Lite Hamster Scalping
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 31 July 2019
This is Only Demo Version.
Download the full version from this link Original Hamster_MT4
(Very Fast EA no Graphics)
The Lite Hamster Scalper is a Trading Robot with no use of Classic martingale. Schedule scalping Options. it uses some Indicators as a filter to maximize Correct entries.
Download The Red Sapphire!
Recommendations :
Lot : 0.01.
Balance : 100 USD.
Pair : EURUSD.
TimeFrame : 5Min.
Spread : 30.
Broker : Trusted Brokers
Inputs descriptions :
- Initial Lot - Initial lot size.
- Virtual Take Profit - virtual take profit.
- Virtual Stop Loss - virtual stop loss.
- Max Orders - the maximum number of open orders.
- Star Hour - the EA operation start hour.
- End Hour - the EA operation end hour.
- Max Spread - maximum spread, at which the EA is allowed to open and close positions.
- Magic Number - magic number for the Expert Advisor to identify its positions.
- AutoLotSize - (Optional : enable/disable )
- Allow (initial Lot) per (xx)USD - Risk Management
- Maximum Lot Size per Trade : max lot per trade
- Hedge - (Optional : enable/disable )
- FIFO - (Optional : enable/disable )
- Initial Lot - Initial lot size.
- Virtual Take Profit - virtual take profit.
- Virtual Stop Loss - virtual stop loss.
- Max Orders - the maximum number of open orders.
- Star Hour - the EA operation start hour.
- End Hour - the EA operation end hour.
- Max Spread - maximum spread, at which the EA is allowed to open and close positions.
- Magic Number - magic number for the Expert Advisor to identify its positions.
- AutoLotSize - (Optional : enable/disable )
- Allow (initial Lot) per (xx)USD - Risk Management
- Maximum Lot Size per Trade : max lot per trade
- Hedge - (Optional : enable/disable )
- FIFO - (Optional : enable/disable )
The Hamster Scalper!
Excelente Robot, opera con una inversión muy baja, requiere de un buen Broker, ejemplo ICM cuenta RAW. Saludos cordiales