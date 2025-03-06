ZigZag SMC Premium MT5

If you are looking for precision in identifying strategic tops and bottoms, the ZigZag SMC/SMT Indicator for MT5 is the tool that will contribute to your technical analysis. Developed based on the advanced concepts of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Smart Money Trap (SMT), it offers an insight into market behavior, helping you make decisions.





🔥 What will you find in this indicator?

Automatic identification of strategic tops and bottoms

Based on institutional strategies

Ideal for analyzing liquidity, market structure and manipulation

Simply add to the chart and view the critical points.

Adapt the settings to your trading style.

Includes markings such as Sweep (RSI, OBV and Structure), Demand, FVG and Order (Breaker) Block.

Parameters:

Box BOS: Marking of external structure breaks;

Box FVG: Marking of Fair Value Gaps (FVG) or Imbalances - orange (sell) or green (buy) boxes;

Box Order Block / Offer / Demand: Marking of order blocks or breaker blocks - gray box;

Internal Zigzag: Marks breaks of internal structures - green line (initial);

External Zigzag (disabled): Red line (initial);

Timeframe: choose to view other timeframes - ideal for scalping (h1, m15, m5);

Sweep Box: Marking of divergences based on RSI (R), OBV (O) and/or Structure (S) - purple block (initial);

Show Entry Point (under improvement): Marking of entry points based on BOS confirmation after CHOCH;

How to make entries:

CHoCH: Wait for correction to the point of demand, order block or FVG and make the entry; If CHoCH shows divergence (purple box), cancel the operation;

Breakout: After divergence (Sweep - R, O S), follow the structure breakout (Box BOS) on the opposite side and enter on the next candle after the breakout; Stop will be at the base/top of the box and Profit/Target at the base/top of the box on the larger timeframe;

Considerations: