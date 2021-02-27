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There are 3 different versions of Loss Recovery Utilities published on Market. These utilities help you to recover in-Loss Positions opened in the wrong way.
These tools work with different strategies and there are some differences. Below Table Compare 3 versions of Loss Recover. Detailed description of each EA is on the product page. (links are available in this table)
|Features
| Loss Recovery 1
| Loss Recovery 2
|Loss Recovery 3
|Strategy
|Smart and Specific Arithmetic Strategy. Own Developed Strategy.
|Zone Hedge Recovery Strategy
|Averaging with Various Risk Control Options
|Best Performance on
|All Market Conditions
|Large Trend Markets
|Swing Market
|Positions Size to Recover
|Suitable for Large Position Volumes
|Best Performance on Low Volume Positions
|Best Performance on Low Volume Positions
|Recovery Method
|Step-by-Step
|All at Once
|All at Once
|DrawDown
|Small
|May Increase on Aggressive Settings
|May Increase on Aggressive Settings
|Time to Recover
|May Take Long Time in Some Market Conditions
|Fast
|Fast
|Can Use Multiple Positions to Recover
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Take Profit
|Recover Loss on Break-Even
|Can Make Extra Profit
|Can Make Extra Profit
| Trading Filters
|None
|None
| RSI,Candle Trend,News,Time,...
|MT4 Version
|Loss Recovery 1 MT4
|Loss Recovery 2 MT4
|Loss Recovery 3 MT4
|MT5 Version
|Loss Recovery 1 MT5
|Loss Recovery 2 MT5
|Loss Recovery 3 MT5
A Sample of recoveries by different version : Watch on Youtube