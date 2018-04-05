CapitalGrid

Code Components and Functionality

  1. Basic Information

    • #property : Used to define the EA properties like copyright, link, version, and description.
    • input : Parameters that users can customize in the EA, such as enabling/disabling buy/sell orders, price levels, take profit points, lot sizes, etc.

  2. Main Functions

    • OnInit() : Executes when the EA is initialized. It creates a label on the chart and draws red lines at specified price levels (Red Line).
    • OnDeinit(const int reason) : Executes when the EA is deinitialized. It removes the label and red lines from the chart.
    • OnTick() : Executes on every new tick. It checks the price and places buy or sell orders based on the specified parameters.

  3. Sub-Functions

    • CheckAndPlaceOrder() : Checks and places buy or sell orders based on the current price and defined conditions.
    • PlaceOrder() : Places a buy or sell order by sending a trade request to the server.
    • getLastOrderPrice() : Gets the price of the last opened order.
    • IsWithinTradingZone() : Checks if the price is within the specified trading range.
    • CountOrders() : Counts the number of orders of a specified type.
    • DrawRedLines() : Draws red lines at specified price levels.
    • IsOrderInZone() : Checks if there is an existing order in the same zone.

Parameter Descriptions:

  • EnableBuy and EnableSell : Enable buy and sell orders.
  • RedLinePrice : Price level for the red line.
  • RedLineInterval : Interval between red lines in points.
  • NumberOfRedLines : Number of red lines to create.
  • TakeProfitBuy and TakeProfitSell : Take profit points for buy and sell trades.
  • LotSizeBuy and LotSizeSell : Lot sizes for buy and sell trades.
  • MaxPriceBuy and MinPriceBuy : Maximum and minimum prices to place buy orders.
  • MaxPriceSell and MinPriceSell : Maximum and minimum prices to place sell orders.
  • MagicNumber : Magic number for the EA's orders.
  • EnableSLBuy and EnableSLSell : Enable stop loss for buy and sell trades.
Recommended products
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Malaysian Support and Resistance
Januaries Mwaka Mawioo
Experts
Classic SNR MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor | Multi-Symbol Support & Resistance Trading with Trend-Based Logic Overview Classic SNR Breakout EA is a professional trading robot that identifies structural Support & Resistance levels using daily swing points and executes trades based on H1 price action relative to these levels. The EA applies   dual logic : in an uptrend, it sells on H1 rejection below an SNR level; in a downtrend, it buys on H1 rejection above an SNR level. Breakout confirmations are
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
Experts
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (242)
Experts
Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Eldorado Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Eldorado Scalper: A Premium Algorithm for Trading XAUUSD Eldorado Scalper is a multidimensional algorithmic system designed for selective gold trading (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe. The approach is based on market matrix analysis, which combines price dynamics, momentum, volatility, liquidity, and session structure. Trading Logic Live Signal The system doesn't react to chaotic movements, but filters out market noise. Its goal is not to maximize the number of trades, but to pinpoint structured opp
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Experts
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
Universal Counter Trend Grid EA MT5
Catur Cipto Nugroho
Experts
Universal Counter-Trend Grid EA v2.5 MT5 — Multi-Currency Automated Execution System For MT4 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143356 Universal Counter-Trend Grid EA is an automated trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform designed to capitalize on mean-reversion price behavior during extended market conditions. The system integrates an adaptive grid calculation engine with a multi-layered signal confirmation matrix to execute positions at calculated price extreme
Fundamental Robot MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
Wulf BTC Bot
Riaan Adriaan Swanepoel
Experts
Wulf BTC Bot is a high-precision automated algorithmic trading system engineered for Bitcoin (BTC) on the H1 timeframe. It leverages a robust entry logic combining cyclical momentum and trend exhaustion via the Schaff Trend Cycle (STC) , dynamic breakout boundaries ( Lowest/Highest Price channels), and volatility-adaptive exits powered by ATR . The Expert Advisor is 100% Standalone , packing all custom indicators and math engines directly inside the .ex5 binary, requiring zero external dependenc
GoldSpire MT5
Mohamed Gaith Mouzeik
5 (3)
Experts
GoldSpire MT5 is a professional Grid and Basket Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, developed for trading XAUUSD / Gold. The EA combines controlled grid management, adaptive market filters and integrated protection features to manage trading cycles in a structured and risk-aware way. GoldSpire MT5 is not designed as a simple grid robot that opens positions continuously. The EA analyzes the current market environment and adapts its behavior to different market regimes. In calmer market phases, it ca
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
The S&P 500 Scalper Advisor is an innovative tool designed for traders who want to successfully trade the S&P 500 Index. The index is one of the most widely used and prestigious indicators of the American stock market, comprising the 500 largest companies in the United States. Peculiarities: Automated trading solutions:   The advisor is based on advanced algorithms and technical analysis to automatically adapt the strategy to changing market conditions. Versatile approach:   The advisor combine
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
HMA Scalper Pro EA — Automated Trading Advisor Based on Hull Moving Average (HMA) for MetaTrader 5 OVERVIEW HMA Scalper Pro EA is a professional trading robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 that trades in the direction of the Hull Moving Average (HMA). The HMA indicator determines the current trend direction, and the EA opens trades in that direction, enhanced by Smart Risk capital management, adaptive grid trading, trailing stop, breakeven, and time filters. The EA supports both Netting a
Cyclone Intraday
Mikhail Mitin
5 (1)
Experts
How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on M5 timeframe Uses H1 timeframe to analyze global market context Analyzes 2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: M5 Trading style: Intraday
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Experts
SmartRisk MA Pro Strategy Overview: SmartRisk MA Pro is an optimized, risk-oriented automated trading strategy (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to identify trading opportunities based on price deviations from moving averages and incorporates a comprehensive capital management system. The Expert Advisor operates on a "new bar" logic, ensuring stability and predictability in trade signal execution. Operating Principles and Trading Logic: At its core, the st
Bear vs Bull EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; - Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent tradi
MultiSAR PRO
Eduard Polishchuk
Experts
MultiSAR PRO v2.2 — Dual-Logic Multi-Currency Expert Advisor Профессиональный мультивалютный EA на двойном SAR с фильтром H4, логикой XAUUSD и встроенным новостным календарём.   MultiSAR PRO — это полностью автоматический мультивалютный Expert Advisor для MetaTrader 5, построенный на двух независимых торговых логиках: Logic A для кросс-пар (21 инструмент) и Logic B для мажоров и XAUUSD (8 инструментов). Советник использует двойной фильтр Parabolic SAR на таймфреймах H1 и H4 как основной ме
Santa Scalping MT5
Morten Kruse
Experts
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably wi
Aurevia Btcusd EA MT5
Anastase Byiringiro
Experts
Aurevia BTCUSD EA MT5  Professional BTCUSD Automated Trading by Utazima MentorCreate Aurevia BTCUSD EA MT5 is an automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor developed specifically for BTCUSD / Bitcoin . It combines H1 market analysis, M1 execution monitoring, multi-layer signal confirmation, automatic trade management, broker-aware execution and capital-based risk control. OFFICIAL PUBLIC DEMO MONITORING Public monitoring for Aurevia BTCUSD EA MT5 started on 17 August 2026. The public demo account has
Gold Ghost Griders EA
Philipp Kuehni
Experts
2-reihiger Hybrid-Grid-EA mit Ghost Scalper und Brokerside Breakout, automatischem und manuellem Panelboard, 2 x TSL, TP und SL, Spread-Schutz und vielem mehr… Er wurde für den Handel mit Metallen und Energie entwickelt, kann aber auch für andere Assets verwendet werden, sofern Ihr Broker dies zulässt. Ein Muss für jeden Trader. Testen Sie Ihre EA-Einstellungen mit dem Strategietester und/oder einem Demokonto, bevor Sie ihn auf Ihrem Live-Konto einsetzen! Wenn Sie die Demo-Datei herunterladen,
Razgon X
Mikhail Atarskii
Experts
Razgon XAUUSD EA is a high-performance automated trading robot specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold). The advisor uses a multi-level signal filtering system, including ALMA, trend filter based on EMA and MACD, allowing only high-quality trading decisions. Supports trading on multiple currency pairs and includes a built-in control panel with a transparent glass interface. Key Features ALMA indicator entry filter (fast and slow) Trend filter using three EMA (96) and EMA 200 MACD filter
Aegis DAX Scalper EA
Damiano Donatello
Experts
Aegis DAX Scalper EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for short-term trading on GER40/DAX40. The system combines a M5 trend filter with M1 pullback entries, RSI confirmation, candle structure analysis, spread filtering, volatility filtering and automated trade management. The EA does not use grid, martingale or recovery basket logic. Each trade is opened with a real stop loss and managed through break-even and trailing stop rules. Version 1.01 includes improved compatibility with di
Magic Grid MT5
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.14 (7)
Experts
Magic Grid MT5 is a non-indicator Expert Advisor using a grid strategy (on a hedging account). The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically (once at the beginning of the trade).   The robot can trade on any timeframe, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs,
GU Liquidity Sniper
Wootthipong Chaiyaphum
Experts
Apex Reversal — M1 Precision Reversal Scalper Apex Reversal is a precision intraday scalper that trades reversals at Double Top and Double Bottom turning points on the 1-minute chart. Instead of chasing momentum, it waits for price to fail twice at the same level, confirms the rejection candle, and enters with a tight, structure-based stop and a fixed 2:1 reward target. Every trade is filtered by an event-based BOS / CHoCH market-structure engine on a higher timeframe, so the robot only takes re
Hybrid Multi Strategy Prop EA
John Muguimi Njue
Experts
HYBRID MULTI-STRATEGY PRO-P Enhanced EA: Precision Multi-Strategy Mastery for FOREX and XAUUSD Unleash the full potential of HYBRID MULTI-STRATEGY PRO-P Enhanced, a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) engineered to conquer the FOREX and XAUUSD markets with surgical precision. Tailored for elite traders, hedge funds, and institutional investors, this AI-powered EA combines advanced hybrid strategies—including breakout, mean reversion, trend following, scalping, and Asian session—with sophisticated
MultiNinja
carl_carl101
Experts
Let me introduce my new grid expert advisor MultiNinja ,  a fully automatic Expert Advisor for   Scalping mainly on the EURUSD. The expert advisor is based on several strategies that scalp the market carefully. The grids can be modified for your specific risk and pairs that you want to trade with! (please make sure to backtest before testing on other pairs than EURUSD ) My robot is made for every type of market, any account size and  highly customizable to suit your trading needs! The get the b
