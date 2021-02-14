Shark Binary Option MT5

Binary Options Trading Tool

An excellent and reliable assistant in achieving your goals, this tool requires no additional filters as it already possesses everything necessary for success in the market. It is displayed as candles below the chart, providing clear signals for trading binary options.

Key Feature:

Candle Color Change Signal: Signals are generated based on the color change of the candle at its opening.

Expiry Time: Expiry is set at 2 minutes or 2 candles, depending on the timeframe you are using.

Buy Signal: If the previous candle of the indicator was red, and the current candle opens in a different color, it indicates a buy signal.

Sell Signal: If the previous candle of the indicator was blue, and the current candle opens in red, it indicates a sell signal.

Recommendations:

Timeframe: Suitable for timeframes up to M15.

Forex Market Usage: Can be used in the Forex market for scalping or pip hunting, making numerous trades to maximize potential profit. However, it's important to note that signal quality may vary.


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Advanced Supply Demand MT5
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Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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Almas Wall Street is a professional arrow indicator with no repainting. Signals appear simultaneously with the formation of a candle. Trading Guidelines: Enter a trade for at least 2 candles or on the next candle after the signal for 1 candle. Screenshot 5 . A red arrow pointing down suggests considering sales, while a blue arrow suggests buying. All you need to configure are the colors of the signal arrows. It is recommended to apply this indicator in scalping on timeframes M1-M5. Signals occur
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Brilliant Wall Street is a professional arrow indicator.  It is based on a mathematical calculation.  thanks to a special calculation algorithm that was developed by the best specialists  he is not late, moreover, he gives advanced signals.  -----------almost complete absence of redrawing------------.  signals appear with the advent of the candle.  It is recommended to enter a trade for at least 1-2 candles on the next candle, but you can also use a signal...  The red down arrow indicates that
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This is a dial indicator for trading from the level of support resistance  --- complete lack of redrawing ---  He is able to determine the levels of support resistance  Finds the best entry points and shows them with arrows.  If a trend is forming, the indicator will always notify with a arrow signal.  buy signal blue arrow for sale red arrow  This signaling tool can also be used on a sideways market.  The main thing is that it is volatile.!!!!!!  Good percentage of correct indicator predictio
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I n the tester does not work, see how it works in the video; sorry for the inconvenience. UTB is done for real-time work quotation when trading. indicator draws resistance support levels Also, when a level appears, an arrow appears where to open a deal. You will not miss any desired level approach. The indicator showed good results on all graphs and time frames. recommended settings step 1800 p.s traders selling from wall street also use resistance support levels in their analytics how do tra
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Esta es una de las modificaciones de los canales Keltner. Ayuda a identificar puntos de entrada y salida lógicos. Ayuda a determinar un posible movimiento de precios. Crea canales equidistantes que se convierten en niveles de soporte y resistencia dinámicos. Facilita enormemente el análisis del mercado visual. El indicador es un multi-tiempo multi-tiempo muestra buenos resultados.
Ideal Channels MTF
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trading indicator, which automatically recognizes equal levels of support and resistance and otorova content and resistance and poison indicator uses elder system can be applied to any financial instruments and on any timeframes. the same indicator draws to. it is perfect for scalping as its essence is to trade in the channel. The indicator has many parameters that allow it to be conveniently customized. indicator settings filter - it filters the market noise that is, we get more accurate channe
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The Bad Boys indicator is a arrow indicator percentage (of positive trades) of correct forecasts of the indicator, even during news releases, the indicator was tested on a real account and showed a good result of correct forecasts. Settings allow you to customize the color of the arrows. volatility period indicator period the number of bars for which the market analysis will be carried out price is the method when a signal will appear when opening when closing a candle, etc. volatility allows yo
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Dream Wall Street   It represents the visualization of support resistance levels. the indicator marks the levels that are formed on a candle whose tick volume exceeds the average volume; it is perfect as it is without filters for scalping by level it can also be used as an addition to an existing trading system. The indicator can be used as a filter. It is already set up to configure anything for you. Settings allow you to customize the light levels
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The Divergent Accuracy indicator is designed to identify discrepancies on the price chart of a currency pair. The Divergent Accuracy indicator recognizes bullish and bearish divergences, and can also output a signal that a divergence has been detected... In addition to identifying divergences, the indicator works with overbought and oversold levels, and also shows arrows to enter the market...
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The premium loudness indicator draws on the chart of a currency pair based on data on the price level in the back period in the input parameters of the indicator in the form of a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions conducted on it If the broker provides real volume data, Cannot be received For example, the range H1 can be specified as H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1. For M1, it is recommended to use periodic settings for M5 values.
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Premium Volume Lite The Premium Volume Lite indicator plots the distribution of deals according to price levels in the form of a histogram on a chart of a currency pair. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions carried out on it. If the broker provides data on real volume, the indicator can show the distribution over it. Ranges can be equal only to standard timeframes not lower than the current one. о periods value is current then the indicator wi
