Stallion EA MT5
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 8
Starting sale price is 159$
The next price will be 299$. So grab yours now!
Stallion expert advisor is the product of years of research, development, and testing. This EA uses two price action strategies for entering a position and recovering the lost trades. Every position has its specific stop-loss and take-profit but by increasing lot-size EA will recover losses. with all that said the drawdown is often fairly low.
minimum balance 500$, recommended balance 1000$.
minimum leverage: 1:500, recommended: 1:1000
best pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCHF, GBPJPY, USDCAD, USDJPY
risky pairs: XAUUSD
Important notes:
Stallion EA can run on most pairs but it requires specific settings for each pair. So we have prepared different set files for some pairs and we are constantly testing and checking other pairs.
Get the zip file of all set files HERE.
Key features:
- one-of-a-kind strategy to get out of ranging market situations.
- can run on many instrument.
- detailed time management options.
- does not rely much on low or fixed spread or slippage.
EA setting parameters:
Although we have prepared set files, you can check below to understand the way ea works and make your own set files.
Default values are set for EURUSD in the H1 timeframe.
Takeprofit Settings
Takeprofit: TP for each trade in points.
Takeprofit increase: This value is the amount (in points) that will be added to the TP of the next trade if the previous trade was a loss.
Stoploss: SL for each trade in points.
Stoploss increase: This value is the amount (in points) that will be added to the SL of the next trade if the previous trade was a loss.
Strategy Setting
Strategy: two price action strategies that you can choose
Continuous trading: the option to immediately open a reverse position after the losing previous position.
Candles to check: number of previous candles to be checked for the strategy.
Money Management
Lot Size Type: lot size calculation method.
Fixed Lot size: lot size for fixed lot method.
Auto lot size micro-lot value: ea will calculate lot size by dividing the account balance by this value, for example, if this value is 1000 and the account balance is 5000, the auto lot size will be 0.05.
Lot Multiplier: lot multiplier for trades after a losing trade.
Other Settings
Slippage: slippage of each trade.
Magic Number: magic number of the ea.
Time Management
Start trading after (hour): hour of the day to start trading.
Start trading after (minute): the minute of the starting hour.
Stop trading after (hour): hour of the day to stop trading.
Stop trading after (minute): the minute of the stopping hour.
Mondays start trading after (hour): hour to start trading on Mondays.
Fridays Stop trading after (hour): hour to stop trading on Fridays.
no trade Days before and after new year: days to stop trading before and after new years.