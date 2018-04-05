Stallion EA MT5

Starting sale price is 159$

The next price will be 299$. So grab yours now!

Stallion expert advisor is the product of years of research, development, and testing. This EA uses two price action strategies for entering a position and recovering the lost trades. Every position has its specific stop-loss and take-profit but by increasing lot-size EA will recover losses. with all that said the drawdown is often fairly low.

minimum balance 500$, recommended balance 1000$.

minimum leverage: 1:500, recommended: 1:1000

best pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCHF,  GBPJPY, USDCAD, USDJPY

risky pairs: XAUUSD

Important notes:

Stallion EA can run on most pairs but it requires specific settings for each pair. So we have prepared different set files for some pairs and we are constantly testing and checking other pairs.

Get the zip file of all set files HERE.


Key features:

  • one-of-a-kind strategy to get out of ranging market situations.
  • can run on many instrument.
  • detailed time management options.
  • does not rely much on low or fixed spread or slippage. 


EA setting parameters:

Although we have prepared set files, you can check below to understand the way ea works and make your own set files.

Default values are set for EURUSD in the H1 timeframe.


Takeprofit Settings
Takeprofit: TP for each trade in points.
Takeprofit increase: This value is the amount (in points) that will be added to the TP of the next trade if the previous trade was a loss. 
Stoploss: SL for each trade in points.
Stoploss increase: This value is the amount (in points) that will be added to the SL of the next trade if the previous trade was a loss. 
Strategy Setting
Strategy: two price action strategies that you can choose
Continuous trading: the option to immediately open a reverse position after the losing previous position.
Candles to check: number of previous candles to be checked for the strategy.
Money Management
Lot Size Type: lot size calculation method.
Fixed Lot size: lot size for fixed lot method.
Auto lot size micro-lot value: ea will calculate lot size by dividing the account balance by this value, for example, if this value is 1000 and the account balance is 5000, the auto lot size will be 0.05.
Lot Multiplier: lot multiplier for trades after a losing trade.
Other Settings
Slippage: slippage of each trade.
Magic Number: magic number of the ea.
Time Management 
Start trading after (hour): hour of the day to start trading.
Start trading after (minute): the minute of the starting hour.
Stop trading after (hour): hour of the day to stop trading.
Stop trading after (minute): the minute of the stopping hour.
Mondays start trading after (hour): hour to start trading on Mondays.
Fridays Stop trading after (hour): hour to stop trading on Fridays.
no trade Days before and after new year: days to stop trading before and after new years.



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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Microedge Neural Matrix EA
Peter Robert Grange
5 (4)
Experts
MICROEDGE NEURAL MATRIX EA Precision at the Edge of Market Structure LIVE SIGNAL — REAL ACCOUNT PERFORMANCE https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383765 Follow MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA under real market conditions, including current and historical trades, balance and equity development, drawdown, trading frequency, spreads, liquidity changes, and broker execution. Historical testing demonstrates how the architecture behaved under previous market conditions. The live signal demonstrates how the syst
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