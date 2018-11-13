Lite Hamster Scalping

4.11

This is Only Demo Version.

Download the full version from this link  Original Hamster_MT4 



(Very Fast EA no Graphics)


The Lite Hamster Scalper is a Trading Robot with no use of Classic martingale. Schedule scalping Options. it uses some Indicators as a filter to maximize Correct entries.

Download  The Red Sapphire!

Recommendations : 

Lot : 0.01.

Balance  : 100 USD.

Pair : EURUSD.

TimeFrame : 5Min.

Spread : 30.

Broker : Trusted Brokers

Inputs descriptions : 

  • Initial Lot - Initial lot size.
  • Virtual Take Profit - virtual take profit.
  • Virtual Stop Loss - virtual stop loss.
  • Max Orders - the maximum number of open orders.
  • Star Hour - the EA operation start hour.
  • End Hour - the EA operation end hour.
  • Max Spread - maximum spread, at which the EA is allowed to open and close positions.
  • Magic Number - magic number for the Expert Advisor to identify its positions.
  • AutoLotSize - (Optional : enable/disable )
  • Allow (initial Lot) per (xx)USD - Risk Management
  • Maximum Lot Size per Trade : max lot per trade
  • Hedge - (Optional : enable/disable ) 
  • FIFO - (Optional : enable/disable ) 

The Hamster Scalper!





Reviews 61
IATradingScalping
2845
IATradingScalping 2024.03.03 00:02 
 

Excelente Robot, opera con una inversión muy baja, requiere de un buen Broker, ejemplo ICM cuenta RAW. Saludos cordiales

rainwalker123
3431
rainwalker123 2020.02.25 15:05 
 

Thanks to the author providing the EA for free, this is very generous. The EA is working fine, but you have to find the right balance for permanent optimizing! You can start earning money with it, but you have to do a little homework, finding the right settings. That is absolutely OK for a free EA, who works allways good, if you are a good trader, with the right moneymanagement. As a token of appreciation I will buy the https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/33539 full version for at the momment just 40$, which is a total fair and outstanding price, to reward the work of the author.

Jaimor Barossi
160
Jaimor Barossi 2019.12.21 12:17 
 

Ola caros amigos traders ! Agradeco ao autor desse EA , tenho eseguido inumeros Backtests , tentando melhorar um EA ja muito bom , afinando os parametros do mesmo por diversos dias riscontrei um otimo backtest que em somente 2019 convertiria 100 euros em mais de 100% , fiquei muito feliz de chegar a este ponto, sem mais conversa deixo pra voces a prova disso e tambem o set que usei , facam bom proveito deste maravilhoso BOT , obrigado ao autor !

SET na pagina discussao.

