per day, and many more. Open order BUY = If iClose[2] > iOpen[2] && iClose[1] > iOpen[1]. Open order SELL = If iClose[2] < iOpen[2] && iClose[1] < iOpen[1]. Target_profit_perday=50; ==> can work on forward test. lockprofit=2;//Minimal Profit in money Step_LockProfit_in_Money=25; Stoploss_in_Money=1000; Stoploss_in %=50;==> Stoploss
Fibo Extrem
Sumini
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Fibo Extrem is robot ea with indicator Fibonacci. Order open BUY = if iOpen[0] > Pivot Point(PP). Order open SELL = if iOpen[0] < Pivot Point(PP). Strategy from this EA : Can use hedging(true/false),can use martingale(set 1=off),Target profit perday,takeprofit 4 step,stoploss 3 step,and more strategy. Hedging=false; ==> true/false EA_indicators=FIBONACCI; Use_MaxSpread=true; MaxSpread=50; ==> Maximal Spread MaxLot=1; ==> Maximal lot Target_profit_perday=50; ==> can work on forward test. lockpr
RSI Modif
Sumini
Experts
EA RSI MODIF is robot expert advisor with indicator RSI,but this ea use more strategy. Open order BUY = If indicator RSI < Signal buy. Open order SELL = If indicator RSI > Signal sell. More Strategy from Ea RSI MODIF IS = Can use strategy hedging,martingale,lock profit,target profit perday (work on forward test),and many more of strategy. Parameters EA RSI MODIF = ==>  Setting indicator RSI : RSI PERIOD = 14 .                                               SIGNAL BUY = 30 .                      
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