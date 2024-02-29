Graphic shapes

5
Graphic Shapes -using history, it projects four types of graphical shapes at the moment, allowing you to determine the main ranges of price movement in the future, as well as gives an understanding of the main market reversals, while giving entry points by priority!The panel contains three types of figure sizes expressed by timeframes. They allow you to conduct a complete market analysis without using additional tools! The indicator is a powerful tool for forecasting price movements in the forex market!


Reviews 1
Roman Stelnykovych
131
Roman Stelnykovych 2025.04.22 20:28 
 

Очень классный индикатор всем советую!

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Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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Автор: Александр Лапин --- Описание: Kinetic Trend — уникальный индикатор, основанный на математической модели затухания кинетической энергии цены. Он строит три независимые инерционные линии (основную, реверсную и зеркальную), а также отображает адаптивные зоны отклонения и их пересечения. Индикатор не использует стандартные индикаторы, такие как Moving Average или RSI, и предлагает абсолютно новый способ визуализации тренда и силы движения. --- ️ Что делает индикатор: Три инерц
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The Grand Signal indicator is a unique tool that not only provides an understanding of market behavior but also precisely identifies trend entry points after intraday correction limits, with accuracy down to a five-minute candlestick! It includes individual settings for each currency pair. After purchasing, be sure to message me directly for instructions! Telegram: @Lapinsania or here in the Market! I
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GRAND AUTO SIGNAL is an automated trading system designed to work with the currency pairs EURUSD and GBPUSD ! Using the correction limit of the current day , the system generates a trend reversal signal . After that, the expert advisor utilizes this correction limit to trade in the direction of the trend . The EA is already optimized, and there is no need to modify anything except the lot size settings based on deposit size. Lot Sizing Recommendations For every $100 of deposit: First trade lot:
Mirror Dominance
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Indicators
Mirror Dominance Назначение: визуально сравнить силу двух валютных пар и ловить моменты смены доминирования. Индикатор строит в отдельном окне две зеркальные линии для выбранных пар, показывает их схождение/расхождение и даёт сигналы на пересечениях (маркеры на основном графике). Есть Alert и Push-уведомления (по желанию), а также мини-метка виртуальной прибыли последнего сигнала. Автор: Alexander Lapin | Платформа: MT4 Входные параметры (основные) Pair1 / Pair2 — выбор двух валютных пар из
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Indicators
Trend tier-профессиональный индикатор визуализации каналов, разработанный для быстрого анализа дневной структуры цены и удобного мониторинга ключевых уровней. Индикатор автоматически определяет текущий максимум и минимум торгового дня по таймфрейму M5 и строит две отдельные проекции (High и Low), которые можно настраивать отдельно по процентному и фиксированному сдвигу. Каждая проекция формирует набор уровней (уровни вверх/вниз), опциональные P1-линии и рамки, а также «overlay» — чёрные
New Trend Stage
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New Trend Stage -is a unique next-generation indicator that creates dynamic projections of market movement based on real data of the current day. These are not classical channels. This is an enhanced system of proprietary geometry built on the principles of time offsets, range dynamics, and adaptive levels. The indicator automatically identifies and calculates the true range for the past N hours relative to each extremum and constructs precise, direction-based projections of future price moveme
New Trend Stage 2
Alexandr Lapin
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New Trend Stage is a unique next-generation indicator that creates dynamic projections of market movement based on real data from the current day. These are not classical channels. This is an enhanced system of proprietary geometry built on the principles of time shifts, range dynamics, and adaptive levels. The indicator automatically detects and calculates the true range for the last N hours relative to each extremum and constructs precise, direction-based projections of future price movement
DegreeSignalDashboard
Alexandr Lapin
Experts
Seconds Degree Signal Dashboard — Multi-Window Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 The Expert Advisor creates a custom seconds-based chart and trades Degree Signal indicator signals calculated on that chart. The seconds period can be configured in the EA inputs: 10, 20, 30, 40, 50 seconds, or another required value. Signals from the main chart are used for visual display only. Trading operations are executed exclusively from signals generated by the embedded seconds chart. Each EA instance o
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Roman Stelnykovych
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Roman Stelnykovych 2025.04.22 20:28 
 

Очень классный индикатор всем советую!

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