Recommended products
Trade Lines
Aleksey Semenov
4.91 (11)
Experts
The Trade Lines EA is an auxiliary Expert Advisor for automated trading based on levels. The EA opens deals at the specified lines when the price crosses them on the chart - the lines are active, they can and must be moved for the EA to operate with the greatest efficiency. The EA also includes the averaging, trailing stop and take profit setting functions. For the EA to work, it is necessary to select the required number of lines and the type of lines for the EA to trade. It is possible to enab
FREE
Gemini EA
Peter Roy Sorenson
4.5 (2)
Experts
NEW VERSION of Gemini:   Changes with signal combinations, SL/TP values and amount of pairs and TF’s available.   Please make sure you download V 1.1 and ONLY use set files for each pair and TF given!   Signal has been updated with this new version. Gemini  is a complex Expert Advisor that uses Awesome Oscillator closing bar price, ATR Ranges and Bar Pattern combinations for opening trades with managing and closing trades based on Bollinger Band Width Ratio’s.   Though the algorithms are consta
FREE
Forex Fraus Dobby
Dmitriy Zaytsev
3.67 (3)
Experts
The Expert Advisor of the Forex Fraus family, the system is designed for scalping the EUR/USD pair on the M1 timeframe (for five digit quotes), and adapted for the accounts with fast execution of orders. Operation Principle Buys at the extreme Lows and sells at the extreme Highs of the Stochastic indicator values. When a signal is received the orders are opened by injection, using tick data. Positions are closed by Trailing Stop Not closed positions are closed at the opposite trade Built-in adj
FREE
Trend Analizer Bot
Pavel Predein
4.67 (3)
Experts
Automatic trading Advisor .This is a free version of the expert Advisor "Trend Analyzer Pro" https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42792.В the robot is based on 2 strategies: at the intersection of moving averages and Bollinger bands indicator .In the paid version, three strategies are available, which increases profitability several times .Designed for the EURUSD H1 currency pair.It is possible to use it on other tools after optimization.Test only on tick data. ** Does not use such dangerous
FREE
PZ Heiken Ashi EA
PZ TRADING SLU
4.64 (11)
Experts
This EA trades using the Heiken Ashi Smoothed Indicator. It offers many trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  |  Get Help ] Easy to use and supervise It implements three different entry strategies Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5
FREE
AR Canada Lite
Aleksandr Lila
2 (1)
Experts
AR Canada Lite is a fully automated Expert Advisor optimized for trading USDCAD H1. The Expert Advisor DOES NOT use hedging, martingale, grid strategies, arbitrage, etc. It uses a trading algorithm based on the intersection of two moving averages for analyzing the market conditions. The Take Profit and Stop Loss values are fixed and have a ratio of 1 to 4. The EA closes positions when Take Profit or Stop Loss are reached. Parameters Lots - lot size; MagicNumber = 3 - unique magic number of the
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
PZ TRADING SLU
2.7 (44)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Day break grid turbo MT4
TITIKORN KAMPAN
Experts
The EA trades on pending order price which breakout out of the day s. Best time frame 1 hour, Any pair any broker no limited, recommend minimum deposit 500$ SETTING Bar_history - Set candle history passed. Lots - start lot. Multiple_lots - Multiply lot for next order. Max_lots -    maximum lot. Grid_boost -  Frequency of opening position (Less more order). Grid_minimum_pips - Check distance grid from last order. TP_pips - take profit, in pips. SL_money - Stop loss in money. Number order for DD
FREE
Morning Luck
Pavel Predein
4.8 (5)
Experts
Automatic trading system based on the morning Flat indicator, puts pending orders on the borders of the night channel .All trades have a fixed stop loss and take profit .The traded pair GBPUSD H1, can be used on other instruments after optimization. The EA contains a switchable flat indicator . The robot's operating time in the input parameters corresponds to (+2GMT). when switching to daylight saving time,you need to adjust the time manually. * Use default settings  * Does not use dangerous
FREE
EA Scalping Expert
Gerard Valldosera Gomez
3 (1)
Experts
This is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. This EA can't run in the same account. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades daily this is not because it requires patience to wait for a few days or weeks on the right opportunity for it to trade. It takes advantage of the volatility of the price movement.
FREE
PZ Random Trader EA
PZ TRADING SLU
4 (1)
Experts
This EA trades in a completely random fashion with customizable lotsize, stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products   |  Get Help ] Easy to use and supervise Good for rebate generation Customizable SL, TP and lotsize Great for benchmarking tests against other EAs Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers and 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Trading is FIFO (NFA) Compliant Input Parameters Stoploss: Stop-loss for orders in pips Takeprofit: Take-profi
FREE
Set TP and SL by Price GBPUSD for MT4
