Risk Monitor MT4

Definition :

Risk Monitor is an expert for Analyzing, monitoring, controlling account risks.


Strategy :

  •     Analyze Each Currency Volume and Direction on Account and Sort Them
  •     Find and Suggest Best Three Symbols in Opposite Direction (Hedging Positions) for Controlling Risk.
  •     Analyze User-Defined Position and preview effect before placing /Closing



Features of EA :

  •     Graphical Interface
  •     Show Risk Graph for each currency
  •     Smart Analyze and suggest best hedging positions
  •     Preview risk effect of any new position on graph before opening
  •     Ability to close or open user desired positions
  •     Alert and notify account risky conditions
  •     Show (by blinking currency), alert and notify before any news about account currencies



Using EA :

Using EA is simple. Just attach to a chart, EA Shows graph of currencies on account with buy and sell volumes. You have two options for controlling risks :

  •     Place Hedging Positions : EA suggests three best symbols,direction and volumes with one-click place-order option. You can change the volume of symbols and limit the number of them to 1 or 2.
  •     Check Risk Of New Position Placing/Closing : If you place positions with this EA, You can preview the risk of your desired position on the graph before placing/Closing.



Input Parameters :

  •     Prefix of Symbols : Input if your symbols have prefixes. For example if your symbols are such as iEURUSD, input i in this field.
  •     Magic Number Modes : All, Include, Exclude. A Comma separated multiple input is allowable to include/exclude specific magic numbers.
  •     Magic Number of Orders : This is Magic Number of orders opened by this EA.
  •     Show PopUp Alert When Volume of Currency Exceed : Show PopUp Alert, if volume of a currency exceeds from defined value.
  •     Send Notification When Volume of Currency Exceed : Send notification on mobile, if volume of a currency exceeds from defined value.
  •     Currency Volume Alert Limit : Volume limit for alert and notification.
  •     Informing Before News : (How to Setup News Feature)
    •   Low Impact News Alarm
    •   Minutes Before Low Impact News To Start Alarm
    •   Medium Impact News Alarm
    •   Minutes Before Medium Impact News To Start Alarm
    •   High Impact News Alarm
    •   Minutes Before High Impact News To Start Alarm
  •     Show PopUp Alert On News
  •     Send Notification On News

    All other inputs are visually on the chart.


We are ready to help you for using the EA, Please don't hesitate to contact us.
Visit our other useful utilities, Indicators and experts here.


