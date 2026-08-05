Volume Arrow Signal MT5

Product Description

Volume Arrow Signal

Volume Arrow Signal is a smart trading indicator designed to help traders identify potential buy and sell opportunities using price action, volume behavior, and directional arrow signals.

The indicator places clear arrows directly on the chart, making it easy to spot possible market reversals, trend continuations, and entry opportunities without spending hours analyzing charts manually.

Whether you are trading Gold (XAUUSD), Forex pairs, Indices, or Crypto, Volume Arrow Signal helps simplify decision-making by providing visual trading signals based on market momentum and volume activity.

Key Features

📈 Buy Signal Detection

Displays blue/green upward arrows when bullish momentum is detected.

Helps identify potential market bottoms and reversal zones.

Suitable for trend-following and reversal trading strategies.

📉 Sell Signal Detection

Displays red/yellow downward arrows when bearish pressure increases.

Helps identify potential market tops and selling opportunities.

Useful for trend continuation and breakout trades.

🔊 Volume Confirmation

Uses volume analysis to filter weak signals.

Helps traders focus on stronger market movements.

Reduces false entries during low-volume periods.

⚡ Real-Time Alerts

Generates signals immediately after conditions are met.

Allows traders to react quickly to changing market conditions.

🎯 Multi-Timeframe Support

Works on: M1 M5 M15 M30 H1 H4 D1



🌍 Multi-Market Compatibility

Forex

Gold (XAUUSD)

Silver (XAGUSD)

Indices

Cryptocurrency Markets

🛡 Signal Filtering

Built-in filters help reduce market noise.

Focuses on high-probability setups.

👁 Easy to Read