Aussie Precision
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Added the ability to change the Lost size and make the EA the Lowest Price possible. If you buy it you will get support and future updates. Please support its evolution. This EA is plug-and-play. Aussie Precision is a time-sensitive Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed for the AUD/USD currency pair. It is built to execute trades at predefined, controlled moments and is ideal for traders looking to automate high-precision entries based on timing. All time-based actions are align
GoldenEagle
Chantal Thys
Experts
GoldenEagle – Smart Trend Trading EA GoldenEagle is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed to trade trending markets with precision and consistency. Built for MetaTrader 5, this EA combines Moving Average crossovers, RSI filters, and volatility detection (ATR) to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features: Trend-Based Logic – Trades only in strong, confirmed market trends RSI Filtering – Avoids overbought/oversold traps ATR Volatility Filter – Detects
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.56 (9)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.28 (47)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (36)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (105)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   + 300 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.42 (149)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (10)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.3 (27)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (136)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.11 (44)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Iron Stops
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (7)
Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (4)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
1.64 (14)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4 (20)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.37 (30)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (506)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.4 (30)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.58 (73)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
More from author
CapitalTrendline
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Experts
EnJoy  trend line It is a basic tool in technical analysis which is used to track and predict the direction of price movements. It is created by connecting the lowest or highest points of prices on the chart. To create a straight line that helps in interpreting market direction. For example: Uptrend Line: Connects multiple low points on the chart. It indicates a continuous increase in prices. Downtrend Line: Connects multiple highs. It indicates a continuous decrease in prices. เส้นเทรนด์ไลน์
CapitalMAGL
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Experts
GRID MA TRADING Trading Strategy Overview Moving Average (MA) Based Decisions : The EA uses a Moving Average (MA) as a key indicator for its trading decisions. The type (Simple, Exponential, Smooth, Linear Weighted), period, and shift of the MA are configurable. It decides whether to buy or sell based on the position of the price relative to the MA. For example, it may stop buying if the price is below the MA or stop selling if the price is above the MA. Grid Trading System : The EA appears to i
CapitalCraftpercent
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Experts
การดำเนินงานพื้นฐาน : EA ทำงานโดยใช้หลักการของการเทรดแบบกริด ซึ่งหมายถึงการวางคำสั่งซื้อและขายเป็นระยะๆ (กำหนดเป็นเปอร์เซ็นต์ของราคา) ภายในโซนที่กำหนดไว้ พารามิเตอร์ป้อนข้อมูล : EA ใช้พารามิเตอร์หลายอย่าง เช่น ขนาดกริด, กำไรที่คาดหวัง, การหยุดขาดทุน (ทั้งหมดเป็นเปอร์เซ็นต์), โซนสำหรับการซื้อและขาย, ขนาดล็อต, และจำนวนคำสั่งสูงสุดที่อนุญาต พารามิเตอร์เหล่านี้มีความสำคัญในการกำหนดวิธีการทำงานของ EA การเริ่มต้น (OnInit) : เมื่อ EA เริ่มทำงาน, มันจะทำการเริ่มต้นโดยสร้างป้ายบนกราฟ (ชื่อ "MTRADER_Labe