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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Utilities
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
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Loss Recovery 1 MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
4.2 (5)
Experts
Loss Recovery 1 is an Expert Advisor for recovering losses of positions that were opened in the wrong direction (that were opened by another EA or manually). This EA recovers your loss and closes your position without using dangerous martingale/Averaging methods. This EA places some positions in opposite directions and some positions in direction of wrong position and manages these positions with mathematical methods until recovering total loss of the position. Using EA : EA Action: Single P
Loss Recovery 2 MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (4)
Experts
Loss Recovery 2 is an Expert Advisor for recovering losses of positions that were opened in the wrong direction (that were opened by another EA or manually). This EA recovers your loss and closes your position without using dangerous martingale/Averaging methods. Trading Strategy: Loss Recover2 EA try to close wrong positions without any loss (Recover Wrong Positions), by using Zone Recovery method and without using martingale methods. Anytime price exits from zone, EA will close basket of t
Smart Copy Local MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3.67 (6)
Utilities
Smart Copy is an Easy-to-Use EA that supports Multi Copying Metatrader4 and Metatrader5 and Local/Remote Copying. (Remote Version is coming soon) Free version is available on Smart Copy Local Free MT5 Specifications :     Real Time, Multi Terminal - Multi Account - MT4/MT5 trade copying     Copy from netting to hedge and hedge to netting is supported.     Fast and instant copy     All settings are input visually.     Easy modifying symbol names, prefix, suffix     Enable/Disable copying
TPO Profile MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Indicators
Definition : TPO is a Time Price Opportunity. Instead of using bars or candles with an Open, High, Low, and Close price, each "bar" in a Market Profile is represented by horizontal bars against the price It is called Market Profile terminology. In other words time-price-opportunity (TPO) profiles are histograms of how much time was spent at each price within the span of the profile. By using a TPO chart, you are able to analyze the amount of trading activity, based on time, for each price level
Loss Recovery 1 MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
4 (8)
Experts
Loss Recovery 1 is an Expert Advisor for recovering losses of positions that were opened in the wrong direction (that were opened by another EA or manually). This EA recovers your loss and closes your position without using dangerous martingale/Averaging methods. This EA places some positions in opposite directions and some positions in direction of wrong position and manages these positions with mathematical methods until recovering total loss of the position. Using EA : EA Action: Single P
Fundamental Signals Indicator MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Indicators
Fundamental Signals Indicator is a Non-Repaint Indicator with a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 3000 pips (30000 points). The indicator does not analyze the market fundamentally, it is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk. Also Indicator can alert on market trend changes. Using Indicator : The Indicator is very simple and without complicated input parameters. (No need to optimize anything.)T
VWAP Indicator MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (2)
Indicators
Description : VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price) is the ratio of the value traded to total volume traded over a particular time horizon. It is a measure of the average price at which pair is traded over the trading horizon. Read More. All Symbols and All Timeframes are supported. Indicator Inputs :     VWAP Mode : Mode of VWAP Calculation. Options can be selected : Single,Session,Daily,Weekly,Monthly     Volumes : Real Volumes,Tick Volumes     Price Type : Used price for calculating.
Smart Copy Local MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (7)
Utilities
Smart Copy is an Easy-to-Use EA that supports Multi Copying Metatrader4 and Metatrader5 and Local/Remote Copying. (Remote Version is coming soon) Free version is available on Smart Copy Local Free MT4 Specifications :     Real Time, Multi Terminal - Multi Account - MT4/MT5 trade copying     Copy from netting to hedge and hedge to netting is supported.     Fast and instant copy     All settings are input visually.     Easy modifying symbol names, prefix, suffix     Enable/Disable copying s
Loss Recovery 2 MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3.83 (6)
Experts
Loss Recovery 2 is an Expert Advisor for recovering losses of positions that were opened in the wrong direction (that were opened by another EA or manually). This EA recovers your loss and closes your position without using dangerous martingale/Averaging methods. Trading Strategy: Loss Recover2 EA try to close wrong positions without any loss (Recover Wrong Positions), by using Zone Recovery method and without using martingale methods. Anytime price exits from zone, EA will close basket of t
Triangular EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
1 (1)
Experts
Note: MT4 Backtest cannot test EAs that trades with several symbols simultaneously. For backtest use MT5 versions download here . Important : This is Arbitrage EA and may not work on all accounts. It is recommended to follow the testing process described on product screenshots. If you are not familiar with arbitrage trading, It is recommended to use our other trading robots . Strategy : EA will place trades based on Triangular Arbitrage strategy. Triangular arbitrage (also referred to as cr
Triangular EA Limited MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
1 (2)
Utilities
Note: MT4 Backtest cannot test EAs that trades with several symbols simultaneously. For backtest use MT5 versions download here . Note : Limited version can trade with the volume less than 0.05 lots. Important : This is Arbitrage EA and may not work on all accounts. It is recommended to follow the testing process described on product screenshots. If you are not familiar with arbitrage trading, It is recommended to use our other trading robots . Strategy : EA will place trades based on Tria
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
VPO Profile MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (2)
Indicators
Definition : VPO is a Volume Price Opportunity. Instead of using bars or candles with an Open, High, Low, and Close price, each "bar" in a Market Profile is represented by horizontal bars against the price It is called Market Profile terminology. In other words volume-price-opportunity (VPO) profiles are histograms of how many volumes were traded at each price within the span of the profile. By using a VPO chart, you are able to analyze the amount of trading activity, based on volume, for each
TPO Profile MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
Indicators
Definition : TPO is a Time Price Opportunity. Instead of using bars or candles with an Open, High, Low, and Close price, each "bar" in a Market Profile is represented by horizontal bars against the price It is called Market Profile terminology. In other words time-price-opportunity (TPO) profiles are histograms of how much time was spent at each price within the span of the profile. By using a TPO chart, you are able to analyze the amount of trading activity, based on time, for each price level
Loss Recovery 3 MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3.5 (2)
Experts
Loss Recovery 3 is an Expert Advisor for recovering losses of positions that were opened in the wrong direction (that were opened by another EA or manually). This EA recovers your loss and closes your position on Break Even or with determined profit. Trading Strategy: Loss Recover3 EA try to Recover Wrong Positions, by using Averaging method. There are various features on the EA to control risk of the strategy. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. Th
