There are 3 different versions of Loss Recovery Utilities published on Market. These utilities help you to recover in-Loss Positions opened in the wrong way.

These tools work with different strategies and there are some differences. Below Table Compare 3 versions of Loss Recover. Detailed description of each EA is on the product page. (links are available in this table)





Features

Loss Recovery 1

Loss Recovery 2

Loss Recovery 3 Strategy

Smart and Specific Arithmetic Strategy. Own Developed Strategy.

Zone Hedge Recovery Strategy

Averaging with Various Risk Control Options

Best Performance on

All Market Conditions

Large Trend Markets

Swing Market

Positions Size to Recover

Suitable for Large Position Volumes

Best Performance on Low Volume Positions

Best Performance on Low Volume Positions

Recovery Method

Step-by-Step

All at Once

All at Once

DrawDown

Small

May Increase on Aggressive Settings

May Increase on Aggressive Settings

Time to Recover

May Take Long Time in Some Market Conditions

Fast

Fast

Can Use Multiple Positions to Recover

Yes

Yes

Yes

Take Profit

Recover Loss on Break-Even

Can Make Extra Profit

Can Make Extra Profit

Trading Filters

None

None

RSI,Candle Trend,News,Time,...

MT4 Version

Loss Recovery 1 MT4

Loss Recovery 2 MT4

Loss Recovery 3 MT4

MT5 Version

Loss Recovery 1 MT5

Loss Recovery 2 MT5

Loss Recovery 3 MT5







A Sample of recoveries by different version : Watch on Youtube