Antonio Franco
Experts
Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT4 Automatically set precise TP and SL price levels on any trade Set TP & SL by Price  LITE/GBPUSD is a free, limited version of Set TP & SL by Price , designed to manage Take Profit and Stop Loss levels by price rather than pips or points. This free version works exclusively on GBPUSD and gives you the full experience, at no cost. ️ Works with all pairs and EAs, filter by symbol or magic number This Expert Advisor lets you define and apply
FREE
ZigZag RSI market reversal
Oleg Popov
5 (14)
Experts
New version 3.00 is available.   In this version, I tried to take into account the wishes of the user. The EA opens trades when the ZigZag extremum point is broken, if before that   RSI   moved to overbought or oversold levels. When breaking through the upper point of the ZigZag extremum and if before that   RSI   moved to the oversold level     - The adviser opens a deal to buy. And when the lower point of the zigzag extremum is broken   and if before   RSI   moved to the level   overbought  
FREE
EAAgrTest
Dmitriy Susloparov
3 (1)
Experts
EA_Agr_Test This is a free version of EA_Agr_Full , designed to provide the buyer with the opportunity to check the product not in the tester, but on a live account. Here exactly the same trading algorithm is used, but there is no possibility to change the parameters, except for GMToffset . Orders cannot be more than 0.01 lot and profit is taken very early. For this reason, it is impossible to achieve high returns. Algorithm verified with broker just2trade Parameters GMToffset - differenc
FREE
OpenTime
Valeriy Yastremskiy
Experts
The EA places orders at the specified terminal time with an accuracy of 1 minute. Types of orders are selected, the default is pending. Set stop loss, take profit, the time after which pending orders are deleted, if until that moment they were not opened(time can not be less than 11 minutes from the time of opening, the EA will not work). Check for magic number is at the beginning. If there are orders with the same magic and on the same instrument (the same symbols), the orders will not be op
FREE
EA Fast Gold
Nastassia Vasilenka
3.67 (3)
Experts
EA Fast Gold is a highly effective trading advisor specially designed for trading gold assets in the financial markets. This automated tool uses advanced algorithms and market data analysis to make informed trading decisions in real time. The main goal of EA Fast Gold is to maximize profits from gold trading while minimizing risks. Attention trader. You are here -  https://telegra.ph/Trading-Floor-11-19 Join our cozy Discord server ️ ️   https://discord.gg/JSFt2xKTau Features of the t
FREE
Gbpusd Pivots Trend Master MT4
Tomas Vanek
Experts
The GU_H1_120114111_S_Pi_CF_0712_SQ3 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on GBPUSD using the H1 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:  https://quantmonitor.net/gbpusd-pivots-trend-master/ Key details are: Parameters Main Chart: Current symbol and
FREE
Grow EURUSD
Saravanan Venkatesan
Experts
XAUUSD Trading EA (MT5) Get access to our fully automated Expert Advisor designed for consistent performance. Free Trial Available Try the EA before you commit. Live Performance Check real results via MyFXBook (link available in our Telegram channel   https://t.me/xgoldscalper  – pinned message). How to Get the EA The original MT5 EA file is shared via Telegram. Contact directly:   https://t.me/SaravananL Available Models Choose what suits you best: Subscription (Buy EA acc
FREE
Gold Bulls Power Trader MT4
Tomas Vanek
4.67 (3)
Experts
The XU_H4_910440109_S_PS_CF_SQX is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on XAUUSD (Gold) using the H4 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/gold-bulls-power-trader/ Key details are: Parameters MagicNumber: 910440109 Main Ch
FREE
Night Vision EA
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Experts
22.12.2020 New version is released. Bug fixed and exit by MA removed.Improved fully automated Expert Advisor without martingale. Follow the trend. Checking important trade levels. It is complex calculated to catch right trend strategy. Special candles, custom indicator and maths are used for entries. Live Results shown at here  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/669290   Default settings recomended for EURUSD m1/m5  gmt +3(or +2 winter time) .  Click here for the symbol sets you can make testing .
Long Waiting MT4
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomme
FREE
Eurusd Bollinger Bands Breaker MT4
Tomas Vanek
Experts
The EU_15_111517128_S_Op_CF_SQ3 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on EURUSD using the M15 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/eurusd-bollinger-bands-breaker/ Key details are: Main Chart: Current symbol and timeframe
FREE
Harvest FX
Sayan Vandenhout
4.56 (9)
Experts
Harvest FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000 a
FREE
AR Canada Standard
Aleksandr Lila
2 (1)
Experts
AR Canada Standard is a fully automated Expert Advisor optimized for trading USDCAD H1. The Expert Advisor DOES NOT use hedging, martingale, grid strategies, arbitrage, etc. It uses a trading algorithm based on the intersection of two moving averages for analyzing the market conditions. The Take Profit and Stop Loss values are fixed and have a ratio of 1 to 3,6. The EA closes positions when Take Profit or Stop Loss are reached. Risk management is a key concept in Forex trading. This EA allows se