Channels MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
Indicators
Channels Indicator is an All-In-One Indicator with a powerful calculation engine. The Indicator contains 4 different and usual methods for finding channels on the market. Indicator is powered by a visual interface and with various selections of alerts and notifications. Testing Indicator : Strategy Tester does not respond to your clicks on panels (This is metatrader tester limitation). Thus input your desired settings on the indicator pre-settings and test. Using Indicator : Display 4 Typ
First Scalper MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
4.25 (4)
Experts
First Scalper is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Using the best and safest scalping EA on market. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. First Scalper can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using a special and unique strategy developed by the author. Using EA : General Options Trade Type : Long/Short/Both Stop T
Fundamental Signals Indicator MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Indicators
Fundamental Signals Indicator is a Non-Repaint Indicator with a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 3000 pips (30000 points). The indicator does not analyze the market fundamentally, it is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk. Also Indicator can alert on market trend changes. Using Indicator : The Indicator is very simple and without complicated input parameters. (No need to optimize anything.)T
Fundamental Signals Scanner MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Utilities
Fundamental Scanner is a Non-Repaint, Multi Symbol and Multi Time Frame Dashboard based on Fundamental Signals Indicator . Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 3000 pips (30000 points). The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk. Features : Multi-Symbol Support (Support automatic listing of market watch symbols) Multi-TimeFrame Support (Over 7 custo
Account Graph MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (2)
Indicators
An indicator to draw a graph of account current and historical state such as Balance, Equity, Margin, Free Margin, Margin Level, Drawdown, Account Profit, Deposit and Withdrawals. Indicator Inputs : Draw Balance Graph Draw Equity Graph Draw Margin Graph Draw Free Margin Graph Draw Margin Level Graph Draw Drawdown Graph Draw Account Profit Graph Connect Gaps by Lines Sign of DDs on Profit Sign of DDs on Loss Tips : The Indicator will draw historical balance graphs and deposit/withdraw arrows b
Fundamental Robot MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
BigPIPs MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
BigPIPS EA is an Expert Advisor based on special mathematical analysis and smart modeling of market and signals independent of timeframe. The EA has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 1000 pips (10000 points). The EA signal engine does not need any optimization and there are no settings for signal. All settings of EA are for Money Management. The EA works with a low margin level and thus has low risk. The EA can trade on all Forex Pairs, Cryptos, Stocks, Indice
OneClick Close All MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (2)
Utilities
A utility to close all orders with one simple click at once. Various options are available to filter or select orders : Type of orders : Buy / Sell / Buy Limit / Sell Limit / Buy Stop / Sell Stop Symbol Selection : All / Chart Symbol / Custom Symbols. You can enter custom symbols separated by comma. (for example you can enter EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDJPY) Order Open Type : Manual Opened / Opened by EA Magic Number : You can enter more than one magic number separated by comma. (for example you can enter
OneClick Auto Close MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Utilities
A utility to close all orders automatically when conditions meet. Various options are available to filter or select orders : Conditions : Closing conditions. 3 different conditions can be defined. EA will close orders anytime one or more defined conditions meet. Conditions can be defined based on account properties or selected orders properties. Also a fixed time to close orders is available. Type of orders : Buy / Sell / Buy Limit / Sell Limit / Buy Stop / Sell Stop Symbol Selection : All / Ch
Customized Copy MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Utilities
Customized Copy is a Multi-Terminal visual trade copying utility that supports Metatrader4 and Metatrader5 for Trade Copying.  You can activate EA on 10 different PCs/VPS. On each PC/VPS can install on Unlimited Terminals. Specifications :     Real Time, Multi Terminal - Multi Account - MT4/MT5 trade copying (support over 50 accounts at same time)     All settings are input visually.     Visual display and modify of copy map and network     Each copy path can be used with different settings
Market Profile iMT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Indicators
Definition : A Market Profile is an intra-day charting technique (price vertical, time/activity horizontal). Market Profile is best understood as a way to see order in the markets. Market Profile was a way for traders to get a better understanding of what was going on, without having to be on the trading floor. The current indicator is developed based on Easy-to-Use architecture including a wide range of visual settings. Major Features of Indicator : Various Views of Market Profile The indicat
Market View MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
Utilities
Definition : Market View is a dashboard (scanner) to view price graphs of all symbols and all timeframes at a glance. The utility is designed user friendly and added a wide range of customization options. Main features of Market View : Visual settings window on the chart Customizable list of symbols and timeframes Different shapes : Real Candles, Schematic Candles, Arrows Customizable number of candles Changeable size of dashboard (scanner) Highlight timeframes with gaps on candles Open approp
Fidelity MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (5)
Experts
Description : Fidelity EA is an Expert Advisor for trading on all Forex pairs and all timeframe. EA is powered with specific trend detection algorithms. The algorithm is fully smart and automatic. So the use and setup of EA is very simple and there is no need to have deep knowledge about the market. Growing the EA : The EA will be updated and supported always. New features will be added later for free. If you need a specific feature to be added to the EA, please write your idea on the comment
OneClick Screenshot MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Utilities
Description : A utility to create and save screenshots automatically and send to a chat/group/channel on telegram. The saved/sent image file will include all objects that exist on the chart and also all indicators are displayed on the chart. Features: Save screenshot of chart including all objects, indicators, ... Send screenshots to a telegram chat/group/channel Wide range options to select when create screenshots Logo and text adding feature Inputs and How to setup the EA : Various optio
Online Accounts Manager MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
Utilities
OneClick Online Account Manager is a powerful utility that helps you to manage all your accounts from a centralized panel. It is suitable for all single account traders and specially for multiple accounts traders. The utility help you to : Monitor status of all accounts on a private web page. Some information such as account connection status, account profit, DD, Balance, Equity, Margin Level, Number of positions and orders, Daily and Weekly profit/loss and also overall summation of all these p
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