Loss Recovery Utilities
Analytics & Forecasts

Loss Recovery Utilities

27 February 2021, 02:56
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
0
3 170

There are 3 different versions of Loss Recovery Utilities published on Market. These utilities help you to recover in-Loss Positions opened in the wrong way.

These tools work with different strategies and there are some differences. Below Table Compare 3 versions of Loss Recover. Detailed description of each EA is on the product page. (links are available in this table)


Features
 Loss Recovery 1
  Loss Recovery 2 
 Loss Recovery 3
Strategy
 Smart and Specific Arithmetic Strategy. Own Developed Strategy.
 Zone Hedge Recovery Strategy
 Averaging with Various Risk Control Options
Best Performance on
All Market Conditions
 Large Trend Markets
 Swing Market
Positions Size to Recover
 Suitable for Large Position Volumes
 Best Performance on Low Volume Positions
 Best Performance on Low Volume Positions
Recovery Method
 Step-by-Step
 All at Once
 All at Once
DrawDown
 Small
 May Increase on Aggressive Settings
 May Increase on Aggressive Settings
Time to Recover
 May Take Long Time in Some Market Conditions
 Fast
 Fast
Can Use Multiple Positions to Recover
 Yes
 Yes
 Yes
Take Profit
 Recover Loss on Break-Even
 Can Make Extra Profit
 Can Make Extra Profit
 Trading Filters
 None
 None
  RSI,Candle Trend,News,Time,...
MT4 Version
 Loss Recovery 1 MT4
 Loss Recovery 2 MT4
 Loss Recovery 3 MT4
MT5 Version
 Loss Recovery 1 MT5
 Loss Recovery 2 MT5
 Loss Recovery 3 MT5


A Sample of recoveries by different version : Watch on Youtube




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