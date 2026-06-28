



GOLD XAU ARRAK EA Automated Gold / XAUUSD trading EA with filtered market direction, grid management, equity-based risk lot calculation, virtual TP/SL and manual chart panel.





GOLD XAU ARRAK EA is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD trading. The EA uses an internal filtered market direction engine to identify the current market bias and manage positions according to the active direction.

The system is built for traders who want automated Gold trading with chart control, position management, grid options, virtual TP/SL logic and practical safety tools.

GOLD XAU ARRAK EA is not a simple signal-based robot. It combines market direction filtering, automatic position opening, basket management, manual trading buttons and risk-control features in one trading tool.

Main Features

Designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD

Internal filtered market direction engine

Automatic BUY and SELL trading according to market direction

Grid management with multiple calculation modes

Equity-based Risk Percent lot calculation

Fixed lot and money management options

Virtual Take Profit and Virtual Stop Loss

Real TP / SL support

Basket-style position management

Close on reverse signal option

Manual trading panel with BUY, SELL, Close Buy, Close Sell and Close All buttons

Spread filter

Trading hour filter

Margin protection

Drawdown reduction algorithm

Custom chart and panel display options

Market Direction Logic

The EA uses an internal filtered direction engine inspired by trend-following logic. The direction is filtered to reduce false trend changes and avoid reacting to every small market fluctuation.

When the market direction is bullish, the EA can open and manage BUY positions.

When the market direction is bearish, the EA can open and manage SELL positions.

The internal direction logic is hidden from the input menu to keep the EA simple and prevent inexperienced users from damaging the main strategy settings.

Grid Management

GOLD XAU ARRAK EA includes several grid management modes:

Fix

Lots Sum

All Lots Sum

Martingale

The user can enable or disable grid trading, define minimum distance between grid orders, use distance multiplication and limit grid entries to one trade per bar.

Money Management

The EA includes equity-based Risk Percent lot calculation. This Risk Percent is not calculated from a classic Stop Loss distance. It is designed as an equity-based lot sizing method for automated position management.

Users can also trade with fixed lot size and define maximum lot protection.

Panel

The EA includes a practical chart panel showing account information, equity, floating profit/loss, drawdown percentage, spread and current start lot size.

The panel also includes manual control buttons:

Trade Buy

Stop All

Trade Sell

Buy

Sell

Close Buy

Close All

Close Sell





Recommended Use

Recommended symbol: XAUUSD / Gold

Alternative symbols: major Forex pairs such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURJPY and GBPJPY. Performance may depend on broker conditions, spread, timeframe and optimized settings.

Recommended timeframe for Gold / XAUUSD: H1

Alternative timeframes: M30, M15 and M5.

Before using the EA on a live account, always test it on a demo account and in the Strategy Tester with your broker’s real trading conditions.





Important Notice

GOLD XAU ARRAK EA is an automated trading tool. Trading Forex and Gold involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The user is responsible for choosing appropriate settings, lot size, risk level and broker conditions.