CapitalRiskPerTrade
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Experts
Expert Advisor (EA),  MA Following  commonly known as a trading bot. It implements a grid trading strategy with the following characteristics: Moving Average and Standard Deviation : The EA uses a Moving Average (MA) as the core of its trading strategy, combined with Standard Deviation (SD) for trade entry and exit decisions. There are four types of MAs available: Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, and Linear Weighted. Users can select the MA type and set its period, as well as the period and facto
CapitalAsgard
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Experts
This EA, named "MTRADER," is designed for the MT4 (MetaTrader 4) trading platform. It operates based on a grid trading strategy and includes functionality for both buy and sell orders. Here's an overview of its key features and functionalities: Trading Zones: The EA operates within specified price zones for buying and selling. BuyZoneStart and BuyZoneEnd define the range within which the EA will consider placing buy orders, while SellZoneStart and SellZoneEnd define the range for sell orders. Or
CapitalCraft
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Experts
A Grid EA (Grid Expert Advisor) is an automated trading system used in the financial markets that employs a grid trading strategy. Grid trading involves opening buy and sell orders at predetermined price levels, with a specified price interval, known as the price grid. This trading strategy is similar to placing Buy Limit and Sell Limit orders at pre-defined price and time intervals. The EA operates automatically based on predefined rules and typically includes the following features: Price Gr
CapitalRoyal
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Experts
MA trend following 1sd signal  The EA appears to use a combination of moving averages and standard deviation to make trading decisions, with the option to increase lot sizes after consecutive losses, potentially aiming for a martingale-like strategy. It's important to note that while EAs can automate trading, they come with risks, especially when using strategies like lot size increase on loss. Users should thoroughly backtest and understand the EA's strategy and risks before using it in live tr
Capital ATR
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Experts
Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, named MTRADER. Its primary strategy appears to be a grid trading strategy based on moving averages and average true range (ATR) volatility. Here's a breakdown of its key components and functionalities: Initialization Parameters : It defines various input parameters such as Moving Average Type (Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, or Linear Weighted), Moving Average Period, ATR Period, ATR Factor, Initial Lot Size, etc. These parameters can be adjust
Capitalgrid01
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Experts
A grid trading strategy is a method used in financial markets, particularly in forex trading, that involves placing buy and sell orders at regular intervals above and below a set price level. This creates a grid-like pattern of orders on the chart, hence the name "grid trading." Here’s a detailed explanation: Grid Trading Strategy Basic Concept : Grid trading is designed to capitalize on market volatility. The strategy works best in ranging or sideways markets, where prices fluctuate within a c
MAcapitalzone
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Experts
OIL Product setting  Define maximum allowed slippage as an input parameter (กำหนดค่า Slippage สูงสุดที่ยอมรับได้) ค่าที่ตั้งไว้: 50 อธิบาย: กำหนดความแตกต่างสูงสุดระหว่างราคาที่คาดว่าจะได้ซื้อขายกับราคาจริงที่เกิดขึ้นเพื่อป้องกันการซื้อขายที่เกิดขึ้นในราคาที่ไม่ต้องการ Enable buy orders (เปิดให้รับคำสั่งซื้อ) ค่าที่ตั้งไว้: true อธิบาย: กำหนดว่าจะเปิดใช้งานการซื้อ (Buy Orders) หรือไม่ ถ้า true แสดงว่าเปิดการซื้อขาย Initial price for red line (ราคาเริ่มต้นสำหรับเส้นแดง) ค่าที่ตั้งไว้: 85.0 อธิบ