FREE
Circuit EA
Alexander Chertnik
Experts
Circuit Expert Advisor.  EA uses arbitrage system of entering both direction of the market. In addition EA has built in Filter Engine for triggering the trades. All trades covered by fixed   Stop Loss &   Take Profit. No Grid,  No Martingale,  Works with high spread. This EA operates only once per bar opening.       Fast methods of strategy testing and optimization are valid.  User can test / optimize by model: (control point) / (open prices only) developed, tested and optimized   on "   Vantag
FREE
Moving Along Gold EA
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Moving Along USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON M15 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 5 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $2000
FREE
Send Orders At Time MT4
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Experts
This new   time-based strategy   enable you to schedule precise buy/sell orders at any predefined time , allowing you to execute trades based on timing rather than technical analysis.  The system automatically can determines the order type (buy or sell) based on technical confirmations provided by RSI and moving averages. You have the freedom to adjust and customize all parameters related to Buy and Sell criteria, as well as enable or disable technical filters . Link to MT5 version :  https://ww
FREE
Close Limit Orders MT4
Hector Pacheco
Experts
This is a pending order closer, created to fulfill a made for MAC project. The EA originally could not be installed directly on the platform, and this is an attempt to install using this method. You can use it, but it might eventually be removed. You can also contact the original client and request their access. Unauthorized use is prohibited, and you are welcome to contact the developer or employer/client. Use it at your own risk.
FREE
Trend Correction Free
Alexander Nikolaev
3.5 (2)
Experts
The adviser finds the trend of the currency pair on a given number of bars, then determines the time of the onset of correction. If the trend is strong enough, and the correction becomes equal to the one specified in the parameters, then the adviser can open a trade in the direction of the trend, if additional indications of indicators confirm the opening of the trade. You can set different correction values ​​and many other parameters. This version of the Expert Advisor is free, it has limitati
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.43 (14)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
Xyron Edge MT4
Ahmad Sidik
Experts
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 --------- Key Features Fully automated trading Dynamic support and resistance detection Pen
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Sailing Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (4)
Experts
Expert Advisor Sailing Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The EA combines momentum analysis, volatility-based market modeling, and an advanced scalping algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities while applying intelligent position management for consistent execution and disciplined risk control. To improve trade quality, Sailing Gold includes an optional Moving Average (MA) trend filter, enabling the EA to tr
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (44)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Daytrade Pro Algo
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
PolyGold Scalper MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Experts
PolyGold Scalper is a short-term scalping system for XAUUSD that can make trading decisions based on integration with Polymarket API. Live Signal: CLICK HERE All trading is done within MetaTrader and does not require API keys or a Polymarket account. The chart includes a panel that mirrors the data feed from Polymarket and refreshes every few seconds. The EA only enters single-shot positions and manages them without the use of grid or martingale. Exits are based on a dynamic virtual stop loss an
The Gold Space MT4
Ayush V Jain
5 (1)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL REACHED NEW HIGHS. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Add webrequest for news filter https: //nfs.faireconomy.media Price Increases on monday. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 4, this EA capitalizes on high-probability
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Fortress MT4
Shane Lee
5 (1)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Real Trading Account LIVE SIGNAL 100K REAL:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2388151 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and res
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
Long Beach
Sergey Kasirenko
5 (1)
Experts
Long Beach EA is a trend following system that uses the Keltner Channels indicator for trade entries.  The EA monitors the upper, middle, and lower Keltner Channels.  When price reaches or breaks the upper channel boundary the EA will buy and when it reaches or breaks lower channel boundary the EA will sell.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  The EA is doing well o
