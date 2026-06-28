Gold XAU Arrak EA

  • Experts
  • Artur Danowski
    Artur Danowski

    Artur Danowski

    I am an independent trader and MQL5 developer focused on creating practical trading tools for Forex and Gold markets, especially XAUUSD.
    My work combines technical analysis, market observation, and automated trading logic.
  • Version: 1.51
  • Updated: 28 June 2026
  • Activations: 8


GOLD XAU ARRAK EA

Automated Gold / XAUUSD trading EA with filtered market direction, grid management, equity-based risk lot calculation, virtual TP/SL and manual chart panel.


GOLD XAU ARRAK EA is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD trading. The EA uses an internal filtered market direction engine to identify the current market bias and manage positions according to the active direction.

The system is built for traders who want automated Gold trading with chart control, position management, grid options, virtual TP/SL logic and practical safety tools.

GOLD XAU ARRAK EA is not a simple signal-based robot. It combines market direction filtering, automatic position opening, basket management, manual trading buttons and risk-control features in one trading tool.

Main Features

  • Designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD

  • Internal filtered market direction engine

  • Automatic BUY and SELL trading according to market direction

  • Grid management with multiple calculation modes

  • Equity-based Risk Percent lot calculation

  • Fixed lot and money management options

  • Virtual Take Profit and Virtual Stop Loss

  • Real TP / SL support

  • Basket-style position management

  • Close on reverse signal option

  • Manual trading panel with BUY, SELL, Close Buy, Close Sell and Close All buttons

  • Spread filter

  • Trading hour filter

  • Margin protection

  • Drawdown reduction algorithm

  • Custom chart and panel display options

Market Direction Logic

The EA uses an internal filtered direction engine inspired by trend-following logic. The direction is filtered to reduce false trend changes and avoid reacting to every small market fluctuation.

When the market direction is bullish, the EA can open and manage BUY positions.
When the market direction is bearish, the EA can open and manage SELL positions.

The internal direction logic is hidden from the input menu to keep the EA simple and prevent inexperienced users from damaging the main strategy settings.

Grid Management

GOLD XAU ARRAK EA includes several grid management modes:

  • Fix

  • Lots Sum

  • All Lots Sum

  • Martingale

The user can enable or disable grid trading, define minimum distance between grid orders, use distance multiplication and limit grid entries to one trade per bar.

Money Management

The EA includes equity-based Risk Percent lot calculation. This Risk Percent is not calculated from a classic Stop Loss distance. It is designed as an equity-based lot sizing method for automated position management.

Users can also trade with fixed lot size and define maximum lot protection.

Panel

The EA includes a practical chart panel showing account information, equity, floating profit/loss, drawdown percentage, spread and current start lot size.

The panel also includes manual control buttons:

  • Trade Buy

  • Stop All

  • Trade Sell

  • Buy

  • Sell

  • Close Buy

  • Close All

  • Close Sell


Recommended Use

Recommended symbol: XAUUSD / Gold

Alternative symbols: major Forex pairs such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURJPY and GBPJPY. Performance may depend on broker conditions, spread, timeframe and optimized settings.

Recommended timeframe for Gold / XAUUSD: H1

Alternative timeframes: M30, M15 and M5.

Before using the EA on a live account, always test it on a demo account and in the Strategy Tester with your broker’s real trading conditions.


Important Notice

GOLD XAU ARRAK EA is an automated trading tool. Trading Forex and Gold involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The user is responsible for choosing appropriate settings, lot size, risk level and broker conditions.


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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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5 (27)
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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5 (2)
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Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
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AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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