Capitalformular
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Experts
กลยุทธ์ HFT Hedging แบบปรับลอตเพิ่ม ตั้งต้นด้วยสถานะสองฝั่ง (Long และ Short) ในการ Hedging คุณจะเปิดสถานะทั้งฝั่ง Long และ Short พร้อมกันในตราสารเดียวกันเพื่อป้องกันความเสี่ยงจากการเคลื่อนไหวในทิศทางใดทิศทางหนึ่ง คุณจะเริ่มเปิดสถานะโดยใช้ลอตต่ำที่สุด เพื่อทดสอบทิศทางการเคลื่อนไหวของตลาด ใช้เงื่อนไขในการเปิดสถานะเพิ่มเติม (ปรับลอตเพิ่ม) เมื่อสถานะหนึ่งขยับเข้าใกล้เป้าหมายกำไร (Take Profit หรือ TP) หรือเริ่มเข้าเขตทำกำไร (เช่น เมื่อ ATR หรือ ค่า Technical Indicator อื่นๆ บอกถึงความผันผวนที่เพิ่มขึ
Capitalrecover
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Experts
HFT  ZONE MOMENTUM RECOVERY EA_Name ค่า: HFT MTRADER ใช้สำหรับระบุชื่อของ EA เพื่อให้ง่ายต่อการจัดการหรือตรวจสอบในประวัติการเทรด (History) Lot_fix ค่า: 0.02 ใช้กำหนดขนาดของล็อตคงที่ (Fixed Lot Size) ที่ EA จะเปิดในแต่ละคำสั่งเทรด โดยไม่ขึ้นอยู่กับเงื่อนไขอื่น ๆ Lots_X ค่า: 1.5 ตัวคูณล็อต (Lot Multiplier) ซึ่งมักใช้ในการเพิ่มขนาดล็อตในลักษณะการ Martingale หรือ Hedging โดยเมื่อขาดทุนหรือเปิดคำสั่งถัดไป ระบบจะเพิ่มล็อตตามค่าที่กำหนดไว้ High_Low_end_candle ค่า: 10 จำนวนแท่งเทียนที่ใช้ในการคำนวณระ
CapitalTrendline2
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Experts
EnJoy  trend line It is a basic tool in technical analysis which is used to track and predict the direction of price movements. It is created by connecting the lowest or highest points of prices on the chart. To create a straight line that helps in interpreting market direction. For example: Uptrend Line: Connects multiple low points on the chart. It indicates a continuous increase in prices. Downtrend Line: Connects multiple highs. It indicates a continuous decrease in prices. เส้นเทรนด์ไลน์ เป
Capitalrecover2
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Experts
HFT  ZONE MOMENTUM RECOVERY EA_Name ค่า: HFT MTRADER ใช้สำหรับระบุชื่อของ EA เพื่อให้ง่ายต่อการจัดการหรือตรวจสอบในประวัติการเทรด (History) Lot_fix ค่า: 0.02 ใช้กำหนดขนาดของล็อตคงที่ (Fixed Lot Size) ที่ EA จะเปิดในแต่ละคำสั่งเทรด โดยไม่ขึ้นอยู่กับเงื่อนไขอื่น ๆ Lots_X ค่า: 1.5 ตัวคูณล็อต (Lot Multiplier) ซึ่งมักใช้ในการเพิ่มขนาดล็อตในลักษณะการ Martingale หรือ Hedging โดยเมื่อขาดทุนหรือเปิดคำสั่งถัดไป ระบบจะเพิ่มล็อตตามค่าที่กำหนดไว้ High_Low_end_candle ค่า: 10 จำนวนแท่งเทียนที่ใช้ในการคำนวณระ
Capitalallweather
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Experts
BB-Trader Pro: ปลดล็อกพลังการเทรดทำกำไรในทุกสภาวะตลาด! เบื่อไหม? กับ EA ที่ใช้ได้ดีแค่ในตลาดบางช่วง... พอตลาดเปลี่ยนจากมีเทรนด์เป็น Sideways สัญญาณก็เริ่มพลาด ล้างพอร์ตโดยไม่รู้ตัว ถึงเวลาแล้วที่จะปฏิวัติการเทรดของคุณด้วย BB-Trader Pro EA อัจฉริยะที่ถูกออกแบบมาให้ "คิดและปรับตัว" ได้เหมือนเทรดเดอร์มืออาชีพ! "สมองกลสองโหมด" กลยุทธ์ที่ไม่เคยหยุดนิ่ง หัวใจหลักของ BB-Trader Pro คือความสามารถในการวิเคราะห์ความผันผวนของตลาดจาก Bollinger Bands และปรับเปลี่ยนกลยุทธ์การเทรดโดยอัตโนมัติ โหมดเทรดปกติ (N
Doncapital
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Experts
https://youtu.be/j_LyNuxNmpc?si=8gKkEP8Mx11TAoqJ อีเอตัวนี้คือ "Grid Trading EA แบบ 2 ทาง (Buy/Sell ทำงานอิสระ)" ที่เสริมระบบป้องกันความเสี่ยงขั้นสูง กลยุทธ์หลัก (Independent Grid): วางตาข่าย Buy และ Sell แยกกัน ถ้าราคาขยับไปชนเส้น Grid ที่ตั้งไว้ บอทก็จะเปิดออเดอร์ฝั่งนั้นๆ สะสมไปเรื่อยๆ ตัวกรองเทรนด์ (Donchian Channel): ใช้ประเมินกรอบราคา สามารถสั่งให้บอท "หยุด" เปิดออเดอร์สวนเทรนด์ (เช่น ห้าม Buy ถ้าราคาอยู่ครึ่งล่าง) และใช้เส้น Donchian เป็นจุดเลื่อน Stop Loss อัตโนมัติได้ ระบบรวบกำไร (Auto
Scout Alpha
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Indicators
Spread Arbitrage Line คืออะไร อินดิเคเตอร์ตัวนี้เป็นเครื่องมือสำหรับดู ส่วนต่างราคา (Spread) ระหว่าง สินทรัพย์ที่เปิดกราฟอยู่ กับ สินทรัพย์อีกตัวที่เราเลือก พูดง่าย ๆ คือช่วยให้เห็นว่า ตอนนี้ราคาของ 2 สินทรัพย์ “ห่างกันมากหรือน้อย” กว่าปกติหรือไม่ เหมาะกับคนที่ดูคู่สัมพันธ์ของราคา เช่น Pair Trading Spread Trading Arbitrage แนวสถิติ การหาจังหวะที่ราคาสองตัวเบี่ยงออกจากกันมากเกินไป อินดิเคเตอร์นี้ดูอะไรได้บ้าง ตัวอินดิเคเตอร์จะมี 3 ส่วนหลัก 1) เส้น Spread เป็นเส้นหลักของอินดิเคเตอร์ แสดงค่าความต่า
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review