EA Games Changer
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (4)
Experts
AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
4.33 (12)
Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
More from author
Grid Manager
Himma Youssef
4.78 (9)
Utilities
This is a  demo version . Download the  full version   from this link   https://www.mql5.com/fr/market/product/84850 Full version Allows you to :  Set the number of levels (trades). Lot size and you can do Martingale to raise the lot size for each level. Set distance between levels, and you can manage the distance for each level using Distance Q. Static TP and SL for each level. You can open : BUY STOP / BUY LIMIT / SELL STOP / SELL LIMIT (levels in one click). Close all buy orders. Close all s
FREE
Lite Hamster scalping MT5
Himma Youssef
Experts
Lite Hamster Scalping   (Very Fast EA no Graphics) The Lite Hamster Scalper  is a Trading Robot with no use of Classic martingale. Schedule scalping Options. it uses some Indicators as a filter to maximize Correct entries. Please to check The version 1.4 of Hamster Pro :  Hamster_PRO_MT4     &&   Hamster_PRO_MT5 Recommendations :  Lot : 0.01. Balance  : 100 USD. Pair : EURUSD. TimeFrame : 5Min. Spread : 30. Broker : Trusted Brokers Inputs descriptions :  Period Indicator1  - period of the firs
FREE
Fast Copier via Internet Master
Himma Youssef
Utilities
Welcome to the World of our Trade Copier via Internet *whatever is the technology we can copy trades from/to   MT4     platforms. You can trade manually from your mobile phone or you can attach your trading robots (EA) to your master account(s) and the trades will be copied to all your usersaccount(s). Our trade copier is not self-hosted, it means that you need to keep your computer or VPS running, everything is managed via internet. Everything works Via Internet! ( Please add the address "  h
FREE
Fast Copier via Internet For Users
Himma Youssef
1 (1)
Utilities
Welcome to the World of our Trade Copier via Internet *whatever is the technology we can copy trades from/to   MT4     platforms. You can trade manually from your mobile phone or you can attach your trading robots (EA) to your master account(s) and the trades will be copied to all your usersaccount(s). Our trade copier is not self-hosted, it means that you need to keep your computer or VPS running, everything is managed via internet. Everything works Via Internet! ( Please add the address "   
FREE
The Blue Lion EA
Himma Youssef
Experts
The Blue Lion   Expert Advisor (Very Fast, Easy Setup, Power!)   The  Blue Lion  is a Trading Robot use an intelligent Scalping and martingale Technique to Minimize DrowDown. Schedule scalping Options. it uses some Indicators as a filter to maximize Correct entries. Recommendations :  initial Lot = 0.01. Risk_PerCent : 20%. Balance  = 100 USD. Pair = EURUSD. TimeFrame = 5Min. Broker = Trusted Brokers Inputs descriptions :  Initial Lot  - Initial lot size. Hedge  - (Optional : enable/disable )
Super Hunter Scalper
Himma Youssef
Experts
Super HunterScalper   (Very Fast EA no Graphics) The  Super Hunter Scalper  is a Trading Robot with no use of Classic martingale. Schedule scalping Options. it uses Math Algorithm to detect entries and closing trades. Please to check The version 2.0 of Hamster Pro :    Hamster_PRO_MT4      Recommendations :  Lot : 0.01. Balance  : 100 USD. Pair : EURUSD. TimeFrame : 5Min. Spread : 30. Broker : Trusted Brokers Inputs descriptions :  iLot  // Initial Lot stop_loss take_profit Start_hour  End_hou
Vroom Vroom
Himma Youssef
Experts
Vroom Vroom is a Trading Robot with no use of Classic martingale. Schedule scalping Options. it uses some Indicators as a filter to maximize Correct entries, Smarter than Hamster Pro! *StopLoss and TakeProfits are automatically updated by the EA during trading. user Not allowed to modify them! Recommendations :  Lot = 0.01. ( if autolot enabled  Allow (initial Lot) per (xx)USD  = 100 ). Balance  = 300 USD. Pair = EURUSD. TimeFrame = 5Min. Broker = Trusted Brokers Inputs descriptions :  Initial
The Blue Sapphire
Himma Youssef
Experts
The Blue Sapphire   (Very Fast, Easy Setup, More Power!)   The Blue Sapphire  an  intelligent Trading Robot uses a smart Grid algorithm. Also it uses some Indicators as a filter to maximize Correct entries. More Options and Profits Please to use the Red Sapphire Robot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41400 Recommendations :  Pair = EURUSD. TimeFrame = 1 Hour. Broker = Trusted Brokers Inputs descriptions :  Initial Lot  - Initial lot size. Trailing Stop  - virtual take profit. More Optio
The Red Sapphire
Himma Youssef
Experts
The Red Sapphire   (Very Fast, Easy Setup, More Power!)   The Red Sapphire the advanced version of Blue Sapphire, it is an  intelligent Trading Robot uses a smart Grid algorithm. Also it uses some Indicators as a filter to maximize Correct entries. Recommendations :  Pair = EURUSD. TimeFrame = 1 Hour. Broker = Trusted Brokers Inputs descriptions :  Initial Lot  - Initial lot size. Trailing Stop  - virtual take profit auto_lotsize =it will will calculate the lotsize according to the balance. Risk
Dragon Pips
Himma Youssef
4 (1)
Experts
