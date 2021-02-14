Shark Binary Option MT5

Binary Options Trading Tool

An excellent and reliable assistant in achieving your goals, this tool requires no additional filters as it already possesses everything necessary for success in the market. It is displayed as candles below the chart, providing clear signals for trading binary options.

Key Feature:

Candle Color Change Signal: Signals are generated based on the color change of the candle at its opening.

Expiry Time: Expiry is set at 2 minutes or 2 candles, depending on the timeframe you are using.

Buy Signal: If the previous candle of the indicator was red, and the current candle opens in a different color, it indicates a buy signal.

Sell Signal: If the previous candle of the indicator was blue, and the current candle opens in red, it indicates a sell signal.

Recommendations:

Timeframe: Suitable for timeframes up to M15.

Forex Market Usage: Can be used in the Forex market for scalping or pip hunting, making numerous trades to maximize potential profit. However, it's important to note that signal quality may vary.