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The Invisible Sniper arrow indicator is built on the use of candlestick analysis. The indicator finds the “Absorption” reversal candlestick patterns on the price chart and, depending on the figure, bullish or bearish absorption, gives a signal to enter in the form of blue arrows to buy, red to sell. in the indicator Invisible Sniper implemented sound and text alert..
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Dawn In Trading indicator is a new ray of light in trading! This indicator has been tested on a real chart in real trading; All statistics about this indicator from real trading on the market! From the screenshots you can see the profitability of quality and the number of signals of this tool, you can also check it in the tester! As soon as a blue arrow appears, open a deal to increase, when a red arrow appears, open a deal to fall! Signals appear when you open a new candle and do not redraw, t
Dream Binary Option
Yaroslav Varankin
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It is possible to trade on any basic asset, but the experts holding testing give preference to currency pair USD/JPY, EUR/USD. Optimum time for work is considered European, the American session. with the standard settings which are already perfected to an ideal At emergence of a blue arrow under a candle the option UP is acquired. At emergence of a red arrow the option DOWN is acquired. It should be noted one feature of the indicator: the signal is formed on the current bar, but it is worth
Boss New
Yaroslav Varankin
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boss ! Trading opportunities can be used in any underlying asset, but experts in conducting tests prefer the currency pair USD / JPY. The most favorable time for work is the European, American session. When the blue arrow appears, a red option under the candle is acquired UP. When the red arrow appears, the option DOWN is acquired. It is recommended to avoid trading during strong news releases
Trend Interceptor Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
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This indicator was tested on the basis of real statistics for all market indicators according to indicators for 3 months of trading. trade forecasts for usd / jpy on the m30 time frame were received on our statistics! if you have any questions, please contact us in private messages or in discussions under this indicator and we will figure it out and help any questions will arise personal messages or in discussions under this indicator As soon as the blue points appear, we open a deal to increa
Trend Hunter Pro
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The indicator is designed for opening trades for a long period. he is set up to get as many points from each trade as possible. he uses the scalping method... you can trade on any currency pairs indicator is already  you can trade at any time of the day but the preferred time of trading during the European American session. currency pairs eur / jpy, eur / usd currency pairs with high volatility then the results are much better.
Venom
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Venom indicator is a new type of indicator for scalping with high accuracy of correct predictions in the indicator you can select the indicator signal does not redraw, does not disappear, you can trust it 100% When a red blue arrow appears under the candlestick, an UP option is purchased. When red arrows appear, the DOWN option is purchased. the indicator is based on our new development, if there is an order with a large amount that opens in the direction we need, according to the analysis of th
Atom Pro Maximum
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
the indicator showed excellent results in the scalping trade, and the same excellent results in the trading of exact instruments led to the fact that of these indicators showed themselves perfectly during the exit from the news with an  during low volatility,  This instrument has been tested for more than 1 month. What can we say about the number? It is reliable, accurate, at any time of trading. Atom Pro Maximum, this indicator showed excellent results in scalping trading. The accuracy of this
Fast rollback
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
can recognize candlestick patterns he also recognizes the lows and highs of the price for a certain time. MTF works on all currency pairs in futures and sulfur, cryptocurrency does not redraw. his work can be seen in the test. you can trade at any time of the day but the preferred trading time during the European American session ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Above sea level
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Multi-timeframe indicator perfectly determines when there will be a rollback from the level ideal for binary options. of correct true signals Forex Stop Loss trading can be dragged behind the line thereby moving the deal to breakeven there is a signal in the indicator. The indicator showed excellent results during testing. Test in the test and make sure it is accurate. For any questions, suggestions, please always communicate with you.
Zero linea
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
multi-timeframe indicator. Ideal for both the Forex market and binary options. Good accuracy of this tool the indicator showed excellent results during testing. test it in a tester and make sure it is accurate.... complete lack of redrawing. You can choose absolutely any instrument. the indicator will provide many profitable and accurate signals. advantages of the indicator: advanced signals. high signal accuracy. frequency of occurrence of signals.
Revolution Martingale Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Revolution Martingale Pro indicator for binary options! at the time of opening and the appearance of the signal! Blue diamond is shopping up. A red diamond is an option down. The indicator is already set to trade in binary options. ----------- protection is set against hitting on (steps - martingale knees) protection of several minuses under the row. ------------------------------------------- (Redrawing possible)
Binarium
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
indicator for binary options! open a deal only for 1 - candle The indicator is already set to trade in binary options. The indicator is ideal for trading on martingale since he very accurately combines what the next candle will be if you are trading in a martingale money management, this is the indicator that you were looking for; it is just created for you and your trading style p.s it is much better than relying on the color of the candle as some not very experienced traders do (therefore, the
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