Dragon Pips is a smart EA that uses an intelligent and smart strategy. It makes Profits if you use the recommended settings or ask before use the EA. Dragon Pips does not use martingale strategy! The lot size of each order does not increase. The system sometimes decrease the next lot to maximize profits and minimize DD. ;) Dragon Pips has the ability to maximize the profits and minimize the drawdown. Dragon Pips is a strong EA if you use the Good Settings! Recommendations :  Lot = 0.01 ( depend
Pro MT4 To Telegram
Himma Youssef
Utilities
Pro MT4 To Telegram  sends text messages to a Telegram group or channel of your choice immediately when (No DLL files Needed):  + new order + closed order + placing pending order + modified order + Delete Pending order and more in the next update... I have tested this EA with forex symbols but it should work fine with any MT4 symbol (e.g. indexes, commodities, stocks, cryptocurrencies) How To get your Bot Token or Api Token : Before running the Telegram EA you must create your own Telegram bot
Closing Order Manager
Himma Youssef
Utilities
MT4 To Telegram   it is available now! This Panel Allows you to :  Close all buy orders. Close all sell orders. Close all winning orders. Close all losing orders. Close all orders. Close all Pending BUY orders. Close all Pending SELL orders. Close all Pending orders. Bonus : Grid Manager :  Set the number of levels (trades). Lot size and you can do Martingale to raise the lot size for each level. Set distance between levels, and you can manage the distance for each level using   Distance Q. St
Hamster Original
Himma Youssef
Experts
Hamster Original (Very Fast, Easy Setup, More Power!) You can check live Hamster Original trading  on  Telegram_Channel The  Hamster Original  is a Trading Robot with no use of Classic martingale. Schedule scalping Options. it uses some Indicators as a filter to maximize Correct entries. Recommendations :  Lot = 0.01. ( if autolot enabled  Allow (initial Lot) per (xx)USD  = 50 ). Balance  = 100 USD. Pair = EURUSD. TimeFrame = 5Min. Broker = Trusted Brokers Inputs descriptions :  Initial Lot
Auto Close Trades At Profits Manager
Himma Youssef
Utilities
Auto Close Trades At Profits Manager is a tool that closes orders at a defined profit, very simple to use ( Panel with buttons...). You can enable or disable the tool using buttons and edit the profit amount from the panel too. INPUTS: You can customize Panel graphics, Font and colors. You can check also the The Grid Manager, closing trades Manager  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/46365
Lite Idea Gold
Himma Youssef
Experts
(Very Fast EA no Graphics) MT4 To Telegram   it is available now!   The Lite Idea Gold  is a Trading Robot with use of advanced martingale. it uses some Indicators as a filter to maximize Correct entries.   Next update :  Full and the Advanced Settings of lite Idea Gold Till thenTry   Original Hamster_MT4   Recommendations :  Lot : 0.01. Balance  : 100 USD. Pair : EURUSD. TimeFrame : 5Min. Spread : 30. Broker : Trusted Brokers  SETTINGS Choosing strategy -  choosing a trading strategy. Open
All in One Panel trader
Himma Youssef
Utilities
Grid Panel Allows you to :  Set the number of levels (trades). Lot size and you can do Martingale to raise the lot size for each level. Set distance between levels, and you can manage the distance for each level using   Distance Q. Static TP and SL for each level. You can open : BUY STOP / BUY LIMIT / SELL STOP / SELL LIMIT   (levels in one click). Close all buy orders. Close all sell orders. Close all winning orders. Close all losing orders. Close all orders. Close all Pending BUY orders. Clos
Grid Manager Pro
Himma Youssef
Utilities
Grid Panel Allows you to :  Set the number of levels (trades). Lot size and you can do Martingale to raise the lot size for each level. Set distance between levels, and you can manage the distance for each level using   Distance Q. Static TP and SL for each level. You can open : BUY STOP / BUY LIMIT / SELL STOP / SELL LIMIT   (levels in one click). Close all buy orders. Close all sell orders. Close all winning orders. Close all losing orders. Close all orders. Close all Pending BUY orders. Clos
HFT New generation
Himma Youssef
Experts
HFT is complex algorithmic trading. It adds liquidity to the markets and eliminates small bid-ask spreads. HFT is criticized for allowing large companies to gain an upper hand in trading. Another complaint is that   the liquidity produced by this type of trading is momentary—it disappears within seconds, making it impossible for traders to take advantage of it. How Does High-Frequency Trading Work? High-frequency trading is an automated form of trading. It involves the use of algorithms to iden
Hamster PRO MT5
Himma Youssef
Experts
Hamster Pro   Hamster Pro (Very Fast, Easy Setup, More Power!)   The  Hamster Pro  is a Trading Robot with no use of Classic martingale. Schedule scalping Options. it uses some Indicators as a filter to maximize Correct entries. Recommendations :  Lot = 0.01.  Balance  = 100 USD. Pair = EURUSD. TimeFrame = 5Min. Broker = Trusted Brokers Inputs descriptions :  Initial Lot  - Initial lot size. Virtual Take Profit  - virtual take profit. Virtual Stop Loss  - virtual stop loss. Max Orders  - the
Filter:
Hardik K Chapla
572
Hardik K Chapla 2024.06.27 05:37 
 

