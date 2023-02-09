Fundamental Signals Indicator MT5

Fundamental Signals Indicator is a Non-Repaint Indicator with a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 3000 pips (30000 points). The indicator does not analyze the market fundamentally, it is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk. Also Indicator can alert on market trend changes.



Using Indicator :



The Indicator is very simple and without complicated input parameters. (No need to optimize anything.)Trends will be shown on chart with Green(Bullish) and Red(Bearish) lines. Current Trend Direction will be shown on chart right corners with Red or Green arrows. You can use the indicator on any timeframe and any symbols.



These are main parameters must be set :



Sensitivity : Sensitivity to market local price changes. Options : Low, Medium, High

Alert On Trend Change : If true, a popup window will be shown when trend direction is changed.

Send Notification On Trend Change : If true, a notification will be sent to the phone when trend direction is changed.

Show Report Panel On Chart : Display Graphical Panel on the chart and show information such as Total Trends, Profits and Losses, Current Signal,...

Show Profit/Loss on Each Trend (Points) : If true, will display each trend profit/loss.

Profit Text Color : Color of Profit Value of each Trend.

Loss Text Color : Color of Loss Value of each Trend.







For Developers :

Buffers are filled with this order :

Buffer0 : Long Trends

Buffer1 : Short Trends

Buffer2 : Trend Direction. Values are 1 for Long and 2 for Short. Load the value of the latest candle.









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