I followed the seller's recommendation of starting with a $100 backtest on EURUSD (5-minute timeframe). However, the backtest results were negative in my case. While this doesn't necessarily mean the EA is ineffective, it highlights the importance of individual testing and strategy adjustments to suit different market conditions and risk tolerances.

IATradingScalping
2845
IATradingScalping 2024.03.03 00:02 
 

Excelente Robot, opera con una inversión muy baja, requiere de un buen Broker, ejemplo ICM cuenta RAW. Saludos cordiales

Johnrey Sarahina
200
Johnrey Sarahina 2023.02.09 07:39 
 

For now I will give 4 star because I'm still observing it in demo account, O didn't used the original settings of the, I used mine and its good😍❤️

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.02.22 11:09 
 

4 * for the developer's work.

tshimoinvest
19
tshimoinvest 2020.10.02 10:41 
 

Have been testing the EA for days now and it is making good profit weekly. I however have to close the Orders manually, how do you set it up to close orders automatically?

Faeze Bakhshayesh
5491
Faeze Bakhshayesh 2020.09.12 19:11 
 

good

rainwalker123
3431
rainwalker123 2020.02.25 15:05 
 

Thanks to the author providing the EA for free, this is very generous. The EA is working fine, but you have to find the right balance for permanent optimizing! You can start earning money with it, but you have to do a little homework, finding the right settings. That is absolutely OK for a free EA, who works allways good, if you are a good trader, with the right moneymanagement. As a token of appreciation I will buy the https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/33539 full version for at the momment just 40$, which is a total fair and outstanding price, to reward the work of the author.

Jaimor Barossi
160
Jaimor Barossi 2019.12.21 12:17 
 

Ola caros amigos traders ! Agradeco ao autor desse EA , tenho eseguido inumeros Backtests , tentando melhorar um EA ja muito bom , afinando os parametros do mesmo por diversos dias riscontrei um otimo backtest que em somente 2019 convertiria 100 euros em mais de 100% , fiquei muito feliz de chegar a este ponto, sem mais conversa deixo pra voces a prova disso e tambem o set que usei , facam bom proveito deste maravilhoso BOT , obrigado ao autor !

SET na pagina discussao.

philippe germain
2800
philippe germain 2019.08.19 17:20 
 

Exact same actions as Hamster Scalping EA.

You win several night and after a while you lose....

Himma Youssef
20413
Reply from developer Himma Youssef 2021.07.27 18:51
But this one is free!
Humberto Belarmino de Souza Neto
38
Humberto Belarmino de Souza Neto 2019.07.23 02:22 
 

What is the best setting for $ 100 of the free version?

Thank you

Дмитрий Новиков
63
Дмитрий Новиков 2019.06.23 18:16 
 

Парни а есть сеты?

fersain
54
fersain 2019.04.05 09:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ngoc Nguyen
539
Ngoc Nguyen 2019.03.31 00:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Aleksej Kravcenko
1927
Aleksej Kravcenko 2019.03.20 13:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

a2012g
26
a2012g 2019.03.09 18:03 
 

Maybe it was my set up, but I have had this free version running for a couple months now and two times it didn't take profit and and carried out to the SL. Two big loses for my account. I wouldn't dare at this point to use this free version again. I made little profit in between those loses, but the loses wiped it all out and more. Maybe there are other reasons for it, such as slipping, even though I had it set to the default settings. Not sure why.

DELTA
20
DELTA 2019.02.19 15:17 
 

hola que tal, aun uso la versión que utiliza el rsi la cual me ha funcionado muy bien , tengo una cuenta micro la cual la abrí con $5 pasado 1 mes la cuenta casi se cuadruplica , y sin ninguna perdida hasta el momento a excepcion de unos cuantos errores míos, la pregunta , tienes esa versión aun para descargar , ya que solo la tengo instalada en una computadora y no he podido pasar los archivos a otra, anterior mente estaba con una señal de pago de un hamster pero no me funciono bien , así que probé este asesor experto y todo genial hasta que llego la actualización

Matt Hipple
41
Matt Hipple 2019.02.13 16:43 
 

Great results, it's like a stubborn mule it holds til in profit patiently unlike I can do as a human can't watch screen for hours and I question myself and change my strategy up after losing, THIS doesn't have human flaws like greed or weariness etc, very few losses, big drawdown happens when you try other pairs but also happens on eu too..

I have been testing this 24 hrs to see it's ability to withstand volatility and could likely change sl to 1500 (default is 700=70 pips) to run all day...

XAU- works great with spread-100 tp-100 sl-1000 and start hour-0 end hour-24, seems to be very accurate

I am running this on 9 pairs simulataneously on tw demo with $10k bal starting, seems to grow by 50% in 8 hours before taking big losses from margin or sl hit, so it's a robust system no doubt, and I think it could work really well with some thoughtful tweaking to lotsize per 100 to control risk.

It's likelihood of winning is very probable given time, manual intervention could definitely be helpful but not often at all, mostly just figure out your risk profile by doing .01 per 100 to start and tweak it..

To run on several pairs, cut risk in half .01 per 200 instead of per 100 on the autolot setting, or for 10 pairs .01 per 1000, etc just a guideline to learn your drawdown ability on DEMO before going live

Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
46183
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah 2019.02.01 23:59 
 

Fantastic EA.

I have created a reliable signal based on my powerful set files.

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/535683

Richard Bethsold
1567
Richard Bethsold 2019.01.17 13:36 
 

Awesome EA! 5 Stars!

dmad2010
24
dmad2010 2019.01.15 13:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

1234
Reply to review